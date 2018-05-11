Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Our Watchlist Pick ARMO Acquired, Ziopharma Low Cash, Coherus PDUFA Date

Analysis focus: ARMO

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has agreed to acquire ARMO BioSciences for $1.6bn ($50/share) in cash. This is almost a 40% premium to ARMO’s previous closing price of $29.82. It is currently trading at $49.80. The transaction will close this quarter, helping Lilly bolster its oncology unit.

ARMO was in our watchlist from last week. What we wrote at that time can be published here because this stock has already played out. We wrote:

Armo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARMO) is a $850mn company with cash reserves of some $55mn, meaning, given their current burn rate, expect a near term dilution. That may come right after they declare results from two trials, one phase 2 and another phase 3, in June. However, since the stock is trading near its 52-week low, one strategy would be to buy up some stocks now, sell on the news, then buy more if the news is positive and the stock goes down on a secondary. The company’s Merck-licensed pegylated IL-10 product ARM0010 which is in phase 3 trials for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) has produced excellent efficacy data in prior phase 2 trials in this indication with strong unmet need. It will also produce phase 2 data in NSCLC. Bottomline, this relatively less known company is worth a look before data readout. More research - here.

As we said, ARM0010, its lead drug, a PEGylated IL-10, which is in Phase 3 development for pancreatic cancer and earlier-stage development for lung cancer, renal cell cancer, melanoma and other cancers, produced strong phase 2 data from the PDAC trial. OS increased from a mere 4.3 months in the FOLFOX arm to 10.2 months in the combo arm, showing how it improves tolerability of both chemo and checkpoint regimens. The drug has Fast Track and Orphan designation for this indication in both the US and EU. A second interim analysis could be the basis of a BLA as early as 2020. There is also an ongoing phase 2 trial in NSCLC that is enrolling patients, with data expected this year. However, this is almost a one-trick company at this point, with ARM0010, but in multiple indications.

Ziopharm Q1 cash balance $51M

Discussion: Ziopharm (NASDAQ:ZIOP), a CAR-T therapy developer, reported Q1 results. Current cash balance is $51m, so a near term dilution seems imminent. The company is putting its pivotal trial assessing Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) on temporary halt. A new study of Opdivo (nivolumab) + Ad-RTS-hIL-12 + veledimex in adult rGBM patients initiated.

Coherus expects FDA action date on Neulasta biosimilar by November

Discussion: Coherus (NASDAQ:CHRS) reported cash balance of $95mn. The company also said that BLA aaceptance of Neulasta biosim will be no later than June 2 and PDUFA by November 3. Commercialization talks underway in some ex-US territories. Coherus is a developer of Humira, Enbrel and other biosimilars.

In other news

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) is going to again delay reporting topline data from the Phase 3 NALA study of neratinib in third-line breast cancer. Data readout may take beyond Q4.

In yesterday’s Ad Com, the review committee voted 12-8 in favor of approval of Akcea’s (NASDAQ:AKCA) Volanesorsen for FCS disease. We discussed this in a previous scoop, and opined that an approval with REMS may be a possibility. The 8 votes against do make us think a REMS may be in the works when PDUFA comes.

Amedica (NASDAQ:AMDA) priced a $15M equity offering taking the stock down 4%.

Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK) Rayaldee prescriptions increased 730% yoy and 38% sequentially. 4kscore use was up 13% yoy. The stock is up strongly on positive earnings.

Cardinal Health’s (NYSE:CAH) InCraft AAA Stent Graft System for the treatment of infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms has an Ad Com on June 12 based on an open label study that met its primary endpoints.

Oncolytics’ (OTCQX:ONCYF) has been approved its phase 3 trial protocol for Reolysin in advanced breast cancer. Trial will begin shortly. Results should be available no later than 2020.

Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) doublet therapy using Exelixis’ (NASDAQ:EXEL) cobemetinib and Tecentriq in patients with treatment-resistant late-stage colorectal cancer (CRC) failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) STIVARGA (regorafenib). EXEL is down 9% as a result.

