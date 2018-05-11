Synergy's Q1 Earnings: Slow Growth, Worrying Financials, And The Prospect Of Partnerships

Market sentiment will not likely shift until a material strategic revamp is undertaken; shareholders have the opportunity to force management’s hands at the June 12 annual meeting.

The effort to commercialize Trulance in the US on its own remains an expensive struggle; it is a challenge that current management appears unable to meet adequately.

SGYP announced a new commitment to exploring partnership and strategic transaction opportunities; further updates on this strategy were promised no later than Q2 earnings season.

On May 10th, Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP), the long-suffering developmental-stage-turned-commercial biotech company, reported earnings for Q1 2018 and hosted an analyst call. The company posted a wafer-thin earnings beat, thanks to further progress in curbing bloated operating expenses, but missed on revenues. Net sales of Trulance, its FDA-approved treatment for chronic idiopathic constipation ("CIC") and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation ("IBS-C"), amounted to $8.6 million, up 18% on non-GAAP Q4 2017 sales of $7.3 million.

While CEO Troy Hamilton crowed about a new partnership with the National Cancer Institute to conduct a biomarker study of dolcanatide, Synergy's only pipeline candidate, all eyes were firmly fixed on Trulance's lackluster performance. Hamilton attempted to paint a picture of Synergy triumphing over adversity, but the anemic sales growth suggests that adversity has yet to be beaten.

To combat the prevailing market perception of commercialization problems and strategic drift, Hamilton spoke at length about an ongoing strategic, which "includes, but is not limited to, potential US and ex-US partnerships, licensing, and merger and acquisition transactions."

The market reaction has not been pleasant, with shares dropping about 12% during after-hours trading. Clearly, the market is not satisfied with promises of changing direction. The only thing that can shift the negative perception is to actually deliver on a change strategy.

Let's look further at some of the most pertinent details of the earnings report, and see what may be in store for Synergy over the relative near-term.

It's All About Trulance

Trulance is Synergy's sole FDA-approved product, and its only product anywhere near marketable stage. The fate of its commercialization, therefore, is the major determinant of Synergy's fortunes, both near-term and long-term. So it was disheartening to see yet more disappointing sales numbers. 18% growth is not terribly impressive, especially given the high cost of sales as reflected in still worryingly high quarterly operating expenses.

CEO Hamilton tried to put a brave face on the results, highlighting the fact that January and February were always expected to be slow months, and that Synergy had managed to pull through sales growth despite challenges presented by the insurance deductible resets at the start of the year. That latter point is rather interesting, and is worthy of a moment's further reflection. Hamilton said during the conference call that this has become something of an industry-wide yearly ordeal. That is not exactly great news since it means there will be persistent challenges each year and a small commercial biotech will naturally have more difficulty than established Big Pharma players in smoothing out those wrinkles. It seems like yet another admission that a commercial partner with real financial muscle and marketing reach should be handling the Trulance rollout. More on that later.

Not everything was awful for Trulance in Q1, as was shown in the presentation that accompanied the earnings call. Total monthly normalized prescription numbers hit a new record in March at 17,143. Trulance was also the only branded prescription treatment among its indications to show total prescription growth during the quarter. While the total prescription numbers of branded competitors fell 5.3%, Trulance's rose by 3.8%. That is hardly stellar growth in absolute terms, and Allergan's (AGN) market-leading Linzess already holds by far the largest piece of the market, but it is indicative of some life in Trulance.

That modestly positive pattern has been sustained into Q2. Trulance's total normalized prescription volume grew 24% over the nine weeks ending April 27th compared to the nine weeks ending February 23rd. Over the same period, other branded prescriptions only saw 4.7% growth. With Trulance's prescriber base expanding by 20% in Q1, its reach is growing. Unfortunately, the growth is slow and comes at a substantial cost.

