ECN Capital's (ECNCF) CEO Steven Hudson on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Wimsatt

Thank you operator. Good afternoon everyone. Thank you for participating in our conference call to discuss ECN Capital's 2018 first quarter results and our strategic investment in The Kessler Group announced earlier today. Joining us are, Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer, Jim Nikopoulos, President and Grier Colter, Chief Financial Officer.

A news release summarizing the first quarter results was issued this afternoon and the financial statements and MD&A for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 have been filed with SEDAR. The news release summarizing the Kessler transaction was also issued this afternoon. The documents are available on our website at ecncapitalcorp.com. Presentation slides to be referenced during the call will be available in the webcast as well as under the Presentation section of the company's website.

Before we begin, I want to remind our listeners that some of the information we are sharing with you today includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. I will refer you to the cautionary statement section of the MD&A for a description of such risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable, we can obviously give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

You should note that the company's earnings release, financial statements, MD&A and today's call include references to a number of non-IFRS measures, which we believe help to present the company and its operations in ways that are useful to investors. A reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures can be found in our MD&A. You should also that as of January 1, 2018, the company changed its presentation in functional currency from Canadian dollars to U.S. dollars. Therefore, all figures are presented in U.S. dollars unless explicitly noted.

With these introductory remarks complete, I will now turn the call over to Steven Hudson, Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Hudson

Thanks John and let me start with slide six. This afternoon was an exciting day in ECN's history. We are pleased to report that with the Kessler partnership which you will hear more about in a few moments this marks the end of ECN's two year strategic transition. During the past two years, we have harvested capital through five separate sales, realized a 2% premium on book assets and a 10% premium equity and we lended into three strategic partnerships in the prime consumer credit space in the United States. As a result of the bottom of page six, I think it's safe to say that we have transitioned ECN from what was an asset-based lender in the past to what is today a significant U.S. business service provider to over 90 U.S. financial institutions.

Turning to page seven. There are four components of our strategic plan, the first of which is the transition from an asset-based lender to that of the leading business service firm. I would say that we can mark that complete. You will note in the right-hand column a chart that shows 82% of our revenue in 2019 coming from those services that 78% in Q3 and 79% in Q4. We are now, with the closing of Kessler partnership, will be a manager, advisor and servicer on approximately $30 billion of prime consumer credit assets on behalf of 90 customers.

The second part of this journey has been to redeploy capital from our legacy businesses. And I would say that's 65% complete. We have harvested $775 million to-date and we have remaining $450 million to be done. We expect substantial completion of that on or before the end of 2019. That capital is being deployed in these strategic platforms within the organic growth and tuck-ins as well as the repurchase of stock when it makes sense, the payment of dividends and maintaining our investment grade credit.

On page eight, the third component of the strategic plan has been to right size capital operations and expenses and I would say that we are substantially underway on that initiative. We have returned over CAD217 million of capital to our investors representing 15% of our shares. NCIB remains a valuable tool for company and you will see further activities and commitment on expense reductions on slide 25 in a moment.

And the four components, so that we are a passive holding company, has been to drive value between our platforms. I would say that's underway. In fact, let me turn to page nine and give you some examples. With respect to The Kessler Group again, which you will hear in a moment much more about, they have been able to land a Canadian bank client from our senior line. And I think that's a great start to Kessler's risk-based marketing. Other bank partners from ECN are in conversations about joining Kessler Group.

With respect to Service Finance, they are substantially complete. A U.S. bank from our senior line is joining them as a bank partner. Canadian banks continue their due diligent process and I want to thank Don and his team at Triad for opening the door to the credit union community for Mark and his partners and they are in the process to bring their first credit union into the partnership. We think that's a significant step forward.

And finally, last but not least, on Triad, Dave had a successful collaboration with Service Finance. They will be duping out parts of their back-office, moving it to Jacksonville so they can drive further efficiencies from Service Finance's paperless back-office. And then finally, the launch the floorplan, as you know, which is a very, very modest use for our capital but is driving a core business of originating and managing assets on behalf of U.S. banks and credit unions.

Finally on page 10, I wan to highlight the alignment between management and shareholders, that 11% of this company on a fully diluted basis is owned by management and directors. We think that's a significant hallmark. We are aligned. We do listen to our shareholders as we move forward.

On page 11, I would like to chat a bit about the operating highlights from the core business service components as well as the legacy business.

Turning to page 13, I want to talk about the phenomenal results coming out of our partners, Mark Berch, Ian and Eric Berch as well Steve Miner and I know I am missing many names in their Boca Raton head office. It is an exceptional business. We saw originations new loans increase 75% over Q1 of 2017. That includes additional solar programs originating on behalf of our bank partners. EBITDA was just a snick under $9 million, which was up 66%. Everything is on track. As I mentioned earlier, some of the new channel assets have lower yields, but substantial income on management as we build the management revenue book. Operating expenses were a little elevated during the quarter as we experienced temporary expenses for the significant rollout of these new retail programs. I do want to reiterate our 2018 guidance for this business.

On page 14, shows the originations at $242 million for the quarter. I won't get into Q2 and Q4, but the following three quarters look exceptionally strong.

Jim?

Jim Nikopoulos

Thank you Steve. If I continue to slide 15, I would like to talk to you about our manufactured housing vertical, which initiated with the closing of Triad Financial Services at the end of the year. Triad funded originations of $94 million in the quarter which remains on pace for our full-year origination guidance of $530 million. Originations that were funded in the first quarter or impacted by the short-term, I repeat short-term industry impact from the Federal Emergency Management Agency called FEMA absorbing industry capacity to assist with the recovery of recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Defense Protection Act allows the organization priority for manufacturer shipments to assist with recoveries. As a result, Triad finished the quarter with $22 million of fully documented committed contractual loans awaiting delivery. This was about double their historical average. This temporary impact has now passed and the backlog will add to originations in the following months as it normalizes. Despite this, Triad's national presence of flexibility to originate both super prime loans and provide servicing for partners helps provide stability to their business.

