W&T Offshore: What An Impressive Recovery

I believe WTI has reached my top target and I recommend to take profit (at least 60% to 70% of your holding) and wait on the side for a meaningful retracement.

WTI is now in much better shape financially, thanks to the rising oil prices. The debt is still an issue, but it is not threatening the company's financial stability.

Revenues jumped to $134.21 million in Q1'18, up 7.9% from a year ago and up 4% sequentially.

Source: Offshore Energy Today - Gulf of Mexico

Investment Thesis

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is typical mid-tier US offshore producer. It is a business primarily confined to the US Gulf of Mexico. The company owns assets located either in the Deepwater segment (>500 feet of water) representing about 45% of the daily production of oil or in the Shelf segment of the Gulf of Mexico (<500 feet of water) which represents over 50% of the daily output. The company's founder and CEO, Tracy Krohn, has been leading W&T for the past 31 years.

W&T Offshore produces oil and liquids NG which represent 58% of the total production and natural gas which is the remaining 42%. Revenue repartition is indicated below.

The company is showing a strengthened balance sheet with some impressive growth with the recent joint-exploration program with Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE). WTI owns low-decay assets that have continued to produce, even considering lower CapEx levels.

WTI data by YCharts

I think that the stock is now trading well over its fair valuation and I recommend to take a significant profit off now (Probably 70%). However, after considering the effects of the new joint venture which has been completed on April 30, accumulating WTI for the long-term could be viewed as a risky option on any stock weakness.

W&T Offshore is an "easy-to-follow" company which will move fundamentally based on three principles:

West Texas crude oil spot price and NG price. Daily output of oil equivalent. Debt load and ability to pay it off.

WTI data by YCharts

W&T Offshore Inc. - Q1 2018 Balance Sheet. The raw numbers.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 126.23 104.06 77.72 99.66 107.40 115.21 124.39 123.32 110.28 129.10 134.21 Net Income in $ Million −477.57 −51.61 −190.51 −120.92 45.93 16.48 23.24 31.94 −1.30 22.47 26.47 EBITDA $ Million - - - - - 67.89 68.00 76.14 52.23 72.27 77.75 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 42.8% 14.3% 18.7% 25.9% 0 17.4% 19.7% EPS diluted in $/share −6.29 −0.68 −2.49 −1.58 0.48 0.65 0.17 0.23 −0,01 0.17 0.19 Cash from operations in $ Million 53.88 −1.57 29.71 −40.98 2.10 23.35 81.18 −15.60 64.74 29.09 74.98 Capital Expenditure in $ Million - - - - - 24.54 24.19 20.46 35.34 50.99 21.12 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 11.59 −39.01 16.81 −45.86 −4.28 −1.20 56.99 −36.06 29.40 −21.90 53.86 Total Cash in $ Million 7.46 85.41 370.62 171.82 73.35 70.24 126.10 72.32 106.16 99.06 130.71 Total LT Debt in $ Million - - - - - 1,020.73 1,018.98 995.48 993.76 992.15 970.34 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million - - - - - 137.33 137.51 137.55 137.58 137.83 138.85 Oil Production K boe/d 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 46.8 44.8 43.3 42.9 41.5 40.3 42.7 43.1 36.5 37.5 37.0 Realized price ($/boe) 28.92 24.84 19.33 25.28 27.97 30.83 32.12 31.10 41.50 36.79 39.92

Source: Company filing and Morningstar.

Liquidity: At March 31, 2018, WTI total liquidity was $280.4 million, consisting of an unrestricted cash balance of $130.7 million and $149.7 million of availability under the $150 million revolving bank credit facility.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Revenues

Revenues jumped to $134.21 million in Q1, up 7.9% from a year ago and up 4% sequentially.

For the first quarter of 2017, the company reported net income of $24.3 million or $0.17 per common share; excluding special items, adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2017 would have been $22.8 million or $0.16 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 was $77.2 million and the company adjusted EBITDA margin was 57.5% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $65.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52.4% for the first quarter of 2017.