Financial Outlook Remains Uncertain

Synergy's biggest problem is the high cost and low reward of its commercialization efforts to date. While Trulance revenues continue to inch upward, the expenses involved in making those sales continue to look unsustainable, even in light of efforts to rationalize and control costs to an extent in recent quarters.

The company reported non-GAAP total adjusted operating expenses of $40.6 million and a total net loss of $36.1 million. That leaves $98.7 million in cash and equivalents, or a little over two quarters' worth of runway at the current burn rate. However, the company also cut its full-year operating expense guidance from $175-185 million to $165-175 million.

Assuming the higher end of the expense guidance, Synergy looks like it has the resources to make it through the second half of 2019 provided it makes use of the $100 million tranche of a private loan facility provided by CRG. The loan tranche is divided into three sub-tranches of $25 million, $25 million and $50 million that can be accessed on or before June 30th, 2018, September 30th, 2018 and December 31st, 2018, respectively. But it is an open question whether Synergy can meet the terms of the revenue covenants established in the loan. CFO Gary Gemignani had this to say about the issue on the earnings call:

"While we're not providing formal sales guidance at this stage, we're forecasting to achieve a full-year 2018 TRULANCE net sales in excess of the minimum revenue covenant of $61 million under the CRG debt agreement."

$61 million in revenue for all of 2018 would have seemed readily achievable looking at the situation nine or even six months ago. But Synergy has had a very rough time on the revenue generation front, despite massive outlays toward the marketing campaign. With $8.6 million in Q1 2018 net sales, there is a lot of distance between current revenues and the full-year target. It seems that the covenants might cause problems in a couple quarters, and could mean that cash runway is reduced such that getting to mid-2019 might be a dicier proposition.

We were dialed into the earnings call and attempted to ask about this issue, but we were not selected. Perhaps the company only accepts questions from analysts working at established investment banks and screen smaller players like our own merchant banking group. Alas, it was a missed opportunity. But it is a question in need of an answer.

With prescription volume growth lagging, the question of whether net sales can grow to reach the breakeven point without further capital injections continues to hang over Synergy's head. Gemignani said that the company is continuing to try to rationalize and control expenses, but that there will be no skimping on investments that grow the top line, i.e. prescriptions and net sales. Gemignani also promised an updated breakeven projection no later than the Q2 2018 earnings date, which will be formulated in light of the strategic review and partnership discussions.

Speaking of which…

Partnership Talk Heats Up

Synergy previously announced that it had secured Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CPHRF) as a partner to take the lead on Trulance's commercialization in Canada. Synergy has already received $5 million from Cipher as an upfront payment and will be entitled to a further milestone payment upon approval of Trulance by the Canadian health regulator, as well as royalties from sales in the country.

Synergy has also promised a renewed effort to expand its exploration of partnership opportunities in order to enhance shareholder value. Per the company's press release:

"Synergy continues to engage in an ongoing review of strategic business opportunities focused on maximizing shareholder value. This review process includes, but is not limited to, potential US and ex-US partnerships, licensing, and merger and acquisition transactions. Synergy expects to provide further updates on or before it reports second quarter 2018 results."

The company appears to now be pursuing an "everything on the table" approach to partnerships. This is definitely a welcome development since the company's own efforts to build a profitable business have resulted in punishing dilution and share price erosion over the last several months. CEO Hamilton dedicated a fair chunk of his remarks to this subject, and was revisited during the Q&A portion of the earnings call.

While claiming to be open to virtually any possibility, Hamilton particularly highlighted the possibility of a partnership that could help Synergy penetrate the primary care market, as well as the prospect of acquiring new products that could leverage the company's current commercial infrastructure. The former of these prospects would undoubtedly be welcome, and would help bolster access to the approximately 24,000 prescribers who account for the majority of US prescriptions in CIC and IBS-C. The latter option of bringing in other earning assets looks less promising. Synergy does not have much free cash lying around to pick up a valuable asset nor is the idea of expanding an already overly expensive commercial infrastructure. Hamilton also alluded to building out the pipeline through strategic partnerships or acquisitions; that also sounds expensive and potentially counterproductive.

