Chevron Impresses In The Permian

Surging West Texas Intermediate prices are reviving upstream operations across America. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is once again posting strong numbers from its domestic upstream unit, aided in part by higher liquids realizations and in part by its strong performance in the Permian Basin. As the source of an enormous amount of its upstream growth, Chevron Corporation's Permian Basin asset is one investors should keep an eye on at all times. Let's dig in.

Overview

Chevron's US upstream income rose from $80 million in Q1 2017 to $648 million in Q1 2018. While asset sales removed 39,000 BOE/d net from its production base in the region, the company more than added that back through a 100,000 BOE/d net increase in its Permian Basin output.

During the first quarter of this year, Chevron saw its US upstream output rise by 61,000 BOE/d to 733,000 BOE/d net. As the Permian is a liquids-rich opportunity, Chevron saw its liquids volumes rise by 13% to 567,000 BBLs/d while its natural gas output slipped by 1% to 993 MMcf/d.

The firm's average realized liquids price jumped from $45/barrel up to $56/barrel year-over-year, and investors should keep in mind this blends Chevron's condensate/NGLs realizations with its crude oil realizations. On the dry gas front, its realizations slipped from $2.39/Mcf to $2.02/Mcf year-over-year.

Acreage swaps continue

When attempting to maximize well returns, upstream firms need to have contiguous acreage positions in the core parts of the unconventional play they are targeting. This prompts the need to swap certain leaseholds or pursue bolt-on transactions in order to maximize the potential of existing acreage. On the other side of this equation, certain leaseholds, even those in Tier 1 plays, just aren't worth holding onto when that value can be realized immediately by selling that acreage to a firm that can better develop it (effectively splitting the profit potential of that acreage between those two entities, to a degree).

Chevron has been actively swapping, buying, and selling acreage in the Permian Basin over the past few years in conjunction with its increased development activity. 25,000 acres were swapped last quarter, with management commenting (emphasis added):

"We also continue creating value through land transactions. We executed nine deals, swapping approximately 25,000 acres in the first quarter, and we have several others under negotiation. As you know, these laterals [sic] enable high-value longer laterals."

Wells with longer laterals tend to have higher EUR, estimated ultimate recovery, rates than wells with shorter laterals. The lateral is the horizontal reach of that well, which is the part that taps into the formation the upstream firm seeks to drain of oil & gas. What makes XL wells valuable is that the additional revenue more than offsets both the additional development costs and the additional operating expenses, resulting in lower DD&A/BOE and LOE/BOE expenses, which enhances margins and returns.

Below is a look at Chevron Corporation's improving Permian economics, which have been aided in part by these acreage transactions. Note how the gap between its operated well costs (both development and production costs) and its non-operated well costs has been coming down, indicating Chevron is starting to catch up to its smaller peers. Its non-operated wells are wells drilled by its joint-venture partners, such as Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) which operates the Culberson County JDA in Texas.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Miles of growth

Through its subsidiaries and legacy companies, Chevron has been active in the Permian for almost 100 years since commercial levels of oil production began in the 1920s. This enabled the firm to build up a massive 2.2 million net acre position in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, a position enhanced by having to pay minimal royalty payments across most of that acreage. Management expects that acreage could recover 11.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent (up 20% from year-end 2016 levels).

Within the Permian the two most important sub-basins are the Midland and the Delaware, where Chevron has a 1.7 million net acre presence. Assuming flat $55 WTI, $28 NGLs, $3 Henry Hub pricing benchmarks, Chevron has identified 800,000 net acres with a NPV north of $50,000 per acre. While natural gas prices have deteriorated to levels closer to $2.80/Mcf, WTI is now up close to $70 and that favorably impacts NGLs realizations. What matters most is that Chevron has hundreds of thousands of acres in the core parts of the Tier 1 oil & gas plays in the Delaware and Midland basins, which will support a very long production growth story.

Chevron is running 17 operated rigs and plans to increase that to 20 by year's end, with its JV partners expected to run nine rigs by year's end as well. This activity is expected to grow an already enormous unconventional Permian production base of 252,000 BOE/d net (Q1 2018 average) to ~400,000 BOE/d net by 2020, with that trajectory continuing into the next decade.

Source: Chevron Corporation

Final thoughts

The biggest problem Permian players are contending with right now is the lack of pipeline takeaway capacity relative to surging regional production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. With the Midland-to-WTI differential exploding up to ~$12-14/barrel and regional gas prices tanking to levels only seen in Appalachia, upstream economics are beginning to suffer.

Considering Chevron Corporation's largess and past experience developing entire plays by itself, one wonders if it could leverage its unique skills to fix part of this problem. In particular, it would be interesting to see Chevron Corporation pursue its own midstream build-out strategy in the region, which could cater to both its own growth ambitions and the ambitions of third-parties active in the area.

What's very promising is that Chevron Corporation has successfully narrowed the development/operating cost gap with its Permian peers, indicating the company is farther up the learning curve than expected. But the midstream situation looms large over Chevron's single best growth opportunity, which will need to be dealt with soon one way or the other. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.