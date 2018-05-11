Why Warren Buffett Is Wrong On Bitcoin

Buffett views it as an unproductive asset, thinks it's akin to the tulip bulb and shark teeth hypes, and is surprised about the backlash.

For good measure: big Buffett fan here. He's just not right about Bitcoin.

Here's what Buffett said between quotes with my response following:

When you buy non productive assets all you are counting on is that the next person coming along will pay you more for it. One interesting example is gold.

There's some truth to this, but there a lot of unproductive assets people hold. It's not great, but sometimes it's the best you can do. Up to five years out, yield on Euro bonds is negative. You could call these destructive assets.

Some investors hold them anyway. I guess because they don't want to lose money faster.

In line with this argument Buffett, and Munger for that matter, don't like (Euro) bonds or gold.

However, I'd argue Bitcoin is an emerging asset class. At some point, Bitcoin could stabilize at a much higher price per unit. If it is ever an integrated part of society and living up to potential as a payment system and a store of value, it will need to have a much higher price per unit, because it needs to be able to absorb a much larger portion of global reserves, without market impact, as it is capable of doing at the current price. An emerging asset class behaves differently from an established asset like the precious metals. It seems obvious one important difference could be rapid increases in prices of the units. With that being a distinct possibility, things look slightly better.

You can do it with shark teeth or sea shells or tulips. People sold their house in Amsterdam to buy tulips.

The analogy between gold, shark teeth, seashells or tulips isn't a strong one. There are unlikely to ever be more of 21 million Bitcoin. Potentially, there are much fewer ever getting back into circulation as they get lost forever sometimes. Tulips, on the other hand, you can grow pretty efficiently. Same with shark teeth. Things like that often happen when government puts a bounty on rat tails or something similar. Stuff like gold, oil, and seashells are harder to grow. However, as the price rises, it becomes economical to unlock additional supply. Bitcoin is a unique asset class in so far its ultimate supply is fixed.

If someone criticizes your investment you should like it. If they really like what they own they wouldn't mind me criticizing it.

As usual, Buffett makes a lot of sense. I can tell you from experience this experience is not unique to Bitcoin. Try writing an article on Seeking Alpha on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) with a view to short... Bitcoin is again somewhat exceptional in so far as we're talking about a potential new currency or digital gold here. We are still far away from mainstream adoption. A currency requires people to build up enough trust in order to use it.

If an investing legend criticizes the new asset class, that hurts its development. Buffett himself argued the value is in the eye of the beholder. The value of Bitcoin is dependent on similar variables as the USD or EUR which have no intrinsic value either. The knowledge others will accept it. These are all social constructs of sorts. If Bitcoin's development is stunted because widely respected authority figures discredit it with flawed arguments, that's more hurtful than it would be to your usual stock long position.

It's not precisely the same thing, but think about someone unfairly discrediting a bank's creditworthiness in a financial crisis like '09. If you're invested in that bank, you are hardly going to shrug it off. A run on the bank is a self-reinforcing cycle. Bitcoin suffers from that same phenomenon, but it can go either way.

I'll stay long Bitcoin even as my heroes disagree.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN AND OTHER CRYPOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.