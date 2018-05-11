Could The Tax Cut Be A Net Negative For The Markets?

Inflation and the dollar will be crucial in what happens next, in our view.

The markets seem to have taken a dimmer view up until now, focusing on the possible risks that the tax cuts brought, despite stellar earnings and massive buybacks.

So far, not much of that is visible, although it could still happen.

In theory, the large tax cuts that were passed late last year would lead to a boom in business investment and an acceleration of economic growth and job creation.

Here is a description of the markets lately, from CNBC:

Bulls have been baffled as the three pillars of the stock rally going into 2018 (record earnings, global synchronous economic expansion, contained inflation) have been turned 180 degrees into peak earnings, a global economic slowdown, and a pick-up in inflation. Bulls turned apoplectic when earnings came out even better than expected. And guidance was better than expected. Even capital expenditures were better. Buybacks and dividends increased more than expected. But nobody seemed to care.

Indeed, it's curious. We had what has been described as the best earnings season in a quarter of a century (MarketWatch):

By at least one measure, corporate earnings are the best in nearly a quarter-century. However, the stock market is not enthused! Rather than rally on the back of upbeat results, the main equity benchmarks have sulked lower. According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, of the 343 companies, or about 70%, of S&P 500 members that have reported earnings to date, 79.9% have reported earnings per share that were above analysts’ expectations, putting the season on track for the highest earnings beat rate on record, going back to 1994.

Isn't the market all about earnings? Why do they suddenly don't seem to matter anymore, even with the booster of the greatly enhanced stock buybacks.

Here is one thought that we're developing, could it be that the great tax cut program that was supposed to propel the economy, earnings and the stock market higher, is actually a net negative?

At first sight, that seems a silly idea. Lower taxes on corporations spur business investment, which spurs economic growth, jobs, and corporate earnings.

And indeed, those corporate earnings are materializing, as we've just discussed. And the rest? Well, higher economic growth, well, there is something of that:

But it's not that there has been any decisive new era of the 4% growth from now until eternity that was promised during the campaign. How about jobs, isn't unemployment at the lowest level since 2000, at 3.9%?

There doesn't seem to be much of an acceleration, despite a pretty massive stimulus program in the form of large tax cuts. Most of the economic benefits of the tax cuts are supposed to come from a rise in corporate investment:

There is some increase from 2016 but we're actually not at levels of previous years.

So we can argue that the tax cuts, at least so far, haven't really created anything that could be described as a decisive trend break in the economy. But it is early days yet.

The downside

And here is where the problems start, because the tax cuts can actually also create problems, like:

An increase in inflation

A more aggressive Fed

Worsening public finances

Higher bond yields

A higher dollar

A main problem with the tax cuts has always been the timing, at the tail end of an already unusually long business upswing, when the economy is operating close to full employment.

This produces fear about rising inflation, especially as labor becomes scarce. This isn't actually happening, at least not yet, but the fear, or perhaps we should say expectations are there.

And that fear leads to upward pressure on bond yields, and the expectations of a more aggressive Fed. The higher bond yields have certainly materialized:

The Fed is also increasing interest rates and selling some of the assets that it had bought ('quantitative tightening'), but whether it is doing so more aggressively is difficult to argue.

What is more easier to argue is that the tax cuts are substantially worsening the state of US public finances, and as such, they add to the supply of bonds from both the Treasury as well as the Fed, just at the time that foreign interest in US bonds seems to wane.

Which explains at least part of the rise in US yields, to 3% or so, and the fear they might go higher still.

And those expectations of higher US interest rates and bond yields seem to be finally turning around the dollar:

And it is here where the real trouble could start. Not only is a higher dollar bad for corporate earnings, it's bad for the world economy, especially in combination with rising US interest rates.

There are trillions of US dollar-denominated debt out in emerging markets, and a rise in the dollar squeezes world liquidity.

The first casualties are already emerging in the form of Argentina and Turkey; the first is already resorting to the IMF. This could get a lot worse as more countries and corporations could get into trouble and the drying up of liquidity could easily squeeze world economic growth.

Conclusion

The tax cuts don't seem to have much effect on the real economy, at least not yet. That could still come, it's early days, but the start is somewhat disappointing.

The tax cuts have also not done much for the markets, despite the fact that most of the tax cuts have been directed at cutting rates for corporations, and despite this leading to even larger buybacks.

The negative effects of the tax cuts, or at least the fear of these have outweighed a stellar earnings season and an acceleration of buybacks.

But none of this is quite settled yet, the rally might still come (indeed, as we write this the markets seem to be entering better times). What will be determining is whether the inflationary fears that are driving the rise in rates are, in fact, materializing.

So far they haven't, even if many economists are scratching their heads. One could even argue investors are lucky that the tax cuts haven't produced 4% growth because that would have greatly increased the odds of inflation taking off.

We might just be in a suspended Goldilocks scenario and if inflation keeps from accelerating, the bond market, the Fed and the dollar, and by extension, equity investors could calm down and the rally, driven by record earnings and buybacks, might still materialize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.