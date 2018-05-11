Is This The End Of BOIL's Lethargy?

Introduction

Welcome to my ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) report. As you may know, BOIL is a US incorporated ETF that replicates 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas futures. This ETF is not recommended for long term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.31% slowly erodes its value.

In this report, I wish to discuss (based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate), recent changes in natural gas inventories and speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)) to assess the impacts on natural gas futures and BOIL. Then, based on the recent macro developments, I highlight the triggers, which will likely impact BOIL share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. natural gas inventories accelerated steeply on the Apr 20 - 27 period, up 62 Bcf to 1 343 Bcf. Following the three-week refill delay, natural gas inventories are now at their lowest level since 2014, meaning that increasing demand will likely provide a marked support for BOIL. Besides, natural gas storage seasonality is 426 Bcf lower than the five-year average and 913 Bcf lower than last year, due to prolonged winter cold temperatures.

During April 26 - May 2 period, natural gas daily supply marginally declined, down 0.1% (w/w) to 85.9 Bcf/d, following somewhat steady production coupled with accelerating imports. Indeed, marketed and dry production posted minimal declines, down respectively 0.3% to 90.4 Bcf/d and 0.1% to 80 Bcf/d, whereas net imports from Canada rose 1.7% to 5.9 Bcf/d. Given Baker Hughes gas rig count reporting only one additional on the May 4 ending week, natural gas supply is expected to remain somewhat flat for the coming week.

On the other side, gas demand further declined and remains well anchored in its seasonal dive. Total US demand dipped 5.3% to 71.9 Bcf/d over the week, amid plummeting residential consumption, down 26.2% (w/w) to 14.1 Bcf/d and weakening industrial demand, down 1.9% to 20.4 Bcf/d. Warmer than normal temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest explain this steep decline.

With supply marginally down and demand suffering from seasonal weakness, natural gas futures on July 2018 delivery, which represents twice BOIL exposure (200.51% or $53.93m) according to Bloomberg, declined near its strong support level of $2.74 per MMtBu.

This decline further pushed BOIL downward, however subdued storage levels and ramping demand following bullish weather reports should provide a firm support for both natural gas futures and BOIL.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC on April 24 - May 1 reported period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX natural gas contract climbed 3.37% (w/w) to 95 910 net short contracts, whereas BOIL declined 0.93% to $27.63 per share.

Net speculative length improvement is due stronger short unwindings, down 2.02% w/w to 428 262 contracts and is partly offset by weaker longs bets, down 1.62% w/w to 332 352 contracts. After unprecedented April withdrawal series, speculative investors will likely increase long bets in order to catch up storage shortage.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative surge decelerated w/w to 31.74% or 44 591 contracts, whereas BOIL declined 18.25% to $27.63 per share.

Warmer expected temperatures will expand bullish market convictions

With stronger than expected natural gas storage growth, reported by the EIA and a declining seasonal demand, BOIL remains under downside pressure. However, storage data, a prime investor sentiment gauge, is still at half-point between 2014 lows and 5-year average, whereas natural gas futures continue to trade in the low part of the horizontal range. The market does not seem to be yet bothered by that, nonetheless warmer anticipated weather for the end of May will likely increase long bets.

Indeed, according to the National Weather Service, meteorological forecasts are turning bullish for May 15-19 period and beyond. With subdued storage levels and BOIL price close to its all-time low, Mother Nature could provide a healthy support for the ETF in the coming week. An expected heatwave is anticipated across the US and most particularly on the East Coast and in the Northwest, which will likely boost power generation, partly offsetting weak seasonal demand. This could speed up investor injection certainties and increase bullish positioning.

Since the end of Feb 2018, the market continues to lack sentiment conviction, even though injection season began in deep shortage compared to previous years and pipeline constrains persist. Bullish storage levels seem to being balanced against expectations that production growth could be very strong in the coming months. This has not yet materialized following steady US supply, which remains around 86 Bcf/d and the market might soon put off its noise cancelling headphones.

