Granite Oil Is For Sale

For those who are looking for an end to the Canadian oil stock retreat, the large number of for sale signs and acquisitions underway may finally provide some assurance that the Canadian stocks may have finally reached bottom. Rising oil prices and the improving WCS price when compared to the WTI pricing has made Canadian companies attractive. This is the ideal time to sell a company.

Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) is one such company that put itself up for sale. Management has engaged some professional help to evaluate some potential pathways to realizing more shareholder value than the current stock price.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 22, 2018

The chart above demonstrates that this price action has hardly been awe inspiring. Management could hardly have foreseen this reaction when the former parent company split up awhile back. The stock has been in a downtrend ever since.

There are a few reasons for this downtrend. First the income model has not worked as well as expected. Originally management was going to produce a little more than 3,000 BOD by drilling a couple of wells, doing maintenance, and then paying most of the cash to shareholders. But oil prices are too volatile and management cut the margin for error too close in this particular income model. Management wanted to pay out 100% of proposed earnings and fought hard to maintain that distribution. Growth went out the door despite huge potential reserves.

The reason that growth went out the door appears to be management temperament. Engineers tend to want things perfect. In this case management has always gone for "ideal" pressures and oil recovery. Reasonable plus more growth may have been a better choice. But then everyone knows about hindsight.

Instead, oil prices dove and forced a distribution cut. The maintenance appears to have run a little more than expected. So there were a few trips to the public equity (and bankers) to raise some money. Profit money that could have covered these expenses was instead paid to investors monthly. Management recently reported that production fell closer to 2,000 BOD. This was not ever in the forecasts for any reason. More money may have halted the situation. Granite oil is in strong financial shape. But management is debt averse. So debt is about one and one-half times cash flow. Plus management is always tinkering with the current operations for a better result and sometimes allows things like production to drop until it is satisfied with the answers.

The market has changed its mind about periodic financing by selling equity or increasing debt. The new mantra is to "live within cash flow". But the income model was poorly structured for the new mantra. Therefore when the distribution was cut, a very disgusted Mr. Market put the stock in the doghouse. Now management is frustrated with the price. Management could really be more frustrated that the income model it fought so hard to preserve did now work. So now management wants to throw in the towel.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Granite Oil March, 2018, Investor Presentation

Source: Granite Oil, 2018 Annual Shareholder Report With Sedar Filings

The enterprise value is about C $120 million and the cash flow last year from operations was C$24 million. That is dirt cheap for an oil producer when oil prices are sharply rising.

The lower production for the year (and still lower for the quarter) may have spooked the market. Plus all the headlines about pipeline problems and the widening WCS discount did their part to depress the company stock price. The net result of all this is a management looking for better value for the shareholders.

Much of this probably could have been avoided by using the growth model instead of the income model. This company has a lot of potential reserves but growth has been restrained by a lack of investment. The EOR model remains frustrating to understand when production declines as reserves increase. The market probably wonders about the cost effectiveness of recovering those increased reserves.

Depending upon the view of the higher oil pricing (company receives a premium for its oil depending upon the benchmark) and the resolution of the Canadian pipeline as well as WCS discount challenges, a buyer could pay anywhere from 7 to 10 times last year's cash flow. That figure may go higher if it appears as though higher oil pricing is here to stay. A roughly 50% premium over the current stock price appears reasonable.

Management has cautioned that a deal may not be worked out. If that is the case, then I think management should bite the bullet and cut the distribution more to develop all those reserves sooner rather than later.

Source: Granite Oil March, 2018, Investor Presentation

Shown above is a potential boatload of reserves and production. But management needs to demonstrate to the market the viability of the plan. Specifically the cost to maintain and grow production needs to be far better delineated (or explained) than it has in the past. Many companies have loads of reserves that they cannot produce at an economically viable price.

If all of that proposed expansion shown above comes to be, there could be far more production. Cash flow, despite all the challenges has been more than reasonable at the lower oil prices of the last few years. But cash flow is not 100% predictable in this industry. The potential growth shown above could increase that cash flow considerably. The problem is that the proposed growth never fit the actual Granite Oil 100% income payout model well. The company should have reinvested profits into all those proposed areas above and got production higher long before now.

This company has been a low cost producer for some time. The new projects that are literally "bolt on" probably will be low cost also. Management is proposing a similar strategy to the one already used for current production. However, management needs to keep more income for reinvestment into these new areas. A minimal dividend if any would do the job until these areas are producing. Management has plenty of prospects. But the company paid all the potential money out.

The failure to grow and periodically raise the distribution has properly raised market concerns about the whole model. Income investors have far different concerns than growth investors. This stock has suffered mightily as a result. That is why the original distribution should have been no more than one-third of the original cash flow. A switch to a different model, though necessary, could alienate the investors of the company. Nonetheless, that is one mistake the company should rectify rather than selling the company. There are too many good prospects shown above for this company to go private or be sold.

The balance sheet clearly remains strong and long term debt is about one and one-half times cash flow. Therefore management has a lot of future conservative as well as financial leveraging options. Taking the company private may well be the best. The sister company Boulder Oil went private during the downturn after the price dropped tremendously. Management offered a big premium to still take the company private at a small fraction of the original spin-off price. That option appears very viable here if no offers appear.

But cutting the distribution to show significant and continuing growth would probably benefit shareholders more. Mr. Market currently appears to value growth far more than income. The income investors are justifiably upset at the distribution cut. They value a secure income. But the income here was never secure because there was not a sufficient error margin to account for oil price volatility.

Instead when management had a little extra cash they raised the distribution. There never was room for an oil price drop. Management valiantly cut costs ahead of oil price drops and improved production tremendously. The previous articles left a long trail of proof on that one. Otherwise that distribution was gone long before now.

Maybe it is time the company model adjusted to the new market reality. Sometimes changing with the times includes the financial as well as the operational. If no buyers appear and management does not want to take the company private, then a growth model should be adopted. Sooner or later the market will recognize the assets possessed by this company when cash flows increase as management has proposed in the developments above. Granite Oil appears to be a case in point that a financial payout strategy change matters a lot. Either way, shareholders should be well rewarded from current prices.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXOCF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.