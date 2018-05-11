Don't Be Fooled By The Dollar's Recent Rise - It's Still Going Down Much More

But this is a misconception - the reality is, the U.S. desperately needs a weaker dollar to grow and get the inflation the Fed is targeting.

By understanding the Theory of Reflexivity - coined by Soros - we can see how the dollar's recent perception is fueling buying.

The USD has surged over the last few weeks. Many mainstream pundits are calling for a revival of the dollar bull market. But I think not.

The U.S. dollar has been on a tear over the last few weeks. And many mainstream pundits are calling for the renewal of a dollar bull market.

But I don't think that's going to happen - here's why...

To start, there's an economic theory coined by George Soros called "Reflexivity," and it's actually pretty useful.

The gist is that perceptions drive reality, which in turn creates a feedback loop. Think about it as a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The perceptions you have make you act a certain way which changes the fundamentals of things.

For example, if everyone thinks there will be inflation, they will sell their dollars and buy hard assets. Which in turn pushes commodity prices higher and yields higher, thereby creating the very inflation they're worried about.

"Financial markets, far from accurately reflecting all the available knowledge, always provide a distorted view of reality. This is the principle of fallibility. The degree of distortion may vary from time to time. Sometimes it's quite insignificant, at other times it's quite pronounced... ...Every bubble has two components: an underlying trend that prevails in reality and a misconception relating to that trend. When a positive feedback develops between the trend and the misconception, a boom-bust process is set in motion. The process is liable to be tested by negative feedback along the way, and if it is strong enough to survive these tests, both the trend and the misconception will be reinforced." - George Soros

Sometimes people's perceptions lag reality - like when people think inflation is going to be worse than it really is and overreact.

More importantly, perceptions are fickle. The crowd's view of things can change in a blink of an eye. Reflexivity is known as a difficult theory, so don't worry if it seems too much right now. The point is people's opinions can change their reality temporarily until they can't justify it any longer.

And this happens often in markets since prices and valuations are all subjective, which means overvaluing and undervaluing is constant. After watching the mainstream talk about the "revival of the U.S. dollar bull market" the last couple of weeks, I needed to write about this fallacy.

The perception of a rising dollar isn't supported by reality - only misconception - and once the market realizes this, it will continue its downtrend to new multi-year lows.

Why's this?

For starters...

A weaker dollar is what President Trump has wanted since he took office. He has publicly bashed China and Europe and Japan for "cheating" by depreciating their currencies deliberately to steal growth from America. Another way to look at this is he wants their currencies to rise, which automatically means the dollar must fall. For instance, a weak dollar means a strong euro - and vice versa.

Weakening a currency is a tactic governments and central banks use to grow their economy at the expense of other nations. The other country then retaliates by weakening its own currency; this develops into what is a known as a currency war.

A weaker currency boosts a nation's exports, which translates into economic growth. It also causes inflation, which, in theory, should make consumers spend more rather than save.

I've written before about how a weak currency can boost GDP - you can read it here.

The U.S. dollar just had one of its biggest rallies in decades. Between 2014 and 2016, the dollar soared 29%. This was because the Fed finally ended QE3 (its last round of money printing) and began talking about raising interest rates. This was its tightening cycle.

During this time, U.S. economic growth was in a downtrend. Not to mention the Fed couldn't get its "healthy" 2% inflation. But at the beginning of 2017, the dollar entered a bear market, falling over 12% in 15 months. Yet in this period, U.S. growth was in an uptrend and inflation finally eclipsed 2%.

Take a look for yourself:

Secondly...

One of my favorite financial minds is Russell Napier. He wrote "The Anatomy of a Bear," and it's one of my favorite books (this book is in our must-read list). It's about the harshest bear markets over the last 100 years. It's insightful and interesting to see how things got that bad after being so good.

To put it simply, this guy knows bear markets. He recently hypothesized that the U.S. dollar will keep rallying higher. And this will trigger the next systemic banking crisis and lower growth. A stronger dollar is also negative for global stocks. And emerging markets could "blow up" because of their debt ballooning. I agree with Napier on this - except that this reality won't happen.

If there is any sign of slowing growth or a systemic banking crisis, the Fed will reverse its hawkish tone and (inevitably) restart its printing presses. Therefore, the recent dollar rise won't last. It can't last for growth's sake. We can deduct from Trump's words and by looking at the strengthening GDP that a weaker dollar is what the U.S. really wants.

Once investors' perceptions realize this reality, the dollar bear market will resume. And the Reflexivity feedback loop that recently lifted the dollar up will be against it - all the way down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The piece is from my original write-up at: Palisade-Research.com. All ideas expressed and charts are my own.