The 5 Major Equity ETFs Are Climbing The Ladder Of Pivots

The Russell 2000 ETF is just 0.7% below its all-time high of $160.62, with my monthly and annual risky levels at $164.43 and $165.04, respectively.

The Transports ETF is now above my semiannual pivot of $188.79, with my quarterly pivot at $195.90.

The QQQ ETF is now above my quarterly pivot of $165.51, with my monthly risky level at $170.94.

The Spiders ETF is now above my semiannual pivot of $264.10, with my annual pivot at $276.34.

The Diamonds ETF is now above my annual pivot of $246.52, with my quarterly risky level at $252.89.

The Russell 2000 ETF is in a leadership position when it comes to setting new highs. The Transports ETF is the largest laggard.

As 2018 began, the major averages had P/E ratios of 21.77 for the Dow 30, 21.81 for the S&P 500, 26.62 for the Nasdaq, 20.97 for Dow Transports, and 131.96 for the Russell 2000. Today, the Dow 30 and S&P 500 are more expensive with P/Es of 24.29 and 23.40, respectively. The P/E for the Nasdaq is slightly lower at 25.06. Dow Transports and Russell 2000 are much cheaper with P/Es of 11.33 and 93.15, respectively.

As the five equity ETFs continue to decline and then rise over the same ranges of levels, the weekly charts have turned positive, as these ETFs hopscotch above and then below pivots. The Russell 2000 has a chance to set a new all-time high as its risky levels are above its all-time intraday high. The other four ETFs have the challenges of pivots and risky levels which are 3.2% to 7.5% below their highs.

Today's Equity ETF Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Traders should buy Diamonds on weakness to my semiannual value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $252.89 with my annual pivot of $246.52. The all-time intraday high of $265.93 was set on Jan. 26.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Traders should buy Spiders on weakness to my semiannual pivot of $264.10 and value level of $230.11 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual and quarterly risky levels of $276.34 and $276.99, respectively. These levels are below the all-time intraday high of $286.62 set on Jan. 26.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Traders should continue to buy QQQ on weakness to my semiannual and annual pivots of $156.14 and $154.54, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level at $170.94. My semiannual pivot is $264.10.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Traders should reduce holdings on IYT on strength to my quarterly and annual risky levels of $195.90 and $204.61, respectively. These levels are below the Jan. 16 all-time intraday high of $206.73. My semiannual pivot remains at $188.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

Traders should continue to buy IWM on weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of $164.43 and $165.04, respectively. The all-time intraday high of $160.62 was set on Jan. 24.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.