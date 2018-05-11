Devaluing The CNY: China's Secret Weapon In The 'Trade War'?

CNY devaluation is not a secret weapon in the "trade wars" -- China needs to kickstart a flagging economy. It's also an opportunity too juicy to ignore or to waste.

But growth based on current prices has been declining for the past four quarters, although not yet reached critical proportions. However, based on official, seasonally adjusted GDP, growth remains dismal.

Business and popular media claim that as part of the trade wars, China may have the ultimate weapon at hand, i.e., inject further liquidity and devalue the Yuan ((CNY)).

It’s all over the financial pages of the business media. Business and popular media claim that as part of the trade wars, China may have the ultimate weapon at hand, i.e., inject further liquidity and devalue the Yuan (CNY). The media claims that this squeezes the US Dollar strongly higher, thereby worsening the US competitive situation. On the other hand, it allows China to come through relatively unscathed through the upcoming economic crisis by having a competitive currency. Therefore it can continue to export its products even in the event of a US economic crisis (and subsequently, a global crisis).

The media believes, and marshals the argument, that the recent cut in PBoC bank reserve ratio is revealing of this strategy. Our opinion: yes, it does, but the thrust of that policy action is directed elsewhere. In fact, it confirms our observation about a likely slowdown in Chinese activity. Chinese governments have previously used this tool as another defensive action in forestalling growth declines. We elaborate further in the article.

For us, we conclude that devaluing the CNY is not a secret weapon in the "trade wars" -- China has to do it to kickstart a flagging economy. It is also an opportunity that is too juicy to ignore or waste.

We illustrate and help explain the logic of these conclusions with the sequence of graphs presented below:

In the graph above, we see that China's External Trade Balance (Trade Surplus, in this case) is inversely correlated with the domestic currency (CNY). In fact, the trade surplus is a function of the level of the CNY -- weaker CNY begets a bigger trade surplus, as China's exporters become more competitive.

Likewise, China's Foreign Direct Investments (FDI, Capital Actually Used) has an inverse correlation with CNY. A weakening currency tends to attract FDIs, in China's case.

It is the same graph as the one before (see graph above), but this time we converted the data into their year-on-year changes (to make comparisons possible). We also added a year-on-year change of China's GDP (current prices, not seasonally adjusted) to get a sense of how the growth outlook may be influencing the Chinese's viewpoint on these factors.

We find that growth has been declining for the past four quarters, although the fall has not yet reached critical dimensions, based on current prices. However, based on official, seasonally adjusted data, the GDP medium term outlook remains dismal (see graph below).

It’s is not hard to fathom why. Government expenditures in China have virtually collapsed since January 2016. And like everywhere else, if the government does not spend, economic activity slows down in proportionate degree. And the government tightening in China had been severe. The heady rise of the central government expenditures from January 2015 to January 2016 has been essentially erased over the past two years (see graph below).

The key illustration of the link between fiscal spending and growth in China may also be seen in the graph above. This is key element in this illustration: the impact of fiscal and budgetary expenditures is being transmitted to the real economy via the Total Social Financing (TSF) expenditures. This leading indicator has already peaked, has declined sharply, and is about to fall further. These have been the consequence of the (TSF) slowdown: (1) As a consequence, China's Leading Economic Indicator (LEI) will also decline soon, as soon as the next few months. (2) The fall in M1 Money Supply dropped precipitously from January, this year, and no bottom in sight, so far, while the (TSF) keeps on falling (see graph above).

TSF is a very reliable indicator of future economic activity in China and is therefore an excellent tool in forecasting the future direction of commodity prices. Where commodity prices go, the metals and mining sector will follow. The TSF as a harbinger of Chinese activity, and therefore of future price of resource materials, has been discussed in great detail at the PAM community.

As for the cut in the banks' Reserve Requirement Ratios (RRR), it is nothing more than a realization that domestic growth prospects have deteriorated (see graph above). Since the government of President Xi Jinping seems unwilling (it's inconceivable that they are unable) to loosen the government purse strings, every little will help. The Chinese banks will now have more leeway to lend, but that would add further to the debt burden of domestic corporations that are already heavily indebted.

The cut in domestic banks' RRR merely confirmed our observation about a likely slowdown in Chinese activity. Chinese governments have previously used this tool as another defensive action in forestalling growth declines.

Note that historically, five quarters after a change in growth outlook, the RRR is altered to help direct the economy towards the desired direction (see graph above). That increased lending is again a favoured option of President Xi’s government in kickstarting growth shows that China is dipping deep into its policy toolbox, in lieu of fiscal action.

However, the point is, if the government does not deploy fiscal policy to forestall a slowdown, Chinese growth and activity will decline further. Even so, the recent withdrawal of fiscal largess will continue to play out in weaker economic activity and the consequence of that austerity on the price of resource materials. That could play out, in fact, until Q2 2020.

Summary:

A CNY devaluation, if it happens, will be a decision taken with not the looming "trade war" between China and the US as prime mover. China has to devalue the CNY at some point. The reference to the trade war is just piggy-backing on something that they really have to do anyway -- either slowly, or in one fell swoop. If they opt for quick devaluation, they can blame the US for pushing them towards that the countermove. In that aspect, the Chinese are probably hoping The Donald provides them the ammunition for a quick devaluation, and not get blamed. That is an opportunity for a counterpoint that is too juicy to ignore or waste. China might just do it.

Meanwhile, evidence of market and economic distress are starting to surface. Today, Bloomberg reports that yields on Chinese dollar denominated junk bonds rose to their highest since April 2016, above 8% on average, “amid a bulging pipeline and the absence of a strong demand from mainland investors.” A separate Bloomberg dispatch yesterday noted that “Chinese companies are facing a surge in distressed events as more companies struggle with debt payments amid record bond maturities.”

More actionable investment ideas based on this article have been earlier presented to, and discussed with, members of the PAM investment community. We invite readers to join us. Kindly go here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR, EOG, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The PAM portfolio is long gold and short crude oil. The investments of R Balan in E&Ps have been hedged.