Proxy Firms All Support Elaine Wynn Recommendations On Board Matters As Stock Eclipses $200

As proxy drama is heating up with Wynn Resorts (WYNN), the equity has now eclipsed $200 per share. This is a classic case of the street liking what it sees despite the ongoing debate about how Wynn Resorts should structure oits board and shape its corporate culture.

The latest news on this saga is that we now have all three proxy advisory firms siding with Elaine Wynn on this matter. Add to that the newfound power opf the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to apply pressure, and you have a recipe for changes that could see Wynn Resorts with some new Directors at the Board level.

In a letter sent to shareholders on May 10th, Elaine Wynn, once again, outlines her stance on the need for change. That letter is as follows:

May 10, 2018 Dear Fellow Wynn Resorts Shareholders, The 2018 annual shareholders meeting will be held in just a few days. Going into the meeting, you face a critical decision that will help shape the future direction of Wynn Resorts. I am grateful for the time so many of you have spent engaging with me and weighing all the facts as you make this important decision. As the largest shareholder and a co-founder of Wynn Resorts, I am deeply concerned by what I see as failures in responsible oversight by the Company's board of directors. With an enterprise as large and complex as Wynn Resorts and with the ascent of a new CEO, I believe shareholders deserve a board dedicated to objective oversight. In my view, the Company's longstanding legacy directors have proven unable or unwilling to provide such oversight. This list of failures is long. The board failed to have risk management and legal compliance protocols in place to detect the alleged improper conduct by former Chairman and CEO, Stephen A. Wynn, and instead seems to have been caught flat-footed when the story broke in a newspaper

In setting up a special committee of the board to investigate the alleged misconduct, the board erred again in its judgment by:

When selecting a new Chairman of the Board, the directors chose one of Mr. Wynn's childhood friends – D. Boone Wayson – who, in my view, cannot be entirely objective

For years, the compensation committee, on which Mr. Hagenbuch serves, has lavished executives with excessive pay, despite being roundly criticized by shareholders and proxy advisory firms

With the Massachusetts Gaming Commission probing the conduct of the Company (including the board), the Company has suggested it might prefer to sell a key strategic asset, Wynn Boston Harbor, rather than face regulatory scrutiny

The board has repeatedly rejected my requests to meet with the three new independent directors prior to the annual meeting. Rather, the Chairman of the Board has insisted that any such meeting would need to include the full board and the CEO. He also rejected the notion of any meeting prior to the annual meeting These failures are extremely concerning to me. To preserve and protect our investments in Wynn Resorts, I urge you to join me in demanding that the board of directors be reconstituted and key corporate governance reforms be immediately implemented. We must start by voting WITHHOLD with respect to Mr. Hagenbuch's re-election. In my view, he should never have been re-nominated given his ill-advised selection for the special committee, his service on the compensation committee and his longstanding friendship with Mr. Wynn. But a WITHHOLD vote on Mr. Hagenbuch is important for another reason: it is a referendum on ALL longstanding legacy directors, including those who are not up for re-election this year. A WITHHOLD vote with respect to Mr. Hagenbuch is a first step towards the "New Wynn." Each of the three leading proxy advisory firms – ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones – has recommended that shareholders WITHHOLD their votes from Mr. Hagenbuch and vote AGAINST the Company's say-on-pay proposal. And each of them has written about the important message such a vote will send to the Company. To be very clear, a vote to WITHHOLD against director nominee John J. Hagenbuch is also a vote: FOR restoring the Company's reputation, improving its standing with regulators and maximizing shareholder value

all of the longstanding legacy board members with close ties to Mr. Wynn who, in my view, have not served – and will not serve – shareholders well AGAINST any short-sighted, self-interested decisions regarding Wynn Boston Harborby longstanding legacy directors MOST IMPORTANTLY, YOUR WITHHOLD VOTE IS A VOTE FOR POSITIVE CHANGE AT WYNN. As shareholders, I believe we must take action and allow Wynn Resorts to truly enter a new era. We need strong leadership – free from the issues of the past – to bring about a "New Wynn." Please join me in bringing Wynn Resorts to that new era by voting WITHHOLD with respect to legacy director nominee John J. Hagenbuch. Thank you in advance for your support. Sincerely, Elaine P. Wynn

Wynn Resorts management and Board have responded to the opinion of Glass Lewis and the opinion of ISS. The stance of the current Board is essentially that shareholders should stick with the players that got the company to where it is. With Egan Jones now aligned with the other firms, it becomes a difficult battle to maintain. At some point the existing Board needs to recognize the wisdom in some of the Elaine Wynn stances and develop a shift. I can assure you that the Massachusetts Gaming Commission is monitoring this issue very closely. With that investigation still ongoing, I would not find it out of the realm of possibility that the Commission may interject its power by itself deciding that certain members of the current Board are not "clean" in terms of licensing. Some readers may feel that such decisions are not in the scope of the mission of the Commission, but I can assure you that commissions and committees find a way to relate just about anything when they want to. Were it not for the Massachusetts gaming Commission, I would simply write off this matter as the politics of public companies. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is the wild card here, and the current circumstances give that commission wide reaching power.

It has long been my opinion that the Gaming Commission would ultimately approve the license, but will take its "pound of flesh" in the process. With the continued drama between Elaine Wynn and the board, I now worry a bit that the pound of flesh could be excluding certain members of the board from the license, which would effectively force the Elaine Wynn proposal onto the company anyway...IF...it desires to be the license holder in the Boston project.

There is potential that the strong (or stubborn) personalities involved in this debate could bring about unintended consequences. If these parties were to sit at a table and work out the dirty laundry rather than airing it in such a public manner, there could be a win/win situation. With the way this is playing out, we could see board members win back their seats, only to have their names excluded from the license, which opens a whole new can of worms.

For many Wynn investors the solution is simple. Get an end to the drama and do what it takes to get closure on the Massachusetts Gaming Commission license status. Investors do not care about strong personalities. Investors care about the bottom line. Wynn Resorts is a better investment with the Boston Project in the portfolio than not. For some of the players involved, it may be a tough pill to swallow, but the fiduciary responsibility to shareholders should outweigh whether or not someone on the Board feels disrespected. In my mind the debate is a simple one. If you want the Boston property in the mix (without over-burdensome conditions), then you will likely aside with Elaine. If the Boston property is not important to you, then you likely will side with management and the current Board.

What we know about Wynn at the moment is that this stock has delivered some compelling "entertainment" that this company has not seen in a while. It used to be you had to go to Vegas to see such a show. Now investors have a front row seat! Stay Tuned!

