United Rentals: Free Cash Flow Play

The company does not appear to be headed for a cyclical peak, despite the price action in the stock market.

United Rentals (URI) reported its Q1 2018 earnings last month and the stock has been under heavy pressure since. The company is projecting double-digit revenue growth for 2018, and they are targeting $1.3-$1.4 billion of free cash flow. The company is firing on all cylinders, so has the market gone mad in its selling of United Rentals shares? Today I look at the market behavior surrounding cyclical companies, as well as focus on United Rentals greatly underappreciated free cash flow.

Has the market gone mad?

United Rentals is now trading down $27 from its lifetime high set back in March. This 15% decline comes as the market appears to be pricing in peak earnings for many cyclical companies. Caterpillar (CAT) and Cummins (CMI) are also under heavy pressure as the market senses a cyclical peak in earnings for most industrial companies coming in the next year or so.

Yes, it is easy to make the case that United Rentals is a sell, and recent price action would support this theory. After all, we've had a couple of lower highs and lower lows in the chart, which implies the ongoing distribution of shares on strength. Speaking broadly to the macroeconomy, it's easy to argue that in a rising rate environment, multiple compression is a real problem for cyclical stocks, therefore one could make the case that companies such as United Rentals are to be avoided regardless of fundamentals, because any strength in earnings per share is likely to be offset by a lower valuation being awarded to those shares. So, the market doesn't appear to have gone mad. Here's why United Rentals may be unique, however.

Equipment rental is more secular than investors think

Believe it or not, the trend towards preferring the rental of equipment as opposed to the ownership of equipment has been in place for a lot longer than many investors think. Yes, the overall equipment industry is tied to construction, which is cyclical, but inside that cyclical industry is the secular growth trend that has been in place for over two decades. This trend towards rental of equipment versus the outright ownership of equipment has driven a twenty-year compound annual growth rate of 5.5% for the industry, something that is likely to come off as a surprise to most readers. In addition, as we see in the slide below, the equipment rental industry has outgrown its underlying market by 50% over the past twenty years.

In addition to these two pieces of information, another factor that has been a key driver for United Rentals has been the consolidation in the industry, which comes as a result of hundreds of acquisitions over time. We will talk about these later, but the key points to take away from the slide above are that the equipment rental industry is more secular than many think, and that peak earnings are in fact, unlikely to arrive next year, as the market is now pricing in.

The cycle does not appear to be over

Ever since the Caterpillar CFO made a comment on his conference call that Q1 would be the high-water mark for 2018, all industrial stocks have been under pressure. United Rentals is no exception. But perhaps the market overreacted in their selling of these stocks. United Rentals made plenty of mention on their conference call that things still look to be improving.

They mentioned the massive $6.3 billion public transportation project that just began construction last month in Montreal as one example that there is plenty of non-residential construction demand out there. They also referenced the booming oil price, which will be supportive of their specialty business that serves both the upstream and downstream sides of the oil business in the United States and Canada.

It's also worth noting that the Caterpillar CFO has attempted to downplay the original comment he made about Q1 being the high water mark, clarifying that while Q1 was exceptionally strong, he didn't mean to imply the cycle was over or the market was peaking.

From the United Rentals annual report, management has clearly indicated that they expect continued solid demand for their equipment.

In 2018, based on our analyses of industry forecasts and macroeconomic indicators, we expect that the majority of our end markets will continue to experience solid demand for equipment rental services. Specifically, we expect that North American industry equipment rental revenue will increase approximately 4 percent, with slightly higher growth, on a constant currency basis, in the U.S. than Canada. Quote source: United Rentals Annual Report

$1.3-$1.4 billion of free cash flow gives United Rentals an enormous amount of optionality

Looking at the slide above, United Rentals has generated $4.1 billion of free cash flow over the past 5 years. As good as that sounds, that is based off of the years before United Rentals acquired NES and Neff Rentals. The forecast for 2018 is for $1.3-$1.4 billion of free cash flow, and considering the language on the most recent conference call, United Rentals management believes 2019 will be another robust year of free cash flow.

Ross Gilardi And then just lastly guys, I mean you talked a bit about your free cash flow history over the last few years. Any thoughts on just the sustainability the type of free cash flow that you're generating right now beyond 2018? William Plummer I think it's fair to say that if 2019 looks anything like 2018 we're going to have another very robust free cash flow story for next year as well, right. The benefit of tax reform, the strength of our overall operating profitability, the amount of capital that we would have to put into the business to kind of sustain a comparable demand environment, all would argue for another north of the $1 billion free cash flow year next year and that's the backdrop that we're thinking about as we think about capital allocation decisions. So another good year, next year assuming that the market continues. Quote source: United Rentals Conference Call

Based on United Rentals' $12.8 billion market cap, the $1.3-$1.4 billion of expected free cash flow this year equates to a double-digit free cash flow yield for a stock and a company that is still very much in growth mode. If United Rentals continues to generate cash at just $1.2 billion annually over the next 5 years, investors will see about half of today's market cap come back as free cash flow.

Since United Rentals pays no dividend, all of that free cash flow will be allocated in one of two ways. First, the company is and will likely always be pursuing intelligent acquisitions. As I mentioned earlier, United Rentals has made hundreds of acquisitions in its lifetime. The largest acquisitions in recent history were the $4.2 billion acquisition of RSC in 2012, the $780 million purchase of National Pump in 2014, and the earlier mentioned 2017 acquisitions of NES and Neff Rentals, which cost $960 million and $1.3 billion respectively.

These acquisitions played an important role in United Rentals growth over the past six years, and it is entirely possible for the future to include more of the same. In fact, on the conference call, management indicated several times that they are always looking, and the M&A market was active.

-We remain open to all avenues that are strategically compelling and create superior value including further M&A. -We view acquisition as the higher and better uses of our capital and cash flow -It's always active. And as we went through last year, we did a couple fairly sizable Gen Rent acquisitions, but the pipeline has always been pretty active. Quote source United Rentals Conference Call

The best part is, the overwhelming majority of these purchases were funded with cash, and not the issuance of stock, which has allowed the share count to remain quite low at just 83 million.

The equipment rental business is still highly fragmented and there is plenty of room for further consolidation

Considering all of these acquisitions, one might think that United Rentals had an outsized market share in the industry they compete in. Truthfully, they are the leader, but surprisingly, even with their #1 position, they only have 11% of the market. Looking at the slide below shows just how highly fragmented the industry is and how much potential remains to acquire competitors.

The current authorized buyback will extinguish over 10% of shares in the next year and a half

Along with the most recent earnings release came the authorization of another $1.25 billion in share repurchase authorization. This authorization comes on top of the existing $168 million that still remained under the previous authorization. Taken together, this amounts to over $1.4 billion of capacity. Management expects this will be exhausted by the end of 2019.

Upon completion, this authorization will have reduced shares outstanding by over 10% from current levels.

Conclusion

Despite the stock market's reaction to United Rentals' first quarter and comments made by Caterpillars' CFO, the fundamentals of United Rentals appear to be very much intact. The business is firing on all cylinders, expecting to generate $1.3-$1.4 billion of free cash flow this year, and continued strong free cash flow going forward.

This free cash flow amounts to a greater than 10% free cash flow yield and is greatly underappreciated for a business that doesn't at all appear to be nearing a cyclical peak. Whether United Rentals continues to make acquisitions in its highly fragmented market, or simply repurchases over 10% of its shares, the company, and stock, appear in no danger of plateauing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.