We remain focused on implementing plans to further increase the growth profile, such as the recently launched floorplan plan program. The balance sheet floorplan program was successfully launched a few months ago in January, Triad has already signed up 77 dealers and continues to receive applications. We closed the quarter with a balance of $12 million and saw continued growth rate growth through April. We remain highly confident in realizing our year-end target of $65 million. These fundings also contribute to increased originations.

Additionally, Triad is also benefiting from increased penetration by providing full service for the outstanding loans. We have already seen an improvement to 27% from our last update of 24% of outstanding loans and Don and team will continue to treat this as a high focus within their organization. To continue the improvement, we will add additional stable fee generating income going forward. The combination of all these efforts has resulted in a very strong April in which there was significant pretax operating income generated in the month, approximately 50% higher than April 2017. So as mentioned, the backlog is beginning to loosen up, shipments are increasing and we in turn remain highly confident the Triad will achieve its full year guidance.

If I can now turn you to the two of our legacy businesses, rail and aviation, I will start with the slide 18 dealing with the rail vertical update. We continue to be focused on the operations of our rail business while optimizing portfolio quality through disciplined origination and opportunistic syndication activity. Originations of $13 million in the quarter were comprised entirely of freight cars as we continue to transition the rail portfolio away from tank cars, consistent with our strategy in recent quarters.

At this time, we don't expect any origination volume during the second quarter and we anticipate some modest growth in the second half of the year. No syndication income was realized in the first quarter per plan and in line with expectations. And we should expect some modest syndication activity for the second quarter that would generate additional income. The portfolio income and operating expenses were in line with the previous quarter and the lower yields are primarily the result of our 2017 railcar dispositions.

That being said and I do repeat from prior quarters, these railcars disposition allowed us to derisk our rail portfolio by shifting the balance of our portfolio from higher risk, higher yielding tank cars to lower yielding freight cars. While the challenging operating environment in North American railcar market persists, leasing fundamentals have trended positively over the last several quarters, driven by rising carloads and momentum in industrial production, lower railcar velocity and a reduction in OEM backlogs. The number of railcars in storage across the entire North American fleet is currently at a three-year low as excess capacity continues to be absorbed by the market and asset activities improve.

I turn you to slide 19. I want to give a brief update on aviation. Consistent with prior quarters, there was no originations during the quarter. The wind down of the aviation book remains on target and we are confident that we will meet our previously stated 2018 year-end target of CAD500 million assets. We experienced an increase in inventory in the first quarter due solely to an end of lease return of single fixed wing aircraft. I am happy to report that we are in the process of selling that aircraft and would have that completed in the second quarter.

I will now turn the call over to Grier.

Grier Colter

Thanks Jim. So turning to page 21 and first looking at the Q1 consolidated operating highlights. Originations for the quarter were $349 million versus $249 million in the prior quarter, reflecting a full quarter of results from our manufactured housing segment and higher originations from our home improvement segment. Adjusted EPS was $0.02, including the results from our discontinued C&V business sold at the end of January and $0.01 exclusive, both in line with our guidance. Book value of $3.58 per share was in line with $3.56 per share in the prior quarter.

Turning to page 22, we have provided a summary of our balance sheet. Total assets were down versus prior quarter as a result of the C&V business divestiture. And accordingly, our leverage declined as we used proceeds to delever the balance sheet. A 4.5% increase in managed assets to approximately $3.2 billion is a result of home improvement and manufactured housing originations in Q1. Shareholders' equity has declined as a result of share repurchases made during the quarter under our normal course issuer bid of approximately CAD58 million.

Moving to the income statement on page 23. Origination and servicing income were up versus prior quarter due to the first full quarter of manufactured housing results. Interest income and net rental revenue, which is primarily smart rail and aviation business, was consistent with prior quarter. As Jim mentioned, other revenue was down due to lower syndications in our rail segment. Operating expenses were higher primarily as a result of the first quarter of our manufactured housing operations.

Moving to page 24, we have provided a breakdown of our operating costs similar to prior quarter. In addition to comments already made, corporate operating expenses remain elevated as a result of M&A activity and we anticipate these costs will decline beginning in Q3 when we wind down the M&A process which was reflected in our original guidance. As in prior quarter, we have shown a base corporate line which is representative of ongoing costs.

Turning to page 25, we have produced a waterfall going from our current corporate expense run rate of $7.5 million in Q1 to $6.25 million in Q3 2018 due to the elimination of M&A associated costs and reductions in executive compensation and SG&A costs, including a 20% reduction in CEO compensation, which has been approved by our Board. Consistent with what we communicated with our Q4 results, we believe our ongoing corporate cost run rate to be in the low $20 million range. In addition, we are also committing to reduce the size of our senior credit line from $2.2 billion to $1.5 billion by the end of the third quarter, resulting in a reduction in standby fees of approximately $2.4 million on an annualized basis.

Now I will pass it Jim to speak about our newly announced partnership.

