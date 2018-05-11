China: Upbeat On Activity Data

By Iris Pang

We are optimistic on China's retail sales, industrial production and investment activities in April. We are not particularly worried about the impact of trade tensions on China's growth, as these concerns will most likely speed up investment in the country, which could offset potential losses on exports and related activities.

Retail sales growth to be robust

We expect China's retail sales growth to be 10.0% in April, slightly softer than 10.1% in March, supported by higher energy prices, healthcare services, clothing and catering. In other words, we expect consumption to be robust.

And there is little reason to think this will change in the coming months. Though trade tensions are escalating, and we do not see the risks going away any time soon, consumption is unlikely to be affected if the trade threat does not affect the job market.

In fact, we believe that China could increase workers in high-tech sectors. That means demand for labour could shift from manufacturing to R&D. This could even support average wage growth and therefore spending.

Investment growth to come from real estate, but R&D will play a bigger role

The property market is hotting up again, and we expect this to support fixed asset investment growth of 7.7% YoY in April from 7.5% in March. It will mostly be residential and retail properties that have supported the market.

In the coming months, investments in R&D in high-tech manufacturing will boost fixed asset investments in China. This will continue until the country has reached a stage when it can produce its own high-quality semiconductors and smartphone operating system. That could mean a few years of high investment growth in these areas.

Real estate supporting investment growth

Industrial production growth back to normal

After a short month in March, April's industrial production should resume to normal capacity, and due to a low base last year, we expect industrial production to grow a bit faster at 6.3% YoY in April compared to 6.0% in March.

Trade tensions have not yet had a material effect on industrial production in April. But we believe that some businesses may begin to consider moving some production lines out of the mainland. The good news for China is that this takes time. So the immediate effect on manufacturing in the coming months should be negligible.

But the complicated supply chain could create uncertainty in production and investment activities. Decisions may be delayed if businesses take a "wait and see" approach. When decisions are delayed, production activities will also be delayed.

Fortunately, China is finding ways to be become self-sustained in high-tech areas faster than planned (the plan has been by 2025). This could support some production activities.

Investments are likely to offset the potential loss of net exports and related activities from escalating trade tensions. Therefore we keep GDP growth forecast unchanged at 6.8% for 2018.

Disclaimer

Copyright and database rights protection exists in this report and it may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior express consent of ING. All rights are reserved. The producing legal entity ING Bank N.V. is authorised by the Dutch Central Bank and supervised by the European Central Bank (ECB), the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) and the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). ING Bank N.V. is incorporated in the Netherlands (Trade Register no. 33031431 Amsterdam). In the United Kingdom this information is approved and/or communicated by ING Bank N.V., London Branch. ING Bank N.V., London Branch is subject to limited regulation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). ING Bank N.V., London branch is registered in England (Registration number BR000341) at 8-10 Moorgate, London EC2 6DA. For US Investors: Any person wishing to discuss this report or effect transactions in any security discussed herein should contact ING Financial Markets LLC, which is a member of the NYSE, FINRA and SIPC and part of ING, and which has accepted responsibility for the distribution of this report in the United States under applicable requirements.

The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law or regulation in different jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this publication comes should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions.

This publication has been prepared by the Economic and Financial Analysis Division of ING Bank N.V. ("ING") solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. ING forms part of ING Group (being for this purpose ING Group NV and its subsidiary and affiliated companies). The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but ING does not represent that it is accurate or complete. ING does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views, forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice.