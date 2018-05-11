It's Time To Buy Consumer Staples

As a result of the large price drops, the dividend yields have increased to very favorable levels for long term income investors.

The Consumer Staples sector has suffered a huge downturn over the last 6 to 8 months, resulting in average declines of 27.6% for the 11 stocks analyzed.

The Consumer Staples sector has been brutally beaten up over the last 6 months. I hand selected 11 different stocks in various categories of the Consumer Staples sector and evaluated their chart characteristics against their Relative Strength Indexes (RSI). The conclusion I draw is that the sector is mostly oversold and is safe to buy at these levels.

First a word about RSI

RSI is a momentum indicator that compares the magnitude of recent gains and losses over a period of time and results in a number between 0 and 100 indicating how much a stock is oversold or overbought. Its easy to think of RSI as operating in a cyclic fashion over time, as shown the chart below:

Typically, the classic buy signal is generated after a stock's RSI rises above the 30 line after having been down in the "Oversold" region. You can continue to buy and/or hold as the RSI rises up to the 70 level. Above 70, you should consider selling or lightening your position. Keep in mind though that some momentum stocks can stay above 70 for quite a long time while the price continues to climb. With this in mind, some people sell if the RSI drops back below 70 after having been above.



Keep in mind that no stock has a nice smooth cyclic RSI curve like that above. The RSI line will have its own jagged edges as it moves around. In all the stock charts I present below, the RSI is shown in purple below the stock price chart.

The Consumer Staples Stocks

I'm going to be honest with you: most of the following charts are really ugly with prices trending down to the cellar room below the bargain basement. If you can catch the turning of the trend (and that's what the RSI is supposed to help with), you can lock in fantastic prices and yields if you are holding for the long turn.

Colgate-Palmolive - (CL)

My Take: Wait and Watch

Colgate-Palmolive has dropped 20.7% off its highs from January. The RSI is still languishing significantly below the 30 line, so I would wait a bit before touching this one. For those with nerves of steel, the price appears to be significantly oversold at these levels. For me, I would wait just a bit to see the RSI approach or rise above the 30 level for confirmation.

In its latest earnings report, CL reported EPS of $0.74, beat by $0.01. Revenue came in at $4 billion (+6.4% year over year), missed by $30 million.

The CL dividend yield is 2.70% at these levels, which is not as exciting as some of the others below.

Clorox - (CLX)

My Take: Buy

Clorox has been a favorite dividend stock for me over the years. I have bought in the past at these levels and sold around $140. I wish I would have caught the $116 level a few days ago, but the RSI still indicates that this should be a solid long term investment. The stock is off 24.5% from its high in December.

In its latest earnings report, CLX reported EPS of $1.37, beat by $0.06. Revenue came in at $1.52 billion (+2.7% year over year), beat by $10 million.

The CLX dividend yield at this level is 3.23%

Campbell Soup - (CPB)

My Take: Buy

With a drop of 32.7% since its high last May, I think CPB has come down to a level that people will be happy with going forward. This one is strange, however, since it never actually entered the oversold territory, but it did recently touch the 30 line.

In its latest earnings report, CPB reported EPS of $1.00, beat by $0.19. Revenue came in at $2.18 billion (+0.5% year over year), beat by $20 million.

The CPB dividend yield at this level is 3.39%

General Mills - (GIS)

My Take: Buy

GIS has dropped 32.4% since its high in February. Thats incredible for such a short time frame. After consolidating in the 45 area, GIS made another drop down to this level at $42. The RSI touched below the 30 line just a few days ago and has now risen back above. I think this is a good price point to initiate a position, and the yield is quite high.

In its latest earnings report, GIS reported EPS of $0.79, beat by $0.01. Revenue came in at $3.88 billion (+2.4% year over year), beat by $100 million.

The GIS dividend yield at this level is 4.61%

Hormel - (HRL)

My Take: Buy/Hold

Hormel is one staples stock that made the drop and has already turned back up. We are a little late to the party at this point, but it could still be bought at these levels (maybe if it drops down near the 50 day moving average at $35.

In its latest earnings report, HRL reported EPS of $0.56, beat by $0.12. Revenue came in at $2.33 billion (+2.2% year over year), missed by $80 million.

The HRL dividend yield at this level is 2.11%

Kellogg - (K)

My Take: Buy

Kellogg had dropped 24.1% from its high last June. It has already recovered a bit but I think it is still at a good level to initiate a position. If you are inclinded to trade the RSI levels, be aware that Kellogg's RSI usually peaks at around 65.

In its latest earnings report, K reported EPS of $1.19, beat by $0.11. Revenue came in at $3.4 billion (+4.6% year over year), beat by $100 million.

The K dividend yield at this level is 3.58%

Kraft Heinz - (KHC)

My Take: Buy

Kraft Heinz was down 42.4% since its high back in June. This one represents the largest percentage drop of the 11 stocks presented here. It has started to recover quite a bit and is already $4.37 above its low. I think this is a great level to start a position in KHC, and the yield is still very compelling.

In its latest earnings report, K reported EPS of $0.89, beat by $0.07. Revenue came in at $6.3 billion (-0.3% year over year), missed by $20 million.

The KHC dividend yield at this level is 4.25%

Kimberly Clark - (KMB)

My Take: Buy

Kimberly Clark had dropped 27.7% from its high last June. Its been a pretty steady downtrend, but now appears like it could be forming a base to start rising from. The RSI dipped below 30 twice in the last couple months and hovering around 45 where it has been most of this year. I would buy here and hold for the long term and pull in a great dividend yield.

In its latest earnings report, KMB reported EPS of $1.71, in-line. Revenue came in at $4.7 billion (+4.9% year over year), beat by $90 million.

The KMB dividend yield at this level is 3.93%

Altria - (MO)

My Take: Buy

Altria is a stalwart among dividend investors. It was one of the first stocks I bought for dividends and I still hold my original shares. For someone new to dividend investing, I would recommend MO at these levels. After having the RSI touch below 30 a few weeks ago, it is forming a base and starting to increase. Altria is hard to beat in the long run.

In its latest earnings report, MO reported EPS of $0.95, beat by $0.03. Revenue came in at $4.67 billion (+1.7% year over year), beat by $40 million.

The MO dividend yield at this level is 5.07%

Pepsi - (PEP)

My Take: Wait and Watch

Pepsi has had a dramatic drop of 21.7% since January. You might notice that the RSI chart presents a classic example of a false RSI signal in February which turned out to be way too early. That can happen. With that in mind, and the RSI below the 30 line, I would wait on this one and watch for another rally of the RSI above 30.

In its latest earnings report, PEP reported EPS of $0.96, beat by $0.03. Revenue came in at $12.56 billion (+4.2% year over year), beat by $160 million.

The PEP dividend yield at this level is 3.33%

Procter & Gamble - (PG)

My Take: Buy

Procter & Gamble has dropped 25.3% since its high in September. A large portion of that drop was a recent $6 decline in April. A bottom could be forming here and the RSI has increased from oversold territory to the buy region above 30. Normally it can be pretty tough to get PG at these dividend levels, so buy and hold for the long term.

In its latest earnings report, PG reported EPS of $1.00, beat by $0.01. Revenue came in at $16.28 billion (+4.3% year over year), beat by $60 million.

The PG dividend yield at this level is 3.97%

Conclusion

I hope this article has given you some ideas for some Consumer Staples stocks that may be at solid long term buy levels. In addition, I hope that I have given some insight as to how the RSI oscillator can be helpful to identify buy/hold/sell levels. If you enjoyed this article and want to see more, click the Follow button.