Steven Hudson

Maybe before around for Jim speaks about The Kessler Group, I would like to add a few introductory comments, if I can. This marks my 3second year in financial services. I am definitely the oldest person in the room and in that 32 years I have never encountered a company like Kessler Group. And I know I said that when it came to Service Finance and Triad, but Kessler is of that caliber. Kessler Group founder, chairman and CEO is the visionary Howard Kessler. Maybe it's not a household name to many, but it is in the U.S. financial services community, particularly in the bank community and the payment network community. Howard was the creator of the affinity card, which was launched through MBNA. It has gone on to even further successes and we know that Howard Kessler and his team had many choices to pick a partner in growing this business. And I want to be very clear that this is not a sale of business but a partnership in which we have invested capital in the business and are looking to bring elements to the business like the Canadian market and resources and infrastructure. But we are happy that Howard picked us as that partner. And we look forward to growing the business with Howard and Scott Shaw and the other members of senior management and particularly their customers.

Jim?

Jim Nikopoulos

Thank you Steve. I echo that. I had the privilege of being with the Kessler people over the last several months and this is a very hard-working hospitable, very driven and focused organization. So we are happy to a part of that through our strategic investment.

If you look at the age of 28, Steve's already described that we have entered into a definitive agreement to make a strategic investment in The Kessler Group. Closing is expected to occur by the end of the second quarter. This transaction doesn't result in a need for many regulatory approvals, unlike other transaction. So we think the end of the second quarter is a proper target that we are all now working hard to achieve. We will get into some highlights later, but the transaction is going to be immediately accretive to our adjusted EPS and our ROE. Much like prior deals, we have set up a management incentive plan to make sure that we are fully aligned with our partners at Kessler as we grow together the business in the years and decades to come.

If I turn to page 30 of the deck, I just wanted to provide a few highlights. In our minds, The Kessler Group really is a one-of-a-kind and unbelievably unique industry leader that has essentially shaped and transformed the payments industry for almost four decades. Howard Kessler has pioneered co-branded credit cards by launching the first affinity credit card with MBNA. That program has in turn resulted in the sale several years later to Bank of America for $35 billion. So for us investing in the company that we believe is the premier manager, advisor and structuring partner to credit card issuers, banks, credit unions and payment networks make us super excited.

If I could turn to the next page, I think it's important to note that The Kessler Group is not an investment bank. It's not a consultant. What it is, is a premier business services platform that was created and established and continues to be successful based on its deep relationships that drive very long-term annuity contracts based upon value-added managing, advising and structuring consumer credit card portfolios. This is a very trusted relationship that spans across many customers. I will get into in just the second. I think the other unique feature of the company is that if you look across the board through its executives and employees, there is tremendous industry experience and very long-term tenure at Kessler. So once a person starts, it's a very long-term relationship there. So the business itself for people to know is situated in Boston and it's approximately 80 people across the board.

I won't spend too much time on the next slide. It is just a chronology of the history of The Kessler Group and the visionary behind Howard Kessler's dream over four decades ago and under his leadership, The Kessler Group has become again the leading manager, advisor and structuring partner within the U.S. financial industry. This is an unparalleled business model looked from our perspective that has spanned over four decades.

If I turn to the next page, slide 33, again we were super thrilled. I can not say enough about the exceptional team that has been established. We talk about Mr. Kessler's role as the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive of the company. Scott Shaw, assuming the role of President. But this organization goes extremely deep across the entire organization and we are extremely thrilled to be partnering up with this exceptional team.

If I turn to page 34, I just wanted to give you a snapshot of the typical customers. Obviously we have restrictions on names, but we thought we would bucket the customers into few classes. If you think about the largest banks in the U.S. by assets, Kessler clients represent half of the top 12 banks. If you look regionally, which we do across our business here and our other businesses, they occupy clients almost at the same 50%. And if you look to the right and you think about the top U.S. credit card issuers represented by balances, Kessler has represented these clients, in some cases for decades and it's about two thirds of the representation of the top 15%. So we think that this is an outstanding slide and wanted to just give the people on the call a view into their client base.

35, if I just spend one second on it, it's another glimpse into the counterparties and the customers. I think it's safe to say that The Kessler Group's clients are predominantly large, federally regulated financial institutions with very strong investment grade ratings.

Page 36. Steve touched on this a little bit. But we obviously enter into these partnerships looking to bring value and also looking to the first value contributions to our other partnership and other companies. So early days in the transaction, but we have already had Kessler customers referred over to Service Finance and to try it for opportunities to become funded partners with our other portfolio companies. And that's already underway with some initial traction. So we are very happy about that. If you think, we have just announced the transaction today, in the spirit of partnership we have already been talking a lot about these potential opportunities. And the other way we have been looking to, as Steve mentioned, help the Kessler Group go and some of our strengths with our Canadian lenders has resulted in success already with one of our Canadian financial institution partners being introduced and signing up to some Kessler Group products around the risk-based marketing piece that I will explain in a minute. So early days, but we think this is a good snapshot of how we look at opportunities and we are already starting to see the semblance of that.

If I turn to page 38, I just want to spend a couple of seconds discussing the business verticals. This is illustrative for purposes of everyone on the call. I think it's safe to say that these business units often work in a collegial fashion and The Kessler Group personnel do not kind of look at these as fixed silos at which they stop. So if I think about what they do, these businesses work together to develop end to end solutions for banking clients.

If I could take just a quick example of each one starting from the left. If you think about strategic partnerships, Kessler Group's been the industry leader in managing, advising and structuring a multitude of partnership programs. In fact, if you go to their website, much like we have on this page, they have established over 6,000 such partnership programs through the team over the last 30-plus years. So that's quite impressive for the organization. If you think about these programs also, they tend to be relationships and contracts and tend to be long-term in nature, long-term annuity type contracts under which Kessler provides services and establishes introductions and continual management of programs over lifecycles. So this is obviously a very big part of their business and will continue to do so on a go forward basis.

