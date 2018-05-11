American E&P Companies Are The Place To Be

A weakening dollar will trigger a commodity rally similar to the one in the years prior to the GFC.

Oil companies are doing great. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) is up almost 10% on a YTD basis. However, oil is not done rallying and neither are oil stocks. The massive underperformance of the previous years is now turning into a massive opportunity even after the most recent rally.

Source: Branscomb PC

Undervaluation With A Capital 'U'

One of the things I have monitored over the past few months is a possible energy breakout. In this case, I looked at the SPDR Select Sector Energy ETF (XLE) which is an ETF with massive exposure to both Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX). Energy stocks have finally broken out of the falling trend while I am writing this. In other words, we are seeing the first successful breakout since the start of the commodity crash in 2014. At this point, we finally see that money is flowing back into energy stocks.

That being said, the ratio of energy stocks to the S&P 500 is at its lowest level since 2005.

Source: TradingView

Moreover, the interesting thing is that this is exactly what the current commodities-to-stocks cycle looks like. For the first time since the early 2000s, we see that the ratio between the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index and the S&P 500 is starting to bottom. This time however, we see that oil has already started its rally (graph below).

Source: TradingView

A closer look at the graph below reveals that American oil companies (exploration & production) are finally catching up with rallying oil prices.

Or as Goehring & Rozencwajg put it in their first quarter report:

Despite crude oil’s price strength, oil-related securities have lagged considerably. While oil prices are ~150% higher than their 2016 lows, oil-related securities have only advanced between 40-60% on average. Because of their underperformance, we believe tremendous investor opportunity exists in energy-related shares. - Goehring & Rozencwajg Q1/2018

Source: TradingView

What's Driving Oil Prices Higher?

One of the biggest drivers behind the oil price is the fact that inventories keep declining. During the 2014-2015 bear market, inventories kept reaching new highs fuelled by increased production and lower demand. However, this trend has turned and is still not done falling as the graph below shows.

Source: EIA (Retrieved from HFIR's article)

Moreover, the pressure on inventories keeps rising as global oil demand has been revised higher by 150,000 b/d while emerging markets like India are expected to grow their oil demand by almost 100% this year compared to the last decade.

Indian oil demand growth likely exceeded 300,000 b/d year-on-year during the first quarter to reach another all-time high. India is transforming before our eyes and yet few people seem to notice. Indian oil demand is expected to grow by 300,000 b/d this year (and this will likely be revised higher), representing a near 100% acceleration from its 175,000 b/d average over the last decade - Goehring & Rozencwajg Q1/2018

This oil demand surge is a common occurrence once emerging countries reach a certain point of wealth which allows the middle class to grow. At that point, you get explosive oil demand.

Moreover, future production is likely going to be subdued due to low capital expenditures in the US oil & gas business. Even though the graph below does not include 2018 it is clearly visible that companies kept investing as if they expected oil to fall to $25 or lower. Regardless what one thinks about these capex decisions, it is very unlikely that companies are able to ramp up production over the next few months.

Source: Bear Traps Report

Moreover, one factor that is even more important is the US dollar. A strong dollar puts pressure on commodities given that all major commodity are trading using the dollar. Moreover, emerging markets have a lot of dollar denominated debt. In other words, a lower dollar provides these countries with room to grow.

That being said, I am not sold on the strong dollar thesis. The majority of the dollar basket (ECB, BoE, BoJ) are getting tremendous pressure to hike rates given the inflationary pressure and economic growth. This only gets worse given the current strength of oil.

Adding to that, there has been a massive flow into the dollar since the GFC which is visible when looking at the interest rate differentials between the US and Germany/Canada/Australia.

Source: TradingView

At this point, we could be on the verge of major commodity upswing supported by a weaker dollar. And every ratio seems to support that (first three graphs of this article).

Game Plan

Commodities are on the verge of accelerating even further. Especially oil is going to benefit from further declining inventories and accelerating demand in emerging markets.

All of this is happening while the dollar is likely going to weaken further with massive pressure on foreign central banks to hike rates.

I am playing this by being overweight exploration and production companies. Investors who like to avoid picking individual stocks should buy the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration ETF (XOP) which is a well balanced oil ETF as you can see below. The top 10 holdings have a total weighting of slightly less than 23%. This means that by buying XOP, you are benefiting from a likely recovery without having to depend on a few big players with a big weighting. Besides that, the fund has an expense ratio of 0.35% which is very low for an industry ETF like XOP.

Source: ETFdb

Personally, my biggest oil investment is Devon Energy (DVN) which I will cover in an additional article.

Anyhow, the key takeaway is that I believe that energy and exploration firms are going to further accelerate. My bull case is in danger if economic growth unexpectedly declines far enough to push the economy towards a recession. At that point is is almost impossible to sustain a weak dollar/strong commodity thesis.

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.