Second Sight Medical Products: Q1 Implant Results Disappoint

EYES will be out of cash by the end of Q3 or early Q4. It's likely they will dilute shareholders again to raise capital.

With the exception of cost of sales, every cost line was up and the company posted a GAAP loss of $9.8mil vs $7.5mil last year.

Q1 Implant Results:

Disappointing Q1 Argus II implant results came in at a weak 16 units, down from 30 units in the 4th quarter. As a result, revenue was down to $976k vs $3.1mil in Q4. As you can see here in our EYES corporate overview, after 100% revenue growth in 2017, we suspect overall 2018 revenue growth may be negative. Q1 results indicate that we are on the right track. This was only the 2nd time that revenue has been below $1mil in a quarter since the EYES IPO in 2014.

Q1 implants were up 2 units compared to last year's 14 units in Q1, but despite implanting more units, revenue was down vs. last year's $1.009mil. This is even more disappointing when factoring in that in last years Q1, the company gave away 3 implants for free.

Revenue recognized per implant was $72,000 in the first quarter of 2017 compared to $105,000 in the same period of the prior year. The lower revenue per implant is due mainly to (i) two implants that were performed in the first quarter but revenue recognition has been delayed until certain post-surgery services can be delivered, (ii) two implants in the U.S. in which 2016 CMS pricing was used instead of the higher 2017 CMS pricing, and (iii) three implants for which we did not charge. ~EYES Q117 10-Q, pg. 21

Average Selling Price ((ASP)) Is Set to Improve?

2017 ASP was $106k and on the call CFO John Blake said this year ASP would be higher than 2017.

Just wanted to add that given our overall geography mix that we project this year favoring the North American region versus Europe that will support ASPs to be as good or better than what we had in 2017 overall. ~Q118 transcript CFO John Blake

However, this statement fails to consider the exceptionally weak 2017 Q1 $72k ASP that resulted from giving away three free implants. 2017 Q1 ASP results skewed overall 2017 ASP artificially lower. For the rest of this year, EYES will be facing much higher ASP comps on a quarterly basis starting with $118k in Q2 and then $134k in Q3. Since the 2018 US reimbursement rate for Argus II is down from $150k in 2017 to $122.5k this year and the international rate consistently averages in the low $90k's, it is hard to imagine how they could possibly top last year's ASP for each of the next three quarters!

If ASP is lower, they will have to make it up on volume just to keep revenue flat for 2018. CEO Will McGuire indicated that for Q2 they have about 20 implants completed or scheduled.

I can tell you right now we have about 20 surgeries that are either complete or scheduled for the quarter. Now keep in mind that some of those surgeries are scheduled could be rescheduled for a future period, but also on the flip side, we still have plenty of time left in the quarter to have additional surgery scheduled. ~Q118 transcript CEO Will McGuire

About 20 implants would be very much in-line with last years 19 implants for Q2. It's unlikely that will lead to impressive growth. If Q1 and expectations for Q2 are any indication for the full year, it looks like another year of anemic growth for Argus II.

Costs Head Higher:

Despite weak revenue, almost every cost metric was higher year-over-year in Q1. The one exception was cost of sales which resulted in a gross profit of $308k vs a loss of $118k last year. Outside of that, everything else was up. R&D was up by $700k, clinical & regulatory was up $700k, sales and marketing was up $800k, and G&A was up $500k. Overall operating expenses were up $2.6mil and this led to a net loss of $9.8mil vs $7.5mil last year.

Burn Baby Burn:

EYES ended the quarter with $5mil in cash. Since the company is very tight on cash, increasing costs with declining revenue can make for a dangerous situation. Luckily for them, the Chairman injected another $10mil on May 3rd in a private placement at $1.48 per share. Since he is the largest shareholder and stood to lose about $40mil in stock at the time, it's a good thing the company found financing. Going forward CFO John Blake said that cash would run out around the end of Q3 or beginning of Q4. We anticipate another dilutive equity offering around that time.

With the recent financing, I projected that will extend our runway into late Q3 or early Q4. ~Q118 transcript CFO John Blake

German Argus II Expansion Trial Cancelled:

EYES briefly mentioned they are no longer moving forward on a better vision Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) trial in Germany for Argus II. This follows a similar decision last quarter when they chose not to expand a UK study in dry-Age Related Macular Degeneration (dry-AMD) for Argus II. Both of these developments seem at odds with the company's objective to expand the label for Argus II to both better-sighted patients and patients with AMD.

The reason they gave for curtailing the German study is that they look to focus on the US market. This comment we found perplexing. Since they were able to use data from the EU to get FDA approval for Argus II in RP, presumably they could use data from Germany to expand both the CE Mark and FDA labels for RP.

It Wasn't All Bad:

Largely as expected, the company continued enrolling patients into the Orion feasibility study. Currently 4 of 5 patients have been implanted with the 5th expected later this quarter. So far there have been no serious adverse events. The first two patients are seeing light from all 60 electrodes and are now in the process of spatial mapping of the electrodes. After this phase they will begin testing with real-time video input. The 3rd and 4th patient will begin electrode testing in the next few weeks.

EYES continues to have discussions with the FDA on how to advance the Orion program to best utilize the breakthrough therapy pathway. They are hopeful that this might provide a quicker route to market. However, we note that following the feasibility study they will be conducting a pivotal study. It sounds like that study wouldn't begin until at least 2019 at the earliest.

Conclusion:

Coming off a strong 30 unit performance for Q4, Argus II implant expectations were high for 2018. The weak 16 implants for Q1 throws cold water on that fire. Meanwhile, expenses continue to increase while cash remains tight. Another dilutive equity raise appears likely around the end of Q3.

We estimate the company burned approximately $7mil in Q1, which was an acceleration from the $6mil/Q average from last year. As we laid out in our corporate overview, we don't believe the company will ever reach breakeven. Therefore, we reiterate a valuation based purely on the cash balance. EYES ended the quarter with $15mil in cash (following the private placement), which was $1mil lower than our estimate. Post the private placement we estimate there are about 68mil fully diluted shares outstanding. Based on this we are adjusting our target from $.24 to $.22 representing 88% downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EYES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Cliffside Research and our affiliates invest in the companies we cover. We spend great effort in our due diligence process. We make investments based on our conviction in our due diligence process. You should assume at the time of publication we hold a short position in securities of the company discussed in this report. Please see our full “Terms of Service” at cliffsideresearch.com.