If you think about the portfolio advisory business, this is where Kessler provides experience in advising their partners in negotiating transactions, credit card portfolio transaction, for example. And if you look at page 40, you will see that they have negotiated over 500 such credit card portfolio transactions. In these buckets, these are a multitude of services. We try to list some examples of some advisory type services that they provide some transactional services and some restructuring of services. So you could see that all laid out on page 40.

If you turn to page 41, risk-based marketing is one of the newer areas for the company. This is where The Kessler Group offers risk-based marketing solutions for a range of products. This is not just credit card based. This is everything from credit cards, helping a banking partner get deeper penetration on marketing programs for credit card, HELOCs, DDA accounts. It often starts with one particular product, but given the success and the experience and the dedication and the drive of the Kessler team and the banking partner realizing that with them as a partner, their marketing programs become much more effective for every dollar spent, it often starts with one product and then continues into a multitude of other products. So we look at this as does Kessler as a big growth area for the company on a go forward basis. That group is led by Scott Shaw and I think they have done a phenomenal job growing that business over the last decade or so. So we are extremely excited about what the future offers for this particular area.

So with that, I will not turn it back to Steve, maybe to talk about the strategic fit and some other areas.

Steven Hudson

Thanks Jim. Let me turn to slide 44. I think it's safe to that ECN through its partnerships with Kessler Group, Service Finance and Triad is now the leading provider of management, advisory and structuring services to the U.S. and now Canadian institutions.

In fact page 45 probably does a better job in terms of illustrating that. And if you go back to February 2016, our customers were shippers who wanted to lease a freight car or a tank car, construction firms who wanted a front-end loader. Very traditional commercial finance company making money by producing net interest margin, managing expenses, managing credit losses and producing profit. Today, that switched around. I mentioned earlier, 80% of our revenue now comes from managing, advising and structuring on behalf of over 90 institutions. Our business now is driven by fee-based income. Most important part of the fee-based income, the substantial majority has an annuity term to it, so we can sleep at night. If you look to the assets that we advise on, there is a commonality and there is a strategic focus. It is on prime consumer credit assets in the credit card, unsecured consumer loan space and a secured loan space in the U.S. and now in the Canadian space. We like to be able to walk into that head of the retail bank and offer that individual solutions for their portfolio mix.

I turn you to page 46, some of the financial highlights. I think it's safe to say that we have taken since 2016 to this evening, we have a business with improved growth, capital light model and higher returns. We think this is a pretty substantial accomplishment. I want to take a moment and thank the entire team and the employees and the directors and the shareholders of ECN. This has not been an easy process to transition $6 billion of assets in the public eye, but I wouldn't mission accomplished, but we are there. And I want to just note for the record again, my thanks to all the effort, the commitment, the lost nights and time away from your families.

If I turn to page 47, I have already highlighted the slide on slide nine earlier. So I won't revisit it. I just want to leave you with the strong impression that we are not a passive holding company, that this entire team were, how do we help Don open the door with Mark into the credit union market, how do we help Howard and Scott call upon Canadian banks and sell their product. It's a very strategic push to cross market all of these businesses.

On page 48, I just want to take you to the bottom box again, which is 80% of our revenue stemming from 90-plus U.S. and now Canadian institutions and we hope to grow the mandate working within that prime consumer credit space on behalf of clients.

On page 49, just to summarize on Kessler and Jim did a much better job than myself, but it is a trusted manager, advisor and structuring partner to credit card issuers, banks, credit unions and payment networks for almost four decades. If you think about what Kessler does, if a bank this evening decides it's going to trade its credit card portfolio, Kessler will help structure that business for a very modest fee. What they will do for the bank purchasing the portfolio is actually come in and manage that book for them, co-manage it, produce profitability. They will tie their fees to performance-based improvements, success fees on that portfolio improving and hence the 75% to 80% of their revenue that is recurring. An equity light model like the other two businesses, strong fee income and synergies growing between it. The rating agencies have seen this transaction. We expect confirmation around our investment grade rating and we think we are on our way to closing out this strategic chapter.

Grier?

Grier Colter

Thanks Steve. Turning to page 51, we have provided projections for the Kessler business through 2019. We anticipate EBITDA of $45 million in 2018 growing by over 20% year-over-year to $55 million in 2019. Adjusted return on average equity in the business is expected to be in the mid-teens, growing from 13.7% in 2018 to 15.2% in 2019.

Turning to page 53, a transaction overview. ECN is investing $221 million in Kessler Group and we expect the transaction to close in the second quarter as Jim had already mentioned. The investment is being made at a 6.1 time 2018 EBITDA multiple and will be immediately accretive to ECN earnings and return on equity.

Looking at page 54. We have provided the impact of this investment on our EPS. We expect this transaction to contribute $0.03 to our EPS in 2018 versus our original guidance representing 23% accretion. And including impact of the SIB, this equates to 25% overall accretion from original guidance. In 2019, we are expecting the transaction to contribute $0.07 to our EPS and versus consensus estimates represent 32% accretion to our 2019 EPS.

And I will pass it to John who will give an update on our intrinsic value view.

John Wimsatt

Thanks Grier. Page 55. [indiscernible]. It's just a view on intrinsic value as we try to think about it. This slide captures our view on valuation of the transformation of ECN from an asset-based lender to a business service provider with a scalable capital light platforms. Expressed by applying a business services multiple to 2018 earnings, we expect from our core business and adding the net book value applied to our legacy operations, you can see the result of this slide or our view of intrinsic value substantially higher than the current share price.

On the last page, we have listed business service comparables which you are free to take a look at. Obviously they trade at pretty high multiples as well.

