The MnM Portfolio, April 2018 - The Market's Down, But Dividends Are Up

Background

This month’s article marks the thirty-eighth installment in my on-going series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for “Minne(sota) ‘n Monthly.”

Note: The portfolio continues to hold 31 stocks. I have recently adopted a revised strategy, resetting my target portfolio size to 33, down from my prior target of 40. For me, this portfolio size will be easier to monitor while still maintaining strong diversification.

I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here’s what happened in April.

April 2018

In terms of valuations, I would imagine that most of us saw yet another sluggish month in our dividend growth portfolios. The MnM Portfolio saw a ~1.3% decline and finished the month down 5.5% on the year. I have recently begun to compare the portfolio to the S&P 500 Value Index which also is down, by ~3% for the year. While both are down, I would attribute the difference to the REITs in the portfolio, which have lagged. I am optimistic the performance gap will close in May, as the REITs have finally started to appreciate a little.

I also occasionally benchmark my dividend growth against the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG), which I write about in separate articles on SeekingAlpha. If you're a PRO subscriber you can find the article here.

When I think about what's going on with the market, I'm largely okay with it. I feel like the sell-off has presented us with better multiples across a number of holdings within the portfolio. My belief in this can be seen in this months’ purchases. I ended up spreading this month’s dividends out, deploying them across seven of the portfolio’s 31 positions.

I have captured the activity for April and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $279.94 in recurring dividends and interest during the month, up 15% from last April’s receipt of $242.11.

The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of April 30, 2018:

The following sections explain in greater detail the events that have occurred since the end of March.

Sales

None.

Last month I completed my re-balancing and pruning for 2018. While it's become a somewhat annual exercise, I feel like the portfolio is a work in progress, and only gets stronger each year. I do not anticipate that there will be any further need for sales in the near term.

Additions

As noted in the introductory section, I spread this month’s dividends out over a number of stocks. The largest purchase was in J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM), where I deployed a little over a third of the dividends. Over the last couple of months a good majority of the names in the consumer packaged goods space have seen their multiples contract and Smucker is no exception. With a P/E trending at or below 15x earnings, I elected to add.

Additional purchases were made to Vereit (NYSE:VER) which at $6.67 I felt was in oversold territory. I also like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) below $50, so added a share there. Industrials have retreated recently, and I added to Corning (NYSE:GLW). Seeing it below $27.50 feels like a good value.

I was a little premature in purchasing AT&T (NYSE:T) at $35. It has continued to fall now trading closer to $32 per share. I will consider adding more in May, as the outsized yield is enticing.

I closed out the month by buying a share of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and a share of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) at the end of the month, when some minor dividends came in.

Dividends Collected

As noted earlier, I collected $279.94 in dividends during the month all of which was on recurring positions held. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

Note: I have highlighted current month dividend raises in a shade of yellow to distinguish from previously reported increases, highlighted in green.

If you recall from my March article, my actions of pruning the portfolio were largely neutral to income. The only impact was that Q2 2018 income growth temporarily declined from previously anticipated levels. The decline occurred because I did not reallocate into First Horizon in time to collect the April dividend.

With the purchases made and raises received this month, my income growth for Q2 is now back up to 9.6% year-over-year, nearly getting right back to my targeted annual rate of 10%, and largely overcoming the previously mentioned hit. Q3's projected income has already surpassed the annual goal.

Dividend Increases

It was a good month for raises as both Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued near 7% bumps to their dividends. Additionally Gladstone Land passed over what is becoming a consistent quarterly bump, though this time of just .1%.

I don’t have a crystal ball, but in the near-term my decision to trade Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) for Johnson & Johnson seems to have been a wise decision as the dividend raise from Johnson was more than double that of Cardinals. Part of my frustration with Cardinal was also in the volatility of the stock price, which I am happy to be rid of as well. I was fortunate to have sold at a point where I missed its most recent price implosion, though it may potentially recover just as quickly.

Looking forward to May I will report a nice bump from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and hopefully one from Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) as well.

The MnM 401K

This was a standard month for the 401K. I made the usual contributions and there were $135.78 of dividends received as well.

Closing Thoughts

This was a pretty standard month for the portfolio. Income is up. There were raises and reinvestment. In my mind this is what we’re looking for.

It feels like April may have been a near-term bottom, as (at the time of writing) the portfolio has rebounded to $99k. So there is a good degree of price appreciation coming, should prices hold through the month.

In terms of what I’m looking to buy or add to, I’ve pondered adding Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) to the portfolio and maybe reintroducing Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Both of these stocks have been punished in recent months and are sitting at potentially compelling multiples.

Adding these names would round the portfolio out at 33 positions, my new target size. I haven’t pulled the trigger yet, but am investigating. I will check out what others on SeekingAlpha are saying, particularly regarding Pepsi.

As far as stocks in the portfolio, AT&T is dirt cheap right now, Corning is still trading around $27 and Prudential is nice at $100. Most of the REITs such as Ventas (VTR) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are also still in the buy range in terms of valuation. So there are plenty of options inside and outside of the portfolio. I'm shying away from adding to Apple (AAPL) right now, as it appears I missed the window when it was trading around $165. With the solid quarter and Buffett bounce, it's now just too expensive to add to. Lastly I would love to add to 3M (MMM) at some point, but I need it to pull back below $200 again for me to feel more comfortable with a purchase. I hope your April was just as 'consistent.' All the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.