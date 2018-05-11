TGIF - Silly, Low-Volume, Pumped-Up Week Finally Ends

What a week it has been!

The S&P 500 has blasted off our 20% line (that's 20% above fair value, by the way) to the 23.33% line at 2,728 and that's what we call a strong bounce from the fall we endured way back in late Jan/early Feb, but doesn't actually mean much until we're over it. Otherwise, it's just a the top of the same trading range we've been in all year.

This morning we have the Fed's Bullard speaking at 8:30, who used to be reliably hawkish but turned dovish last year - so anything can happen when he gives a speech this morning at his local Business Development Corporation (Springfield, MO) on "US Monetary and Economic Policy." People tend to get a bit more real when talking to their hometown crowd - like the time Trump boasted that he "could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose votes" to illustrate how blindly loyal his base was.

I've called for shorting the S&P (/ES) at 2,725 this morning as well as the Nasdaq:

I'd short /ES here (2,725) as we know they have trouble at 2,728 so $150 loss limit but very likely to give us a little run lower (though maybe wait until Bullard to be sure). 2,725 on /ES is lined up with 24,750 on /YM, 6,975 on /NQ (still a shorting line with tight stops above) and 1,608 on /RTY and same there with a stop over 1,610. Also, Dollar is back to 92.41 and may be bouncy here – so more ways to pressure the markets. Oil $71.37 and /RB 2.19 is also a short with a stop over $2.20 but only for quick money.

If Bullard doesn't boost the markets, it should be smooth sailing for the shorts as we take a couple of data hits today and no major earnings likely to boost us. Congratulations to those who played along yesterday as our Oil (/CL) Futures short from the morning post performed well.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is bursting up to $190 this morning, just shy of our goaaallllllllll! at $195 but they don't hit $1 TRILLION actually until $205, so hang onto those party hats. We talked about AAPL in-depth in Monday Morning's Report, so I'm not going to re-hash it but, as I've noted, AAPL's $160 to $195 run this month is 21% or $200Bn of value added to a single stock in a market that, at best, gets $4Bn of inflows a week.

At 4% of the S&P 500, AAPL is responsible for just under 1% of the gains this month and, as 17% of the Nasdaq, AAPL is responsible for 3% of the gains this month.

How much did the S&P gain this month? We started at 2,660 and we are now at 2,722 so 62 points is 2.3% so AAPL is about 1/2 of the S&P 500 gains. The Nasdaq began the month at 6,600 and is now 6,962 (falling as we speak) and that's 5.5% so AAPL is again responsible for half the gains (more). Woe unto all of us if AAPL were to pull back!

Volume has been anemic this week too with, 55M SPY shares trading on Monday, 67M shares on Tuesday, 59M shares on Weds and 68M shares yesterday vs an average volume of 101M shares so about 35% below "normal" volume, which is already close to half of last year's volume. Why is volume drying up like this? Because stocks are more expensive so the same money buys less and less stock and, because the economy isn't really growing - there is no more money to pay for the stocks - just a lot of idiots SPECULATING that there will be money to pay these ridiculous prices one day, so it's not important to actually earn any money because the greater fool theory will fix everything.

The greatest fools, of course, are the last people to buy at the top - we call them bag-holders and I have been saying all week that this test of our Strong Bounce Lines is a good time to dump your stocks on the bagholders that are coming in and get back to CASH!!!.

Have a great weekend,

- Phil

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY, DIA, IWM, QQQ.

Additional disclosure: Positions as indicated but subject to RAPIDLY change (currently mainly cash and an otherwise slightly bearish mix of long and short positions - see previous posts for other trade ideas).