With that operator, we can open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. The first question comes from Vincent Caintic with Stephens. Please go ahead, sir.

Vincent Caintic

Hi. Thanks. Good afternoon guys. So two question, both on Kessler. I was just wondering if you can share your thoughts about the view on Kessler's growth and maybe the pipeline they have for some of their activities? So we have been seen recently a lot of demand for card growth by banks, a lot of the changing of hands with co-branded credit cards, just looking at the website, Kessler was involved with, I think, Capital One and Cabela's changing of hands. So when we hear about some of the other like there has been co-brand turnover at American Express and there are several upcoming renewals from the likes of Synchrony and Alliance Data, I am just kind of wondering, when you think about card backdrop, where should we see Kessler growing from here from a pipeline?

Jim Nikopoulos

Yes. Thanks Vincent. It's Jim here. The reason why we put up the business verticals page is to show that this is not a one-trick pony type company. Between the strategic advisory work and the portfolio advisory work, a lot of those relationships run deep across different partner programs. So they are not reliant on any kind of one particular customer or one particular product for the success of the company.

I think Howard Kessler and team have done a phenomenal job branching across a multitude of different product sets. And I think it goes without saying that to the extent that there are credit card transactions in the U.S. marketplace, given the relationships that they have established, they are front center in virtually everyone. If you think about some of the additional growth over and above the credit card programs, I think the capital business that they refer to as marketing is also a bigger area.

As you know and read about this, a lot of our banking customers are looking to grow their product sets and it could start from a credit card program trying to further penetration with credit cards, trying to get further penetration with HELOCs, trying to get further penetration in with DDA accounts and I think what they have done a great job on is the deploying capital in providing marketing services and expanding the scope of product sets to that list that we have laid out for you in the deck.

So I think if you think about the growth going forward, I think you will continues to growth on the partnership side of the business because that's been foremost the key tenet of the business for the past four-plus decades. The portfolio advisory will always be there, because as you know there is always a multitude of transactions that occur and we think with the addition of the marketing capital business as a good growth vehicle, that the company is well situated for growth on a forward basis.

Steven Hudson

If I can Vincent, just to add to Jim's comment. This is just not a credit card story that Kessler Group does offer a series of prime credit services to banks. As we mentioned in the deck, there is $1 billion of unsecured consumer loans that they co-manage on behalf of banks, enhance the interest by their banks to come into the service finance relationship. Kessler is also an advisor to the U.S. payment network under contract.

And as you know, I know you follow this space, U.S. credit cards have returned to the pre-recession level. There is a transition underway from co-branded to branded by some of the larger institutions. But as that transition occurs, one of the transaction you mentioned is a multi-hundred billion dollar opportunity to move co-branded credit cards to some of the super regionals and others. And I think it's safe to assume The Kessler Group is in the middle of all those transactions.

Vincent Caintic

Okay. Great. That's very helpful color. And secondly and maybe this is just taking a step back, when we think about the capital structure in ECN, I guess firstly, does Kessler need more capital to grow in any particular capital structure? And when I think about ECN specifically, as you are becoming more a business services company, it doesn't seem like you really need a balance sheet. So I am kind of wondering what sort of excess capital you have and what kind of funding size? And I guess part of that, when we look at your results, does the two businesses you have already posted $80 million of EBITDA, now maybe annualize that to $320 million plus the $39 million that Kessler posted last year, so $360 million of EBITDA, usually you get that at 10 times multiple without a balance sheet and on equity and thinking where senior stock trade at $1.2 billion market cap, so I ma just kind of wondering how to think about your capital structure going forward? Thanks.

Jim Nikopoulos

Okay. Thanks. So let me answer the part about capital for the business and I will turn it over to Grier to the more macro question. So on the capital side, on their marketing side of their business, currently we provide capital to fund marketing initiatives on behalf of banks that have a marketing program. And they are paid under a multiyear performance based fee arrangement. They have been using their own capital for those purposes. We as one of our value contributions in connection with our strategic investment into the company have offered to use modest kind of capital on our end to further ramp the capital business beyond their current capital needs.

So that is a growth area for the business. We have stood behind it. We believe in it. And we said that we would use modest capital to help support more expensive ramp up growth for the capital business under Scott Shaw. So we have committed to do that on this part of the deal.

I will turn it over to Grier for the other part of your question, Vincent.

Grier Colter

Yes. So as we look at excess capital, I think earlier in the deck, we talked about extracting $775 million from our divestitures. And if you look at what we have done with the combination of the three investments and our share buyback programs, we have reinvested this capital. So I would say in terms of excess capital today, we have got appropriate capital to run these businesses and invest and help them grow. I wouldn't say we have excess capital at this point. Now that said, we will continue to work with these legacy businesses. As Steve said, we are 65% through this process. We will continue to go through that. And we will continue with our disciplined approach to capital allocation and we will look at everything in front of us, whether it be organic or acquisitions or returning capital to shareholders.

Steven Hudson

Vincent, just a little more color. With respect to the credit capacity or the debt lines, [indiscernible] announced they had stepped down from $2.2 billion to $1.5 billion. We will look at that once we close the Kessler deal. We have a commitment from us to go to $1.5 billion. It doesn't mean it can be $1.2 billion or $1.1 billion or $1.3 billion, but that's the first step.

The second part with respect equity, we still have significant equity within the rail and the aviation book and you can assume that notwithstanding those transition process, there has been an entire another team, partners like [indiscernible] who have been focused on realizing on that equity. So as we build the EBITDA business, you will see further reduction on those balance sheet assets.

