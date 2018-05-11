Key Events In EMEA And Latam Next Week

By Ciprian Dascalu, Peter Virovacz, Jakub Seidler and Dmitry Polevoy

It looks set to be a GDP week in EMEA next week, but what else is going on?

Czech first quarter GDP to remain solid

Czech's flash GDP growth for 1Q18 is released next week and according to most market forecasts it should remain solid, slightly below the 5% line. While household consumption will remain strong, net exports will contribute negatively due to the high base effect and stronger CZK. The highest uncertainty is related again to the renewed investment activity, which might cause some surprise in the forthcoming print, though the detailed GDP structure will be released at the end of May.

Upside risks to Hungarian GDP

In Hungary, the Statistical Office will reveal the 1Q18 GDP figures on Tuesday. We saw a better-than-expected retail performance in the first quarter, paired by a weak performance in industry.

Out of the remaining unknowns, the growth of construction is released this Friday, but the agricultural sector remains in the dark. All in all, we've already seen upside risks regarding our 3.8% GDP growth call, which could be elevated by good data in construction, meaning that 4% economic activity may not be such a surprise.

Romania: higher CPI, weaker GDP growth

An increase in excise duty for tobacco is pushing the inflation profile by 0.2ppt higher over the next 12 months. This means that we are now forecasting CPI at 3.6% year on year for December 2018. We see April CPI, which is due 14 May, coming in at 0.7% month on month and 5.3% year on year, above market consensus. With droughts affecting seasonal food prices there is a material risk for a new peak in inflation to be printed in May.

Retail sales decreased by 1.5% quarter on quarter in 1Q18 suggesting a sequential contraction in private consumption. Hence, the likelihood of a sequential contraction in GDP growth in 1Q18 increased. In the first two months of the year, industry performance was rather weak on lower export orders and sentiment indicators point to a disappointing March reading. It remains to be seen if the construction sector, which was quite strong for the first two months of the year, manages to keep QoQ GDP growth afloat. Anyway, we look for a weak 1Q18 GDP growth print.

A mixture of growth forecasts in the CIS space

In the CIS space, next week will see the first GDP estimates for 1Q18. In Russia's case, we had to downgrade our expectations from the initial 2% to 1.8% with downside risks even to this above-consensus figure after weak March 2018 figures, but we see a potential for better performance going forward.

We upgraded our Kazakhstan projection from 3.2% to 4% due to much higher oil prices and solid activity performance. Our Ukraine projection is kept unchanged at 2.1% given that activity performance has been close to our expectations.

EMEA and Latam Economic Calendar

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.