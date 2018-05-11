Nvida: Impressive Results, Shareholders Disappointed

Executive Summary

Nvidia (NVDA) released astonishing results - far beyond expectations. Yet, after hours, the shares fell. Why? Because investors’ expectations were just too high. Although, having said that, I must admit that going through Nvidia’s earnings call, felt like I was peeping into the future.

Earnings Call Highlight

And so here is the approach that we pioneered a decade and a half ago called GPU computing. And we've been determined to continue to advance it during this time because we saw this day coming and we really believe that it was going to end. I mean, you can't deny physics. And so we find ourselves in a great position today. CEO Huang, earnings call

The earnings call reflected Nvidia's management's bullishness. There was not a single blemish on Nvidia's Q1 2019 results. Nvidia's management needs to be congratulated by all stockholders. While, I'm not an Nvidia shareholder, and in spite of me consistently highlighting just how much I admire the company but have an issue with its valuation, too many readers misinterpret my arguments. Once again, you can enjoy a company’s future prospects, but if the investment does not make sense to you, then you cannot afford to risk your capital, and you should remain on the side.

Q1 2019 Results

Nvidia had record-breaking results in numerous P&L lines. Revenue was up 66% to a record $3.2 billion - smashing its outlook of $2.9 billion for the quarter. Positive operational leverage delivered record GAAP gross margins of 64.5%. Finally, with a little tailwind from a tax rate of just 5%, altogether allowed Nvidia to deliver record-breaking non-GAAP EPS of $2.05.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s remarkable first quarter of its fiscal 2019 saw strong revenue in many different business lines – including Datacenter revenue which was up 71% YoY. Even cryptocurrency revenue tailwinds were finally acknowledged and brought in $289 million of revenue.

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

The above table essentially speaks for itself. Demand for chip manufacturer is undeniably hot. If we look at the P/S ratio of Nvidia's peer group, we can see that presently, investors are willing to pay 3.5X for the group versus 2.8X for its historical average; a significant increase. Again, this understandable as there are very strong tailwinds in the sector, as demand from cloud providers and server makers continues outstripping supply. For example, it is widely reported that Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure has had numerous quarters of +85% YoY growth.

However, no matter how strong the demand for Nvidia's GPUs, such as Volta is, it becomes unrealistic to argue that at nearly 14X on P/S ratio that Nvidia is undervalued. Again, from the table, we can see that 14X is far above its own 5-year historical average of 5.2X. Said another way, in spite of Nvidia having unstoppable growth above 65% YoY, Nvidia's growth is still not growing fast enough to support its $150 billion market cap valuation.

Q2 2018 Guidance

In Q1 2019 Nvidia's free cash flow came in at $1.3 billion. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s guidance for Q2 2019 revenue forecast is expected to be down sequentially 3%, at roughly $3.1 billion. Thus, assuming that Nvidia continues to deliver a strong performance for the rest of fiscal 2019 and that Q2 2019 is an anomaly. And then, in the best case scenario Nvidia more than doubles its free cash flow to $7-$8 billion - making its present market cap valuation close to 20X to free cash flow - assuming that sequential decline in Q2 is just an anomaly and that Nvidia reverses this anomaly and goes onto to deliver 100% YoY growth in free cash flow for fiscal 2019 – which are just too many unrealistic assumptions in my opinion.

Finally, to argue that Nvidia is undervalued and that it will double in market cap over the next 2-3 years becomes a very risky assumption.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, no matter how well Nvidia performs, a lot of its future growth is already factored in. That is not to say, that Nvidia will not continue to deliver impressive results, but for shareholders, the risk/reward balance is slightly negatively skewed. Nvidia is hardly an undiscovered small cap. It is one of the largest companies in the world, and its valuation reflects all of investors’ optimism and none of their doubts.