Vincent Caintic

Great. That's helpful. And as your capital structure looks more like a business services company, I look forward to giving you a multiple on EBITDA like the other businesses services guys. Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Geoffrey Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Kwan

Hi there. Good evening. I just was looking at slide 53, you mentioned that's an 80% stake that you are taking, but then it makes reference to 10% for sale to senior management. Can you clarify, does that mean you could potentially go down to 70%? And then similarly, is the remaining 20% going to retained by Mr. Kessler then?

Steven Hudson

Hi Geoff, it's Steve. So our transaction impact show a 70% holding. That is 10% that we have funded that with our approval and more importantly, Howard's approval, will be allocated to staff up to 10% over a period of time. But the modeling we show you show a 70% position in the forecast and transaction impact.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. On the aviation side, you talked about I guess pruning the portfolio a little bit. Is there anything realistically that you can do to be able to exit out of that vertical quicker? Or is surely going to be really having to wait for the next, call it, year-and-a-half to be out of the portfolio?

Steven Hudson

Geoff, we have gone from $1.1 billion down to a forecast of about $400 million change by the end of this year. So I think that we have done a pretty reduction. We continue to look at opportunities to sell the portfolio. As you and I have about in the past, it is important that as we build the EBITDA that we can come off up a NIM income in the short-term is still dependent upon that NIM income to a degree. So we continue to look at opportunities as we continue to harvest that book.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. And just the last question I had was, as you eventually exit the aviation, if you found a business services in the consumer space type acquisition, one where there might be a balance sheet involved or even if it's kind consumer finance, is that an acquisition or investment that you consider doing and potentially divest the rail business? In other words, is it more important to simplify the business to be more consumer focused? Or is it the tax benefits from the rail is more important?

Steven Hudson

No. The tax benefits are nice, but they are not as important, Geoff. We are going to compete with our 90-plus customers who look for us to bring them assets and manage them on their behalf. We are going in competition with those banks. So we are not going to buy a consumer finance business with a balance sheet, even if it's prime or near-prime. It isn't the line. Banks have to feel comfortable that we are the trusted advisor and our only interest is in their credit card, unsecured and secured loan book. So it simply isn't going to happen. We can't play both roles of being an agent and principal and still be in confidence.

Geoffrey Kwan

And so is there a way for you to be able to keep the credit rating and not necessarily being in the rail business and be kind of more consumer focused?

Steven Hudson

Absolutely. You can have three or four times leverage on EBITDA going forward and still maintain an investment grade rating which we are working towards.

Geoffrey Kwan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Brenna Phelan with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Brenna Phelan

Hi. Good evening. So I wanted to start with Kessler. Can you just break down the revenue growth rate implicit in the forecast by the four different verticals? Which are these newer businesses growing more quickly? Where is that growth coming from?

Jim Nikopoulos

Hi Brenna. It's Jim. We don't want to break down the growth between the verticals. When Kessler looks at their business and looks at their opportunities, they look at it holistically across their entire business in any given year. Any one of these verticals can be performing better than others. So they have done this similar model over the last 40 years. Their newer entry point into capital, our percentage basis will grow real quick because this is the smallest. But I think they look at all areas as growth vehicle. So I will stop there with that answer.

Brenna Phelan

And so are some customers utilizing services across all four verticals? Is there cross-sell opportunity?

Steven Hudson

Yes. Again, for them, it's usually a lifecycle on a relationship. Sometimes they will be involved with a bank on a partnership co-branded cared type program that runs through its term and they will help with the origination or development of that, continue to help them oversee and manage it during the lifecycle and rollout through the other end on a divestiture opportunity for that same card program, as an example. And so when we set up these units, Brenna, we kind of do it more for explanation purposes.

It's not really a model internally that they stuff in one bucket before they move to the next, if that makes any sense. Their key avenues to make sure that they and the customer of the bank who wants a multitude of these services are serviced properly across different products that's different cycles with different services along the way. So that's the real value proposition for this company and why, as a manager and trusted partner at these institutions, it flows through various verticals.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And an estimate of acquisition cost coming on close of this one?

Grier Colter

Brenna, it's Grier. I think we will wait till Q2 to let all the dust settle. This is pretty fresh. So we will be back to you at Q2 with that information.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And switching gears to service finance, so GreenSky looking like they are going to go public pretty soon. There is a large competitive going public in like a very high profile IPO. Impacts to competitiveness of going with service finance, are you finding potential bids or talking about that? Anything to report there?

Steven Hudson

Yes. Obviously as you have noted that they filed their S-1 and it's in the marketplace. And I think we would expect them to the public here in the near-term. If you have a company that does home improvement finance or on behalf of banks, the model is the same as service finance. You probably want to do it when you are a seasonally strong quarter, which will be Q2, but who knows their exact timetable. We have been receiving questions on behalf of it. I always wish competitors well and I hope to have a successful IPO. Lots of talk on valuation which is significantly higher than ours. We will wait and see. I would comment that our model is a little more focused in that we just do home improvement. As you read through the S-1 for GreenSky, you will see that they do healthcare financing, online retailing and some other stuff that's not a model. Those are great areas for GreenSky, but not for us, Mark and his team are experiencing very strong growth in the core home improvement market and we are going to stay there.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And solar originations in the quarter, can you give an estimate of how much they contributed to total originations? And then news out yesterday, California is now requiring many new homes to do solar panels. Did this all of a sudden get growth here for you guys?

Steven Hudson

Yes. It's an interesting observation and you are spot on. Our originations in 2017 in solar were approximately 12%.This year we will be tracking little under 20%. So we have that growth. We got one bank probably now willing to [indiscernible] our credit underwriting standard that these are longer duration loans, so higher FICOs are appropriate. The average FICO on a solar loan is 780 versus our average book of 760.

