Verizon Could Go To $50-51 - Cramer's Lightning Round (5/10/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, May 10.

Bullish Calls

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI): Hold the stock, as it has had a major run. Cramer prefers the major banks more.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ): The stock has been under pressure due to rising interest rates. Hold it at $47, and it could go to $50-51.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): "I think the uptick is for real because I really like this guy, CEO Brian Niccol. He's very polished. Look, he's out of the Taco Bell world, but you know what? That's exactly what they need. They need discipline. He had a good conference call."

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): This one is fine, but Cramer prefers Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): It's the best in show, and it will go higher.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): The defense stocks are in the right place after a sell-off, and Raytheon is the best in the group.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD): It's a fantastic stock, and CEO Steve Easterbrook is doing a good job.

Bearish Calls

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO): No. Cramer prefers MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), as it has less beta.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP): The group has been under torture due to distribution cuts. Don't go there.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK): "Nope. I know they had a better-than-expected quarter, but I've got to tell you something: I am as worried about Acthar sales as everybody else, and I've been staying away from that one for 30 points. I'm not getting near it now."

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): They had a good quarter, but the stock is down due to competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG): People see this as a cannabis play, but it is a garden play and the weather has not been good for the company.

