April 2018 CPI

The pattern is maintained this month. Non-shelter core inflation was negative for the month, but the month that dropped off also had a negative reading, so trailing 12-month non-shelter core inflation remained about where it had been last month. Core CPI inflation is 2.1%. Shelter inflation is 3.4%. Non-shelter core is 1.2%.

There is little change in the Fed Funds futures market, but market expectations are below the Fed's stated expectations, so maybe this moves Fed policy down toward the market expectation. It's been nice hearing some noise from the Fed about letting inflation move both above and below the target rate. But I still suspect that rate hikes will continue apace as long as core inflation remains near 2%.