How To Use Probabilities In Investing: Open Sources

What are the odds of that? Applying probability analysis to a thesis.

By John Leonard, CFA

“The upcoming Powerball lottery is $100M. A ticket costs $1. With a 50% chance of winning I calculate an expected value for this trade of ~$50M. Having an IRR so large it doesn’t even display on your HP12C is the NKI (new killing it).” - Aspiring Quant

This shows what happens when you get probability way wrong (spoiler alert - the above is a joke meant for illustration purposes only - there is no free lunch). When you get it right, your thesis is much stronger as it presents (and recognizes the potential for) a range of outcomes (e.g. bull, base, bear) and/or recognizes that there is not 100% certainty of a specific catalyst being realized.

The screen grabs below are from this Top Idea by Alpha Apache on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) and show low, base and high scenarios. Probabilities can be assigned to each scenario to arrive at an expected value.









The screen grab below is from this PRO idea by Jérôme Verony on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) and shows the probability of a particular drug receiving approval:









While there are no hard and fast rules for assigning probability, some general guidelines include:





Where possible, provide support in the form of a source/link for the probability. For example, if you say the odds in general of a drug in Phase III receiving FDA approval are X%, it’s better if you can show a study that bears this out.

Absent quantitative evidence, it’s important for the probability to be reasonable and pass a sanity test. For example, bear, base and bull weightings of 30%, 40% and 30%, respectively are the “norm” though readers should obviously feel free to flex these numbers. However, bear, base and bull weightings of 5%, 15% and 80% may be questioned by readers for failing to appreciate the downside and overemphasizing the upside.

Conclusion

Probability analysis, when applied properly, allows an author to present a wider range of scenarios (since the exact future path cannot be known in advance with certainty) and a more realistic view of specific catalysts. Probability weighting your outcomes can create a more robust, debatable, and engaging analysis for readers.

