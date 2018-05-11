A Lost Year For Intevac?

Long term the company will have to cope with a gradual sunset for one of their main markets, HDDs, although that isn't around the corner for quite some time.

However, the company doesn't show any sustained positive cash flows, which we still find a little worrying despite the very healthy balance sheet and lack of dilution.

The company has been hit by delays in two of their markets, but it looks like these are temporary.

The business and shares of Intevac (IVAC) have hit a snitch, a substantial one as the company has moved back into losses.

IVAC Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The shares have been more or less obliterated:

Intevac produces a number of products:

It's the market leader in disk-sputtering (depositing a film of magnetic material on hard disks) technology with its 200 Lean Systems.

Other thin film depositing markets, like thin film solar cell (ENERGi).

VERTEX: Depositing a scratch resistant film on glass covers of electronics.

MATRIX: A substrate independent and can handle multiple thin film applications for the vacuum coating industry.

Photonics: Digital night vision technology

Source: January 2018 Investor Presentation

Well, where are the problems and how serious are these?

Photonics is hit by delays in the Joint Strike Fighter orders, now down to a contractual minimum (half the forecast) and some other problems leading to a 20% decline in forecast for photonics from 2017 levels. Management argued this (Q1CC):

it's important to note that nothing has fundamentally changed in our Photonics business besides the timing of revenue... Our wireless head mounted displays are finishing completion for field evaluations and projected product quantities requirements are only going up and most importantly, the development of our ISIE-19 next-generation digital night vision sensor continues.

What's moving along well is their disk-sputtering business, where they are the market leader. They had a good year doing $50M in revenues here and are confident they can repeat that.

Excess capacity at clients is disappearing faster and they quoted independent market research pointing to crossover happening in 2020, after which customers would need to install new 200 lean systems (most of the revenue now comes from service, upgrades and tools, and a few systems).

The solar market is also progressing as expected and their MATRIX is gaining interest but the company doesn't yet expect to book revenue for it this year.

The VERTEX

This is probably their biggest opportunity and it's a new one. They are leveraging thin film technology experience acquired in the HDD market and built the VERTEX, which can be applied in various situations

For instance both protective coating of mobile phones, which are anti-reflective, and also decorative coating on the back that's much more reflective but they use the same types of layers.

But things are progressing slower than hoped, which isn't all that surprising given that it's a new technology and they're still experimenting with all kinds of coatings and layers with different capabilities and calibrating this with customers.

One of the top-three mobile phone players actually has already launched a flagship model of which a part has the company's protective cover on the backside, so that's a success. From the initial PR:

Truly Opto-electronics (Shanwei City, China), a major supplier of cover glass and touch panel technologies to mobile electronics manufacturers and owner of multiple INTEVAC VERTEX® systems, went through an intensive testing process lasting several months to ensure that oDLC met the stringent specifications laid out by the technical team at the Top 3 Cellphone maker.

The company also has four VERTEX systems installed at Truly and are working with them on new applications involving different substrate materials but the plan to install two more systems has been suspended, although it will resume when business conditions improve.

A second customer which has one VERTEX installed is requiring additional work to see improved performance for a particular kind of scratch. This requires a thicker under-layer for their oDLC (optical Diamond-Like-Carbon) film.

The company is working on this (oDLC 2.0) and this causes delays, but there is also upside:

this is just one of several applications being looked at for our oDLC at this customer. It is important to note that every application as well as each customer have different requirements, test and adoption criteria. Some focus on abrasion and lubricity, some more focused on cosmetics and some for functionality and durability.

Then there was a chicken and egg problem (Q1CC):

End customers need verified capacity to commit projects and cover glass makers needed end customers to commit to the capital. We are now driving a strategy to play seed VERTEX assets with key cover glass makers and generate end customer demand which after reaching a threshold and volume will be purchased.

But the company is also finalizing an agreement with the top three cover glass manufacturer, an established supplier to the world's largest handset companies, to install a VERTEX system by midyear and co-market this to their customer base.

All in all, here is the upshot (Q1CC):

We still expect to see orders for VERTEX this year, but given the hold on the two systems forecast for the first half of 2018 and the need for oDLC 2.0 with our second customer's first application, visibility for the 5 to 10 systems order in our previous outlook has clouded and is certainly at the lower end... Therefore, at this time, we're forecasting two VERTEX systems to revenue in our 2018 outlook and we'll add back systems when we are confident that case-by-case

The 2018 upshot

Thin film equipment revenues (HDD, solar, VERTEX) will be down, 5%-10% from 2017 levels.

Photonics will be down 20% from 2017 levels.

Total revenues will be down 10%-12% and fall below break-even.

Gross margins are expected around 33%.

Operating expenses will be between $38M-$39M including a couple of small write-offs (down from the earlier $40M-$41M due to cost cutting in reaction to the sales delays).

For Q2, the company expects an EPS loss of $0.11-$0.13.

Margins

IVAC Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These are GAAP margins, and the deterioration is clear.

Cash and balance sheet

IVAC Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Not surprisingly, cash flow is also down and quite negative.

However, the company still has a healthy balance sheet, it has no debt and cash and investments including restricted cash of $40.7M, or about $1.82 per share. There is no dilution to speak of either.

IVAC Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Valuation

IVAC EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

We're certainly at the cheap end of valuation. Analysts expect things to turn around as they expect a positive $0.22 EPS for this year, more than tripling that to $0.72 for 2019. This isn't reflected in investor optimism, needless to say.

Conclusion

The company has a bread and butter business (disk sputtering) in which it is a market leader and which could even re-accelerate if present overcapacity evaporates.

While hard disks are far from dead, one has to wonder what the future holds given the progress and inherent advantage of other, silicon-based data storage technologies. How much of a HDD market will be around ten years from now remains very much to be seen.

For the longer term, the company does need to gather more traction with stuff like the VERTEX. Whilst they have already established some very valuable entry points, the present year looks like a delay, not a lack of market interest.

There are also delays in their photonics business, largely due to budgetary matters at the political level.

If these delays pass and revenues pick up, we would expect a recovery in the share price, and we think that's quite likely. The company has already begun to cut cost, and perhaps a little more is necessary in that department, as the cash flow graphs above are negative for most of the past five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.