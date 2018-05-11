Genesis Healthcare's (GEN) CEO George Hager on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. We issued our earnings press release earlier this morning. This announcement is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at genesishcc.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website for one year.

Before we begin, I would like to quickly review a few housekeeping matters. First, any forward-looking statements made today are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about our business and the environment in which we operate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied on today's call.

Listeners should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review our SEC filings for a more complete discussion of factors that could impact our results. Except as required by federal securities law, Genesis Healthcare and its affiliates do not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or changes that arise as a result from new information, future events, changing circumstances or for any other reason.

In addition, any operation we mentioned today is operated by a separate independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References to the consolidated company and its assets and activities as well as the use of the terms we, us, our and similar verbiage are not meant to imply that Genesis Healthcare has direct operating assets, employees or revenue or that any of the various operations are operated by the same entity.

Our discussion today and information in our earnings release and in our public filings include references to adjusted EBITDAR, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results because these financial measures are useful for trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. But such non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon at the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the company's reasons for non-GAAP financial disclosures in its GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations contained in today's earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to George Hager, CEO of Genesis Healthcare.

George Hager

Thank you, Lori. Good morning and thank you for joining us.

Today, I'm going to focus my comments on three topics: results for the quarter, near-term strategic objectives and the reimbursement and regulatory landscape. I will then turn the call over to Tom DiVittorio to provide more color on operating trends and capital structure.

I am very pleased with our performance this quarter. Revenue adjusted for the new revenue recognition accounting rules and adjusted EBITDA met our expectations and were slightly ahead of consensus assessments. We achieved these results despite two unanticipated challenges during the quarter. First, colder temperatures and more severe winter weather patterns drove utility and other weather-related costs up $4 million over the prior year quarter. And second, during the current year quarter, 16 of our skilled nursing facilities were impacted by prolonged restrictions on admissions due to influenza, upper GI outbreaks, staffing constraints and other regulatory-imposed restrictions. These 16 centers generated $6 million less adjusted EBITDAR than in the prior year quarter.

Also over the past year, we divested 38 underperforming or nonstrategic facilities. These divestitures had the effect of reducing year-over-year adjusted EBITDAR an additional $4 million.

So in summary, virtually, all of the $15 million year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDAR can be attributed to the impact of completed divestitures, adverse weather conditions and uncontrollable regulatory restrictions within a very, very small subset of our facilities. We do not anticipate the recurrence of these negative events for the balance of 2018.

Tom will get into more details in a minute, but I also want to point out that there is some positive movement in a few key performance drivers this quarter, including skilled patient length of stay, nursing wage inflation and reimbursement rates. We remain both encouraged and cautious about these inpatient trends, which we will continue to monitor very closely.

Moving on to other parts of the business. Our rehab therapy business had a very strong quarter, producing year-over-year EBITDAR growth. For the first time in seven quarters, that year-over-year EBITDAR growth was 4%.

And last, we reduced G&A cost by over 11% or $5 million in the quarter as we continued to reduce overhead in response to divestitures and the streamlining of our cost structure. Overall, this is a very solid start to the year.

Moving now to near-term strategic objectives. As previously reported, during the quarter, we completed a major financial restructuring designed to improve liquidity, reduce the cost of capital and improve the overall financial health of the company. As a result of this restructuring, our annual cash basis rents effective January 1, 2018 reduced $54 million or 11% from 2017 levels.

Annual cash interest post restructuring was reduced $8 million from levels prior to the restructuring. And we entered into new and expanded credit facility that provided $70 million of additional liquidity. With these mission-critical restructuring activities behind us, we now turn our attention to other initiatives designed to further strengthen and reposition the company. These initiatives include further portfolio and overhead cost optimization, pursuit of opportunities with smaller landlords to restructure below-market leases and the evaluation of opportunities to buy back certain leased facilities at a significantly reduced cost of capital.

On the topic of portfolio optimization. Since January 2017, we have divested 44 underperforming or nonstrategic facilities. Between now and July 1, 2018, we expect to sell or divest an additional 37 facilities, including all 24 facilities we operate in the State of Texas. These planned divestitures are expected to be free cash flow neutral, but will result in nearly $100 million of debt reduction. We will continue to thoughtfully evaluate additional opportunities to delever and focus on our core by shutting underperforming assets or exiting noncore markets with insufficient density to compete.

Next I would like to take a moment to discuss our initiatives in China. In April, we announced plan to sell 51% stake in our Chinese subsidiary to Riswein Health Industry Investment Company for $30 million. I'm very excited about this transaction and what it means for the expansion of our rehab business in China. Having a well-established, highly regarded and well-capitalized partner in China to help us navigate the challenging landscape is key to our expansion and future success. With limits to the capital we were able to deploy, Riswein is the perfect strategic partner to help us take this opportunity to the next level.

Our goals in China really focus on developing what our Chinese partner calls ecosystems in Shanghai and Beijing. Traditionally, acute care dominant, these ecosystems would rely on rehab therapy facilities and partnerships with hospitals to develop post-acute care networks. I believe there is huge potential given the significance of the aging Chinese population and the lack of post-hospital and rehab infrastructure in China today. We look forward to working with Riswein over the coming months and expect the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory and licensing approvals and other customary conditions.

My final comments focus on reimbursement and regulatory matters. First, let's look at the proposed SNF Medicare Part A payment rules for fiscal year 2019. The proposed law calls for a 2.4% market basket update beginning October 1, 2018. The net market basket over the past several years has not kept pace with inflation. So we view the proposed increase of 2.4% as a positive development, as an approximate to rate of inflation in our cost.

