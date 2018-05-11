Achaogen: A Long-Term Holding With Tremendous Prospects

Even if plazomicin will only be approved for cUTI, experienced physicians can still prescribe it off-label. That aside, Achaogen recently earned the CARB-X award, thereby giving credence to its meds.

Despite the ambiguous outcomes, there is a favorable chance that plazomicin will gain the approval for both conditions on June 25 (the prescription drug user fee act, i.e. PDUFA).

Plazomicin went to the advisory committee (“ADCOM”) on May 02. The expert panel voted 15-0 all in favor of cUTI approval. Nevertheless, the results were mixed for BSI.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) is a stellar investing opportunity that suffered a temporary depreciation and thereby became a significant bargain with much upsides (for the opportunistic investors). As mentioned, the lead antibiotic (plazomicin) recently received the mixed ADCOM results, which caused the stock to transiently head south. Be that as it may, the stock is on a rebounding course. On May 07, 2018, the shares exchanged hands $0.70 (+5.9%) higher to close the session at $12.41. In this research, we’ll assess the underlying fundamentals of plazomicin and the recent CARB-X award.

Figure 1: Achaogen stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Based in San Francisco CA, Achaogen is focusing on the innovation and commercialization of antibiotics to treat resistant bacterial infections. The company prides itself on creating a work community that is scientifically driven, supportive, and collaborative. This culture translates into an organization that is brewing a highly enriched therapeutic pipeline of next-generation antibiotics (as shown in figure 2) to potentially serve countless patients.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Achaogen)

Ingeniously modified to over antibiotic-resistance, the lead molecule (plazomicin) is a highly-advanced aminoglycoside with significant promises. Of note, aminoglycosides have been utilized for nearly half-a-century. And, the prolonged exposure enabled the bacteria genes to evolve, thus conferring drug resistance. Consequently, such characteristics are passed on from the multidrug-resistant (“MDR”) gram-negative bacteria to their offsprings (to propagate the resistance cycle).

Of note, Plazomicin went to the advisory committee (“ADCOM”) on May 02 and received the unanimous (15-0) votes all in favor of its approval for complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI). Unfortunately, there were only 4 out of 11 experts in support for its application re bloodstream infection (“BSI”).

Despite the robust fundamentals, perhaps investors overreacted (and misinterpreted the favorable ADCOM). It’s imperative to be cognizant that the FDA is not required to follow the panel’s recommendations that, in and of itself, are strictly guidance. In addition, the regulatory hurdles for stellar drugs (especially antibiotics to handle the increasing resistance) are significantly lowered under the leadership of the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb).

In the previous year, Dr. Gottlieb approved the most medicine in the history of the FDA. Moreover, the Chief shortened the approval time by approximately a year and a half. With the industry tailwinds, there is a highly favorable chance that plazomicin will earn approvals for both cUTI and BSI. And, it is not far from the truth that the stock can rally up to the $20 to $24 price target post-approval.

Interestingly, we consulted with the transplant surgeon (Dr. Jeff Fair), an innovator of hepatic transplant medicine. Accordingly, the stellar surgeon (who is a member of Integrated BioSci Investing), remarked,

A quick canvassing of infectious disease physicians revealed that if plazomicin is approved for resistant UTIs and needed for sepsis, they would not hesitate to use it “off-label.”

We concur with Dr. Fair’s assessment. Prescribing off-label is a highly common practice in medicine, in which the physicians determined that the efficacy and safety profile of a drug are acceptable to use for another indication beyond its stated approval. If this scenario is going to play out, it would be greatly advantageous for Achaogen. Be that as it may, there is still a favorable chance that plazomicin will be approved for both said indications.

That aside, Achaogen announced on April 26, 2018, that it has entered into an award agreement with CARB-X. Pertaining to the terms, the company to receive an initial prize of $2.4M (and potentially $9.6M more, pending on certain milestones achievement). As follows, the collaboration is used to assist the company in innovating a next-generation broad-spectrum aminoglycoside to circumvent the highly resistant gram-negative bugs that include the followings: Enterobacteriaceae, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. It is interesting to note that in 2017, the World Health Organization recognized multi-drug resistant P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii, and various Enterobacteriaceae as “priority 1 critical pathogens” - those that pose the greatest threat to human health. Citing his confidence in the company, the Executive Director of CARB-X (Kevin Outterson) enthused,

Achaogen research reflects important advances in the battle to overcome drug-resistance mechanisms. The world urgently needs new antibiotics, rapid diagnostics, vaccines and entirely new approaches to protect us from drug-resistant bacteria. The projects in the Powered by CARB-X portfolio are in the early stages of research, but if successful, these innovative projects hold great potential to treat serious infections and fight against the rise of drug-resistant bacteria.

Final Remarks

Achaogen is powering an enriched pipeline of next-generation antibiotics to service the increasing resistant that, in and of itself, will only become increasingly worse over time. What investors should realize is that the lower regulatory hurdles - due to the stellar due diligence of Dr. Gottlieb and the FDA experts as well as the shortened approval time - are industry tailwinds to help Achaogen. It’s not far from the truth that plazomicin will gain the approval for both conditions. In that case, the shares can be catapulted to a much higher level. Moreover, the CARB-X award adds further credence to the quality of Achaogen’s molecules. As with all investments, there are associated risks that investors should be aware. In the case if both cUTI and BSI failed to earn an approval on June 25, one can expect the shares to tumble over 80% and vice versa. As for a single failed binary, the stock is likely to experience a 30% haircut. Last but not least, we also featured other antibiotics innovators in the Specialty Report that you might want to check out.

