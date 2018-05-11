MVB: Spot VIX Falls To Lowest Levels Since Late January, Stocks Work A Recovery

We are approaching expiration on the M1 - standard deviation of contango gets quite whippy from here on in.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday Close

Sector SPDRs

Even the lagging utility sector (XLU) got in on the action during Thursday trade. US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) enjoyed a solid day higher that continued a nice win streak for the Dow. Gains were wide spread.

Having said that, the market owes much of the last couple weeks' resiliency to blow-out quarters to market leaders in the tech sector. I do not always agree with Jim Cramer, but in this case, I think he has got it right. In that same vein, a true recovery likely includes a lot of continued heavy lifting by the mega-tech (XLK) names.

Yields tucked back down below the 3-handle. More importantly for the risk assets, Treasury vol is rapidly dropping off, providing a backdrop of calm.

Thoughts On Volatility

Many traders look to technicals to make positioning decisions. Regardless of whether we are "technically" over or under the channel line, the larger point remains that the SPX truly does appear to be working the recovery story. Spot VIX with a 13-hand increases the potential for success.

Note how the standard deviation of contango goes way up as time to M1 expiration goes down. The May front-month expires for all intents and purposes on Tuesday. Considering how much risk you want to take on VX contracts is quite important as the expiration heads to close.

There is never a shortage of either stats or views, and so any one metric should be treated as simply building a case in one direction or the other. While many vol indicators have been pointing to a continuation of the short-vol trade (SVXY), the possibility for position holders to dump on strength should not be underestimated.

Term Structure

Spot VIX resides almost equidistantly between 10- and 30-day realized vol. We had a nice back-and-forth in the comment thread of the most recent MVB regarding how spot relates to 10-day realized that I'd encourage readers to consider. The fact that M3-M7 are all above 30-day historical vol indicates to me that the VX term structure will come under pressure to fall if the current environment lasts for another week or so. In any event, the current state definitely stands out as the outlier going back to early April.

Part of the story of how the vol complex has dropped so decisively has come down to reduced implied correlations. The comparable index for last year settled out the year at an unbelievably low reading of 16. This theme was a major cause as to how and why volatility achieved the levels it did last year.

As mentioned in the intro, weakness among the tech majors (FB, GOOG, AMZN) has acted as proximate cause for broader risk asset vicissitudes, particularly in March and into early April. A bet on continued reduced vol will be contingent on strength in this small batch of mega-names. As such, the recovery may persist on thin ice.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Robin offers his thoughts in defense of the case that we have not transitioned to a new vol regime. My view is that we have, but in a qualified sense. In particular, I think the 2016-17 patterns were buy-the-dip driven, and there was a dramatic sense of belief. It is difficult to see that here. I think we go through pronounced periods of optimism and pessimism that redefine the range for volatility (I'd say 13-24), with room for "extended" periods outside that range.