One significant event was the JV created to drill up to 14 wells. M. Tracy Khron, the CEO, said in the conference call:

So it's been a busy last couple of months since our fourth quarter call. On March 12, we entered into various agreements with initial investors, drilled up to 14 specified projects in Gulf of Mexico over the next three years. I would refer to this as a joint venture joint program. The transaction is structured such that we initially received 80% of the revenue contributing 20% of the cost in each project cost associated leases and combining access to the available infrastructure.

In short, the deal allows W&T Offshore to retain an 11.06% working interest in each project contributed. The joint venture drilling program allows the company to accelerate the development by high return inventory with reduced capital expenditure. It looks like a win-win situation for the company.

Source: WTI presentation 3/13/2018

2 - Free cash flow



W&T Offshore is generating positive free cash flow and made $25.3 million ("TTM") and $53.86 million for 1Q'18. W&T Offshore is passing the test FCF and continuing oil prices strength will help W&T to generate more FCF in 2018.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Note: Oil and liquids represented about 58% of first-quarter production.

Source: W&TI presentation 3/13/2018.

Production averaged about 37,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day which was in the middle of the company production guidance range. W&T Offshore estimates that production would far exceed the guidance that has been impacted by substantial downtime and deferrals associated with oil maintenance, weather, pipeline outages, and platform maintenance. Current production rate is 38K Boep/d.

Reserves 2017:

The company's year-end 2017 SEC proved reserves were 74.2 million Boe, or 445.3 Bcfe, with 57% comprised of liquids (46% crude oil and 11% NGLs) and 43% natural gas. The Company achieved a reserve replacement rate in excess of 100% for calendar year 2017. At year end, approximately 74% of our 2017 proved reserves were classified as proved developed producing, 10% as proved developed non-producing and 16% as proved undeveloped. This represents an increase of 15.2% in our proved developed reserves over 2016.

W&T Offshore was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in the Heidelberg Field in the Gulf of Mexico

On March 12, 2018, W&T Offshore announced that:

it was the successful bidder on an interest in three blocks in the Heidelberg field in the Gulf of Mexico offered in connection with the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of Cobalt International Energy, Inc. and its subsidiaries. The successful bid covers all of Cobalt's interest in the Heidelberg Field, which includes a 9.375% working interest in each of Green Canyon 859, 903, and 904. The Heidelberg Field is operated by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

The acquisition will close soon.

4 - Net debt



Net debt is about $840 million with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 3x which is still too high and need to be reduced further. Tracy Khron said:

At March 31, 2018, our total liquidity was $280.4 million, consisting of an unrestricted cash balance of $130.7 million and $149.7 million of availability under our $150 million revolving bank credit facility. That's up from $248.8 million a liquidity at year end 2017, as our cash balance grew $31.7 million. So we do continue to expect to receive $65 million in federal income tax for funds in 2018. We expect to receive $13.7 million in June timeframe and $52.1 million in September to October timeframe.

The joint venture program gives more flexibility to the company because primarily WTI will have to spend much less in CapEx. As a result of establishing JV drilling program, the company has revised its 2018 CapEx program downward to $75 million from $130 million as previously reported.

The revised amount is net of approximately $20 million in reimbursements for capital expenditures, which W&T incurred for wells including the JV drilling program before the closing date.

The company intends to pay the 2019 note maturity, but the details are not clear enough at the moment.

Commentary and Technical analysis (Short-term).

In August 2016, WTI warned of a possible bankruptcy after declaring a $121 million loss. Two years later look what happened. Patience is always the main ingredient to success.

WTI is now in much better shape financially, thanks to rising oil prices. The debt is still an issue, of course, but it is not threatening the financial stability of the company anymore.

Investors have to concentrate solely on the future price of oil and future oil and gas production. The recent joint-exploration program is a significant positive because it gives more flexibility to the company to pay the debt in 2019 and allow the company to maximize the drilling potential of its precious assets.

WTI was forming a rising channel pattern. The rising channel pattern is bullish short-term but quite bearish long-term. We have excellent line support at $3.50 (buy flag). However, recently WTI experienced a decisive breakout and the line resistance is turning to line support now (partial buy flag) around $6.85

I believe WTI has reached my top target, and I recommend to take profit (at least 60% to 70% of your holding) and wait on the side for a meaningful retracement depending on the future oil prices.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to sell out my position soon