So to your point, the regulatory change in the solar market is good for us, particularly in California. I think the other comment on regulatory change I will make is that pace which is a loan product that was offered in various states. It was a product that has received a fair amount of press. We offer a consumer secured and unsecured loan product. So we are happy that pace is starting to wane a bit and we see an impact in our core loon book, not the pace book.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. So just to make sure I got that. So 12% of your total originations are solar, but what percentage is with the bank partner?

Steven Hudson

When you look at the 12% in 2017, all of our banks bought solar. There wasn't anyone that didn't buy solar. We had a bank put their hand up in 2017 saying we would like more solar, just solar in addition to their regular commitment. So that's the reason we have gone form 12% to 18% ahs been to fill that one bank.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. So that delta.

Steven Hudson

Yes.

Brenna Phelan

And then last one for me. Manufactured housing, you have spoken before a little bit about some tuck-in, M&A portfolio opportunities, anything on the radar there still?

Jim Nikopoulos

It's Jim. We did a small tuck-in on the floorplan side, Brenna, in the first quarter and we continue to look for additional portfolio acquisition. So we think that's going to be part of our strategy going forward and maybe what we will do is as some of them come in within the quarters, we will just provide an update on the quarterly calls about the composition of any those that occur along the way, Brenna. If that's something that you guys want, can certainly do that.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Steven Hudson

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yes. Thank you. First question is just around the competitive landscape for Kessler. Can you talk about who they run into on a regular basis in anyone of these verticals? What is the competitive? Do they have a significant market share? Just some commentary around that, please?

Jim Nikopoulos

I think certainly on the strategic partnership piece of it, they have very long-term relationships and unlike a, it's important for us to say Jaeme, unlike an investment banking model or a consulting model, they approach the marketplace and the partners and the deals very differently which makes them actually quite unique. So if you think about the portfolio advisory business, obviously there is logo banks and investment banks and others that represent certain parties on certain portfolio transactions, for example. But unlike those, there really isn't one direct competitor that we would say they see a lot of on transactions. And the basis for that again is being the trusted kind of manager, advisor and structuring services partner that looks through the lifecycles of these partnerships is what makes their relationship very unique.

And if you talk to them, for example, on the on transaction that comes up, they don't help parties bid or RFPS or things of that nature. What they do is, work for the transaction to make sure that, for example disposition of a credit card portfolio balance, given their expertise and their knowledge within the marketplace, they are aware typically of transactions that need to occur and they insert themselves in a way that benefits buyers and the sellers on the transactions to get the right transactions, to get the right assets moving from the right party to the right counterparty in a way that's efficient for both of them, so it makes both feel good. So long story short, I can't point you to one direct competitor. We think, unlike our other businesses and how unique they are, it's tough to say there is a multitude of direct competitors. And that's exactly what's resulted in them actually being so successful over the four-plus decades that they have been in business.

Steven Hudson

I think Jaeme, to share I think that numbers the Jim shared with you customers by large bank, by regional bank and credit card issuers, we can look at the percentage of that are Kessler clients is pretty significant. Most of these relationships are over 20 years. And in fact a couple are over 30 years that once you become a trusted advisor as Kessler Group has become, you understand that position.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. And just following on Kessler here. It sounds like it's a pretty solid business. Significant barriers, good relationships. And I look at your purchase multiple on it at five to six times forward EBITDA versus some of the comps that you have provided on slide 56, why is it so cheap, I guess?

Steven Hudson

Howard Kessler wasn't selling, Jaeme. He wanted capital to, yes, he bought some shares but he really wanted capital to grow the business. So we have committed to grow the business in Canada. We put up a modest amount of capital to grow the risk-based funding program. Howard has an ability to participate in that future growth as an equity holder which will be very significant to him. So it wasn't "a sale of 100% interest".

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. Okay. And then maybe just shifting back to service then. Any update on new relationships in the retail network such as Abbey Carpet or other new manufacturing relationship wins? What can you tell me on the growth in service side?

Steven Hudson

It's a good question. We are aggressively rolling out Abbey Carpet. We are now in 100 doors. That rollout takes time because you are trading all the salespeople in the door to use the asset and look we are getting good results, but it is a nationwide rollout that does cost money. We have signed an additional new vendor. We are not able to release that name to you at least today, but we have another partner in the channel. I think that if you look at the originations quarter-over-quarter, Q1 of 2017 versus Q1 of 2018 and it reflects the reflects the quality of that growth. We are extremely happy with the growth of business and we have been able to look into the approvals. The approvals are what we got fundings or originations. The approvals are strong and at record highs. So I think you can expect the same on quarters to come.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Tom MacKinnon with BMO. Please go ahead.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Thanks. Very good afternoon. A couple of questions here. In looking at the Kessler business model, what will be the best way of just kind of modeling it? Do we just look at -- is there sort of a revenue per AUA that we look at and then work with the EBITDA margin that you have provided?

Steven Hudson

I think, Tom, you have to look to historical revenue and the margins that have been given to you in the asset under management that I refer. Each contract is unique in terms of the basis points, but they retain as performance fees. It really is a menu that you select as a bank purchasing portfolio. So I can't give you a specific basis point per managed portfolio. It's not a off-the-shelf menu. It's very deep and very comprehensive and very --

Tom MacKinnon

I don't know if you given, have you given us revenue projections with this? Or has it just been net income and EBITDA?

Grier Colter

Yes. We have just given operating income and EBITDA, Tom. It's Grier.

