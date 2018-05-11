Electronics For Imaging: Turning Around Its Operations

Electronics for Imaging (EFII) is breaking out higher following improved earnings results. The company's share price has fallen significantly in recent years due to fears over the company's growth prospects. With record results during the most recent quarter, as well as signs of its innovative offerings gaining traction, its share price looks to be turning around. I am buying stock in the name as its fundamental operations look to be fueling investor optimism.

Price Action

Its share price has fallen significantly in recent years due to fears over the company's stagnant operations. Recent innovations look to be gaining traction however, leading to stronger operational results. Investors have bid its share price higher from multi-year lows due to improving optimism.

On the most recent breakout, the company cleared the $30 level, which had previously acted as strong resistance. Further operational improvements should continue to fuel upside momentum in its share price, leading to gains in coming quarters.

Fundamental Narrative

EFII is experiencing a turnaround as the company aims to become more consistently profitable, while also tapping into the industry's need to grow its digital capabilities. The company provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers. Its Productivity Software segment provides software suite that enables end-to-end business and production workflows for the print and packaging industry.

EFII's direct business grew 17% over the previous quarter, driven by record revenue for both Inkjet and Productivity Software. This included 34% recurring revenue, according to management. Software performed well posting 25% growth, with Inkjet revenues increasing 15%, while meeting management's objectives to ship four Nozomi units.

Over the last quarter, the company passed the symbolic milestone of $1 billion revenue for the trailing four quarters. This potentially symbolizes a new era for EFII as they attempt to return to consistently positive performance. It achieved record Q1 revenue of $240 million, above its guidance range with strong growth for Industrial Inkjet and Productivity Software, as was mentioned above. From a market segment perspective, EFII is experiencing solid demand for both its Textile and Packaging portfolios, with momentum continuing into the next quarter, leading to a solid sequential and year-over-year outlook.

Its textile portfolio continues to innovate as EFII recently introduced Reggiani colors which is its new top-of-the-line system and its first high-speed fabric printer offering to ourcolors, according to management. They also plan to introduce the OnePlus system for textile later in the year. Management expects to introduce a number of OnePlus high-volume industrial printers addressing EFI target markets over the coming years, further boosting revenue. The systems will be designed to leverage EFI's proprietary technology and expertise in transforming very large industries to digital-based manufacturing, according to its earnings call.

Additionally, EFII succeeded transacting and shipping nine units of its Nozomi, meeting its commitment to ship four units in the March quarter. In future quarters, management anticipates shipping additional units, while EFII is increasingly confident in its ability to generate $60 million in revenues for Nozomi for the full year, according to management.

Its confidence in its revenue target is linked to the increasing interest the company is seeing from corrugated suppliers around the globe. They have received positive feedback from most of the large players in corrugated packaging, with many of them indicating they plan to start testing digital production initially in one or two factories and then expanding to other locations based on the ROI and the customer's reaction to the unique digital capabilities, according to the earnings call.

This will likely drive the sale of additional units within a single location, while at the same time management expects other players serving the same market will be forced to adopt digital technology to successfully compete. Management is thus ramping up its global service and support organization to provide timely, high-quality service.

Its Industrial Inkjet segment generated record Q1 revenue of $142.2 million, which was up 15% year-over-year in equal to 59% of total EFI revenue. Inkjet revenue was driven by an improvement in close rates for its printers in the quarter. Ink volume was also up 8% year-over-year with double-digit growth in textile and UV display graphics offset by weakness in ceramics. Productivity Software delivered record Q1 revenue of $43.8 driven by strong growth from all of its market segments, representing 18% of total EFI revenue in the quarter, also a record percentage per software.

Productivity Software showed 25% growth, driven primarily by organic growth in almost all of its product lines and geographies, while some deals closed that had been delayed from previous periods. Management believes there are signs of early returns from the increased focus on those specific product lines, enabling its targeted industries to automate and transform the business workflow.

On top of innovation and increasing industry demand, management continues to focus on improving its financial metrics. Over the most recent quarter, EFII increased collections year-over-year and reduced inventory levels sequentially. The progress will take time to show up in cash generation due to the ramp up of Nozomi and other new Inkjet products slated for the second half of the year, as well as by a $5 million restructuring charge. As Nozomi manufacturing normalizes however, EFII should see progress returning to cash from operations equaling 90% non-GAAP net income later in the year, according to its earnings call.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share. Management has been forced to innovate as revenue stagnated the last few years. Innovation however, has come at a cost, with EPS dipping into negative territory. Early demand for a number of the company's offerings however, signal that the company could be at the base of a trend higher for both its top- and bottom-line results. Investor sentiment is picking up following the most recent earnings call, and further optimism led by fundamental results should lead its share price higher in coming quarters.

Conclusion

EFII is breaking out higher following improved earnings results. The company's share price has fallen significantly in recent years due to fears over the company's growth prospects. With record results during the most recent quarter, as well as signs of its innovative offerings gaining traction, its share price looks to be turning around. I am buying stock in the name as its fundamental operations look to be fueling investor optimism.

Markets move quickly. To take advantage of the highs and lows - especially in today’s volatile environment - you need a strategy that’s nimble and flexible. My approach is both, and it enables me to move in and out of assets and sectors while continually generating double-digit annualized returns. Sign up for Absolute Returns today to see how I manage my portfolio in the continuously changing market environment. Many believe absolute returns and beating the market are mere fiction, but I assure you they’re not. See for yourself how you can benefit from my approach, and how your portfolio can profit, regardless of market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EFII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.