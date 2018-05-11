Pacific Ethanol Soared On A Q1 Earnings Beat, But Uncertainty Awaits

The share price of corn ethanol producer Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) briefly soared last week after the company released its Q1 earnings report (see figure). For a short period, investors cheered what was a modest beat on diluted EPS and a small miss on revenue, likely due to the optimistic outlook provided by management's accompanying comments. Gravity soon took hold again, however, and the company's share price remains 54% lower at the time of writing than it was a year ago.

PEIX data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol's share price has long exhibited more volatility than its peers (see figure) due to its historical operating position as a west coast producer (it has since gained exposure to the Midwestern market via M&A activity). While western states do not benefit from the low feedstock costs experienced in states such as Iowa and Illinois, often resulting in higher and earlier margin pressure than its peers, the company's exposure to Oregon and California also allows it to generate credits under those states' Low Carbon Fuel Standard [LCFS]. The resulting cash flow variability has punished and rewarded the company's investors in equal measure.

PEIX 30-Day Rolling Volatility data by YCharts

Pacific Ethanol's Q1 revenue improved by 3.5% YoY on higher production volumes sold (up 25.8 million gallons to 140.8 million gallons) and a stable ethanol price, the latter having benefited (if not fully so) from a higher gasoline price in the most recent quarter (see figure). Corn prices have been comparatively subdued, causing the company's gross profit to improve from -$5.8 million a year ago to $3.4 million in the most recent quarter as its delivered corn cost fell slightly over the same period despite the higher production volume.

Los Angeles Reformulated RBOB Regular Gasoline Spot Price data by YCharts

This improved operating environment, combined with stronger demand for and prices of its corn processing co-products, contributed to enough of an improvement to the company's adjusted EBITDA to bring the number into positive territory at $5.6 million (up from -$1.9 million a year ago). Slight share dilution wasn't enough to prevent an improvement to the diluted EPS result, although it still came in at -$0.19 for the quarter (compared to -$0.31 in Q1 2017). While the EPS improvement will be insufficient to move Pacific Ethanol's TTM diluted EPS number out of the red (see figure), it will help.

A brighter outlook

The earnings numbers were, on their own, not much to celebrate; an improvement over last year's less-than-ideal Q1 result, perhaps, but not the return to 2015's conditions that Pacific Ethanol's investors have been holding out for. What did prompt some celebration, however, were comments from the company's management suggesting that such a return could be in the cards moving forward.

Management noted that the sector's operating conditions are showing signs of improvement on multiple fronts, even if this has yet to translate to a sustained rebound of production margins. February saw the highest monthly ethanol export volumes since at least 2010 on strong demand from Brazil, causing the U.S. ethanol inventory to finally begin to decline. While ethanol producers' share prices were battered earlier in the year after China threatened to increase its import tariff on U.S. ethanol, following a deterioration of trade relations between the two countries, the underlying data has yet to reflect this development.

Another development that didn't show up in the Q1 numbers but is likely to show up in the next quarter's results is a surging price of gasoline that has rapidly outstripped the price of corn in recent months (see figure). Admittedly, the price of ethanol has not kept pace with that of gasoline yet, in part due to renewed uncertainty over the future of the U.S. biofuels mandate. Management noted during the earnings call that U.S. gasoline demand is currently up 3% YoY, though, while ethanol production is only 1% higher over the same period, so the latter's inventories can be expected to continue declining, in which case ethanol is unlikely to trade at a discount to gasoline for too long.

Los Angeles Reformulated RBOB Regular Gasoline Spot Price data by YCharts

Not everything in Pacific Ethanol's outlook is positive, however. The earnings call also noted how important ethanol exports have become to U.S. producers, with CEO Neil Koehler stating:

Yeah, exports are key. I mean it's always the incremental barrel in a commodity market that really drives your defined demand balances and margin environment. And in today's market where we have a relatively flat although slightly increasing with gasoline demand. Domestic market growth has been in the exports. And so, while China [which] only represented about 10% of total exports in Q1 coming from virtually nothing last year, so that was very promising and looking like they were going to continue to grow. With those gallons coming out of the market that relatively modest increment has had an impact in the short-term.

Mr. Koehler also pointed out that he now expects U.S. ethanol exports for 2018 to be at the bottom of the 1.6-1.8 billion gallon range that he gave in the Q4 2017 earnings call because of the breakdown in trade relations between the U.S. and China that has occurred over the last several weeks, culminating in the latter's ethanol tariff hike.

Mr. Koehler also pointed to increased uncertainty surrounding the U.S. biofuels blending mandate, especially in the wake of this week's announced "compromise" as orchestrated by the White House between biofuel producers and refiners. Far from supporting the so-called agreement, Mr. Koehler described it as "bad policy and bad precedent" that he does not expect to ultimately survive legal challenge:

It's - first of all not legal, the RFS is very explicit about supporting domestic demand for renewable fuels, not exports. Our exports are already the most competitively priced fuel component, not gain component in the market and attaching the RINs essentially as an indirect subsidy is something that does not need to be subsidized and we'll also result we believe in retaliatory trade action which were hurt, farmers and hurt the ethanol industry.

The consensus analyst earnings estimates for Pacific Ethanol continue to underwhelm, with results not expected to noticeably improve until 2019 (see figure). If the company's history has shown anything, of course, it is that the company's production margins can improve very rapidly, resulting in large gains by its share price. That said, while the Q1 earnings call did show some improvements compared to the previous Q1 results, uncertainty is likely to weigh on sentiment in the months ahead.

PEIX EBITDA Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.