Tom MacKinnon

So I am not sure how we can get -- are we just sort of taking your word for this? Or is there a way we can -- do you have asset growth projections here in revenue on this? Or how can we fact check what you have got here?

Grier Colter

Yes. I guess if you look at page 38, there is some information. We haven't provided it on a go forward basis, but there is maybe some basis in the revenue numbers that are on that page.

Steven Hudson

We could provide a little color, Tom, on historical revenue growth.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And secondly, what can go wrong with this model?

Grier Colter

Well, the model is question on risks. The model is dependent upon the individuals. There are 80-plus professionals in Kessler Group who go up and down the elevator every day. Those individuals need to be committed to the business. A big commitment in Kessler's case are long-term incentive arrangements. We have reinforced those with a program that looks a lot like Service Finance and Triad where you will get a participation in pool above a certain measure on ROE, similar metric to the other two businesses. And then Tom, I think the important point here is that 10% of equity set aside by us and Howard for employees will be hugely important because that will bind the top 10 to 15 people in the company on long-term basis. The other mitigant here, Tom, is that the revenue flow here is some eight years under contract. You may lose one or two people. That has not been the case historically at Kessler. But if that person walk out the door, the revenue remains with Kessler Group.

Tom MacKinnon

So the contracts are for credit card AUA and they are several years contract?

Grier Colter

Multiple years. Jim used an example where bank A is selling a portfolio today, the Kessler team gets a modest fee for structuring and executing that sale. But the bank purchasing at will typically enter into an eight year plus relationship and have Kessler manage that portfolio. The management fees are a function of performance, i.e. value improvement in that underlying book.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Now a question with respect to what you deemed to be equity firepower. I think before you have talked about, after the SIB it might have been CAD460 million. So that's Canadian, so maybe in the area of $360 million. Then $221 now. So are we kind of in the $100 million to $150 million equity firepower? Or has this capital now been allocated to businesses?

Steven Hudson

Probably the best way I think about it, I think and again going back to that $775 million of capital that was extracted from divestiture of those businesses, that's been entirely redeployed. The number that you are talking about, that was a Canadian number that we gave. So if convert it to U.S. and then subtract this investment and factor in the SIB, you are back to a level not too far off what you described. And this is capital that we used to run and organically grow these businesses.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then when you talk about intrinsic value in that intrinsic value slide, I think now we are putting 15 multiple? On 55 you are putting a 15 multiple on these businesses? I think before we were putting 12? What's driving this higher multiple for Service Finance and Triad?

Steven Hudson

I think Tom, that you are going to see of business come to the market as the Raymond James analyst foreshadowed. You are going to see a business come to market, GreenSky, with a multiple substantially higher than 15. And I am going to suggest to you that the Service Finance model is a better model than that of GreenSky.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. So you are going by the GreenSky comp, that's significantly higher --

Steven Hudson

And to be fair, Tom, to your point, it hasn't happened yet, right. We want to see it happen, but we do know the valuations on GreenSky because we have watched private investors like Wellington and TPG and Fifth Third Bank buy equity at multiples substantially higher than that 15 that we are quoting here for our business.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. And then in the MD&A for the quarter, page 19 under the corporate segment, now we have got more detail on the corporate segment where there is actually revenue and interest expense and even before operating expenses, the corporate segment has been losing money. What's going on here? And where were these corporate revenue and interest expense items in your previous statements? Because it seems like they have been extracted out now.

Jim Nikopoulos

Yes. So Tom, you might recall, when we announced the divestiture of the Canadian C&V business, there were some assets that we had classified in that business that were not sold and so some of that revenue relates to that. And this would be other small investments that we have at corporate. But the answer really is that the majority of that revenue used to sit in the C&V segment.

Tom MacKinnon

So are these discontinued operations?

Jim Nikopoulos

We are talking about a very small number at this point, but other investment, they are not C&V investments but they were in that category before.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. But in the first quarter of 2018, what are they? Because these things have been divested?

Steven Hudson

Yes. Tom, one investment in particular is, we have made an investment in a private HVAC business in Canada that looks like service finance. We have made an equity investment in that company and had provided secured financing to it. We have subsequent decided and in conversations with the service finance team of the growth opportunities in the U.S. are stronger than those in Canada. So that equity investment is being sold for profit.

Tom MacKinnon

So in terms of the net financial income of a loss of $3 million in corporate before the operating expenses. Should we assume that that's just going to be zero going forward now that you have exited? Or how should we look at that thing going forward?

Jim Nikopoulos

Well, we still have these assets, Tom. So for the immediate future, you can expect that to remain. But at some point, I think we have identified these assets as non-core and not a separate segment. So in the long run, these won't be strategic investments for the company.

Tom MacKinnon

Yes. Because just in the quarter that wiped out almost all the Triad earnings, so core earnings pretax.

Jim Nikopoulos

Tom, you have to realize that Service Finance and Triad have a hugely seasonal year. You are not putting up manufactured housing in the winter. You are not opening up your house to home improvement. So Q2 and Q3 will be substantially higher for Service Finance and Triad based on the historical.

Tom MacKinnon

So we should just model these extra drag on earnings outside of expenses in the corporate segment as just being flat for the rest of the year? You have given us a track record as to how the corporate expenses are going to be going down. But I don't know what to do with this other drag here?

Jim Nikopoulos

You are talking about other revenue, Tom, still?

Tom MacKinnon

Well, I am talking about $2 million in other revenue and nearly $5 million in other interest expense in corporate.

Jim Nikopoulos

Tom, maybe in the interest of time, why don't we can take this offline and have a conversation about that line item. No problem.

Tom MacKinnon

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

There are no questions registered at this time. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.