Analyst questions also galvanized commentary on the prospect of partnerships in the ex-US market. Hamilton stated that this was being actively pursued in a number of international markets, though he pointed out that Europe was not a prime target due to its reimbursement regime's lack of coverage for drugs like Trulance. However, Hamilton reported ongoing, enthusiastic talks with potential partners in a range of jurisdictions - though at this time Synergy is keeping further details under wraps.

Synergy is also open to other, more complete partnerships, even in the US market. Hamilton expressed openness to a range of potential structures, including co-marketing and joint venture arrangements. One analyst expressed concern that the CRG loan facility might complicate any such arrangement. However, CFO Gemignani insisted this would not likely be the case, due to Synergy's cordial and collaborative relationship with CRG. Its ability to modify the terms of its loan earlier this year stands as a piece of evidence in favor of this view. Gemignani had this to say about CRG's attitude toward a potential partnership:

"We view CRG as a partner. They have been very collaborative…They will be supportive if it makes sense."

At this point, we regard virtually any structure that takes control of the commercialization efforts out of the hands of Synergy's management and into those of a more competent and capable partner to make eminent sense. We expect precious few shareholders would disagree.

Looking to the Future

Things have not been going according to plan for Synergy thus far. Commercialization of Trulance has proven more expensive and challenging than its management, or most shareholders, thought possible. It was always a big risk to go head-to-head against a pharmaceutical giant with the resources to defend the market share of its established market leader. True, Trulance is a best-in-class product, but its superiority to Linzess is relatively small, and it is hard to make the case for switching while Allergan is amping up its marketing efforts.

Establishing partnerships in ex-US markets is absolutely critical to the future of Trulance as a product, and Synergy as a company. It is thus a welcome sign that these opportunities are being pursued with genuine vigor. But management will not be rewarded for these efforts until it has something material to show for them. The Canadian partnership is a decent start, but it remains only a small piece of the bigger story.

More importantly, Synergy must commit to a new strategic direction. While Hamilton & co. claimed to be open to any value-enhancing structure or deal, there clearly remains some reticence to cede control of the US commercialization effort. Indeed, one of the resolutions to be voted on at the June 12th annual shareholder meeting would massively expand the authorized number of shares. The move could be seen as prelude to future dilutive actions, but the text of the resolution explicitly highlights the move as a means by which management could fight a potential hostile takeover.

Synergy's management seems to be laboring under the notion that the mass of shareholders willing to let it enact punishing dilution to retain control. A grass-roots movement among shareholders is working to put paid to that notion. Over the past two weeks, this activist group claims to have garnered the support of 775 shareholders representing 26.1 million shares, more than 10% of the outstanding total. While this group's avowed efforts to recruit an activist investor to force management's hands will likely not succeed, it has managed to coalesce considerable opposition to the self-dealing resolutions. It now looks increasingly likely that a shareholder revolt will at least kill the most odious resolutions up for a vote.

Investor's-Eye View

June 12th is the next big date for Synergy. The annual meeting may see some drama, though any voting will likely have already been completed via proxy balloting well before.

Looking beyond that fight, the Q2 earnings season will represent a pivotal test for Synergy. If it can demonstrate stronger sales growth and meaningful progress on partnership development, then the market may begin to shed some of its doom and gloom.

Trulance is an extremely valuable asset. When approved last year, peak sales were projected to reach $500 million. Today, Synergy's whole market capitalization is barely $350 million. Clearly, the market has little confidence in the current management's ability to deliver on Trulance's promise.

But it is not yet time to give into despair. The votes in the run-up to the annual meeting, as well as interactions on the day, could help shift the balance. More importantly, Synergy has a brief window in which to present a credible new strategy, with realistic outlook in terms of financing needs and breakeven projections. Bailing out now, when shares are trading at such a staggering discount and the prospect of a near-term turnaround remains viable, would be unwise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.