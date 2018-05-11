Exxon: Irrational Exuberance

In the Tarot, the Fool card is a somewhat positive card representing new beginnings, faith in the future and beginners luck. Inverted it means naivety, poor judgment and misplaced faith in the future. My article will show why I think one or more articles about Exxon (XOM) has too optimistic a view of the future.

A more realistic evaluation of Exxon shows that while it is a good investment, that is more because of the very low market price and less about how well the company is currently executing.

Being too optimistic is as bad as being too fearful

Over the weekend Barron's published a very optimistic article on Exxon calling an investment in the company "a bet on the future of oil". For those who don't subscribe to Barron's, the article made a few points: XOM is cheap, oil prices and demand are increasing, XOM has lots of growth projects and if oil does well so will XOM. And while all of those are potentially good points, I think the potential pitfalls are not being given enough attention.

Why is the actual situation not as rosy as some believe?

The first argument that can be made for XOM being a good investment is that the shares are cheap. But are they? On a P/E basis they are certainly cheaper than shares of Chevron (CVX) which I do like. CVX has a P/E of over 23 while XOM is at a more modest 16.13 (on a TTM basis). And it certainly is well below where it was trading in 2017.

Looking at where XOM was back during the 2010 to 2014 time period, where one could argue that XOM was producing a lot better than now, XOM is not cheap at this time. It's certainly cheaper than it has been but that isn't the same thing as cheap. For me, the current P/E is not low enough to be a compelling reason to buy XOM.

Oil prices are clearly increasing with the WTI spot price going above $70 for the first time since 2014. And this will no doubt help XOM grow revenues and profits, but they are still well below where they were during 2010 to 2014. Is it a good idea to pay more for XOM now with lower oil prices?

Being a dividend growth investor, I like dividends. In fact I buy stocks to get the dividends. All other things being equal higher yields are better. And the yield of XOM is higher than is the yield for CVX. And from the YChart below the yield is right around the peak. Given that happened in the late 2015 to early 2016 time frame, when the dividend was the most at risk, the yield is pretty attractive right now. And all other things being equal, higher yeild is better than lower yield.

But are all things equal? Looking at the payout ratio, I see that the current ratio is well below the peak. But it is also about where it was at the end of 2015.Back then Exxon was selling assets, borrowing money and gutting capital spending to get enough cash to cover all their needs. I would hope that with oil prices higher than the asset sales and borrowing would slow and maybe even that capital spending would begin to increase. The premise of the Barron's article would seem to require more capital spending to take advantage of the opportunities they though Exxon had.

Let's look at how XOM performed in Q1 2018, versus how it performed when I last wrote about it in November (Q3 2017).

There is significant improvement here. EPS is up 16 cents. Cash flow from operations is up $200 million and actually covers the spending on shareholder distributions and CAPEX. The amount of debt has not increased. While the amount of cash is down, it's only down $200 million. My biggest concern is that CAPEX is down from $6 billion to only $4.9 billion. With oil prices rising, I want to see XOM increasing its volumes too, and that requires more capital spending. XOM did pay off some debt this quarter, so they are now back where the debt was 6 months ago. That's a good sign, but I'd have liked so see more of the debt retired especially given the big cut in capital spending.

Increased prices for oil and natural gas is great, but its impact is muted when volumes are down 6% from a year ago. Chevron was able to increase its volumes, so I expected the same from Exxon. This argues against a rosy scenario. In particular, this seems to have been the result of downtimes, which is an execution failure. I think it's significant that Exxon has continuing problems growing volumes while Chevron did not.

Back in November, between the dividend payment at the time and the rate that the dividend had been increasing, I was XOM having a value of $85 a share. The uncertainties around the oil market in general and Exxon's performance in particular drove my decision to want an additional 10% discount to the NPV of the dividend stream I predicted.

Finally, there is this article from Barclays. In the Q1 results from Chevron and Exxon, they see Chevron as the clear winner. While I agree that Chevron is doing better, I am not quite so negative on prospects at Exxon. Exxon isn't doing quite as well as I expected, and it certainly needs to spend more on CAPEX going forward. Exxon has gotten itself cash flow positive, even without asset sales, so now all it needs to do is get its capital spending back to normal levels so it can grow again.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at the David Fish's CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see 38 years of annual increases in the dividend. As I expected, it continued to grow the dividend even when oil prices were at their lowest. I expect regular growth in the dividend to continue.

With the ex-dividend date for the first dividend payment at $0.82 a share still several days off, I will use $3.28 as the dividends to be received in the next 12 months. Given that I think Exxon needs to increase capital spending significantly, I will use 3% as the DGR for the next 5 years even though that is only about half the rate of the latest dividend increase.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream is $99.36. Because of uncertainties in the oil markets and because Exxon hasn't executed as well as I would like, I will keep the 10% additional discount that I have been using for Exxon. That makes my buy price for XOM anything under $90. The 79 basis points higher than the current yield is above the 4-year average, also indicates the XOM is trading at a better value than it has in the last 4 years. With the current market price just above $80, I think XOM is trading at a good value.

Better results and a higher dividend moved up my buy prices for both XOM and CVX. In the last few days, CVX has moved above that price. XOM is still below my buy price and so for now is the better deal. But it is a better deal mostly because the market price is low not because the company itself is doing better. So while I think a small purchase of XOM shares is a good investment for dividend growth investors, I think Barron's claims are far too positive.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward I want to see the debt go down some more, maybe $2 or $3 billion lower next quarter. I also want to see capital spending increase. All while Exxon stays cash flow positive. I also want to see volumes increase both from the same period as last year and sequentially.

Conclusion

Exxon is a good company and weathered the period of very low oil prices quite well. Now it is time to increase capital spending and pay down debt. While Exxon's performance wasn't quite as good as Chevron's, Exxon is still a good investment. The current low price offers dividend growth investors an opportunity to pick up a small number of shares at a good value. However, I wouldn't back the truck up until Exxon produces better results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.