Softer U.S. Inflation Just A Blip

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

US inflation ticked modestly higher in April to 2.5% YoY. Service sector inflation could be a growing issue...

2.5% - Headline inflation has only been higher once in the past six years

Headline US inflation rose 0.2% and core was up 0.1% month on month in April, both a tenth of a percentage point below market expectations. The main reason for the "miss" was autos, with new car prices down 0.5% and used prices down 1.6% MoM. Airfare prices were also weaker, falling 2.7% MoM. We would expect all three to recover next month given the healthy state of the economy, with flight prices possibly impacted by holiday timings.

Nonetheless, the annual inflation rate ticked higher to stand at 2.5% - it has only been higher once in the past six years - while excluding food and energy, the core rate remained 2.1% YoY. Both are above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Out of all the main inflation measures, only the core PCE deflator is below 2% right now (1.9%), but is almost certain to imminently break above 2% YoY.

We see further upward price pressures developing, and predict CPI approaching 3% YoY and core CPI rising to 2.5% by summer as energy prices, unwinding of mobile cell phone data plan charge effects and rising import prices feed through. We also see rising price pressures from services, driven by higher employment costs. For sure, average earnings are not particularly worrying at 2.6% YoY, but the broader ECI series is accelerating, and the NFIB's worker compensation series has only been higher once in its 34-year history.

As such, we think the market consensus forecast for CPI this year is too low, and that in an environment of robust economic activity fuelled by tax cuts and a tight jobs market, there is the risk of a market re-appraisal. We look for three further interest rate rises from the Fed this year, running at one every quarter, with US 10-Year Treasury yields moving up to a 3.25-3.50% range in 2H18.

US inflation measures

Source: Macrobond

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.