In April, CMS also advanced changes to the previously proposed case mix payment system that will be effective October 1, 2019. Upon initial review, the new Patient Driven Payment Model or PDPM suggest it is similar in design to the RCS-1 proposal with certain aspects of the program having been further simplified. Efforts are underway both within Genesis and the national trade groups to carefully examine details of the proposed changes in order to submit comment to CMS before the June 26 deadline for submission of public comments. As a result, it is much too early to provide a detailed comment and assessment of the PDPM, but we continue to be encouraged by certain aspects of the proposal.

First, it is designed to be budget neutral as compared to the current RUG methodology. Therefore, the expectation is that the new system will have no impact on our top line revenues.

Second, the new system does review certain administrative burdens that will allow providers to redirect nursing resources to the provision of care rather than paperwork and reduces administrative costs.

And third, the proposal allows for greater clinical flexibility and efficiency with respect to the provision of therapy services.

Overall, based on our limited, and I emphasize, limited analysis to date, we are cautiously optimistic that PDPM will be positive for the industry.

And last, I would like to touch on the Five-Star Quality Rating System. This spring, CMS made a number of changes to its Five-Star Quality Rating System to better reflect the quality of care in a facility. In my opinion, the two most critical elements within the Five-Star system are quality and staffing measures. Two areas that we've been keenly focused on for years. I'm pleased to report that the Genesis centers in the aggregate achieved more than four stars in overall quality measures. This is truly a remarkable accomplishment, particularly given our size, our scale and our geographic diversity.

As it relates to staffing, Genesis centers achieved a rating of 3.3 stars, significantly above the national average of 2.9 stars. These outcomes clearly reflect Genesis' commitment to staffing and overall quality despite the industry's financial challenge. The ultimate winner in a value-based system are those providers, who consistently deliver improved patient outcomes at optimal costs.

And finally, I would like to once again thank our 70,000 employees who make this commitment a reality.

With that, I will turn the call over to Tom DiVittorio, Genesis' Chief Financial Officer.

Tom DiVittorio

Thanks, George. Good morning, everyone.

Today, I'll focus my comments first on operating results and trends and then on capital structure and balance sheet-related matters.

Starting with the top-line. Revenue in 1Q 2018 of $1.3 billion declined $88.1 million or 6.3% from 1Q 2017. It's important to note that approximately $25 million of this reported revenue decline is attributed to our adoption of Accounting Standards Codification topic 606, revenue from contracts with customers that was implemented effective January 1, 2018. If the provisions of topic 606 were applied on a pro forma basis to the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2017, the year-over-year reported revenue decline would have been $64.5 million or 4.7%. Over 70% of this comparable revenue decline is attributed to the impact of divestitures, while the remaining 30% is attributed to lower year-over-year occupancy and skill mix.

Adjusted EBITDAR of $150.6 million in 1Q 2018 declined $15.1 million or 9.1% from 1Q 2017. As George covered in his comments, of this $15.1 million decline, $4 million is attributed to the impact of divestitures, an additional $4 million is attributed to higher seasonal costs in 1Q 2018 as compared to 1Q 2017 with remaining $7 million principally attributed to the performance of 16 facilities impacted by various regulatory restrictions during the quarter.

With respect to occupancy and mix, operating occupancy in 1Q 2018 of 84.9% declined 70 basis points from the prior year quarter. Skilled days mix in 1Q 2018 of 20.1% declined 50 basis points from the prior year quarter. Within the category of skilled mix days, Medicare mix declined 70 basis points from the prior year quarter, while the insurance category, which largely consists of Managed Medicare days increased 20 basis points.

During the first quarter of 2018, we experienced 4.4% decline in skilled patient admissions as compared to the first quarter last year. Within the 4.4% skilled patient admission decline, we experienced a 9% decline in Medicare admissions, offset by a 1% increase in Managed Medicare admissions.

Average Medicare and Managed Medicare length of stay for patients discharged to home in the first quarter 2018 was flat compared to the same quarter last year.

On the topic of all-in nursing labor costs versus reimbursement rate growth, 1Q 2018 wage inflation for non-over time hours worked by our employed nursing staff grew 2.6% over 1Q 2017. Including overtime hours and agency costs, our all-in nursing wage cost per worked hour grew 2.5% in 1Q 2018 over 1Q 2017. These wage inflation statistics show an improving trend with a 110 basis point reduction in all-in nursing wage growth as compared to the last 2 consecutive quarters. This 2.5% all-in inflation rate continue to exceed the 1.8% weighted average reimbursement rate growth we received from our payers over the same period, but this gap of 70 basis points is the most narrow we have seen since 2Q 2017.

To summarize the operating trends in the quarter, although we continue to experience overall occupancy and skilled mix headwinds, we reported favorable movement in several key business drivers. Skilled patient length of stay was stable, nursing wage growth of 2.5% moderated from the past two quarters, reimbursement rate growth of 1.8% was the strongest we have seen in two years, and we generated year-over-year EBITDAR growth in our rehabilitation therapy segment for the first time in seven quarters.

Now moving to capital structure and balance sheet-related matters. Restructuring transactions completed in 1Q 2018 with a primary driver of a 9.5% or $11.6 million reduction in cash rents as compared to 1Q 2017. Our LTM March 2018 fixed charge coverage ratio adjusted on a pro forma basis for a full-year of rent and interest reductions and the assumed sale of our Texas assets was approximately 1.2 times, while net funded leverage on the same pro forma basis was 6.1 times. Effective January 1, 2018, we began classifying our Texas inpatient operations as asset held-for-sale. As a consequence, all of our Texas inpatient assets and liabilities have been segregated on the consolidated balance sheet and separately labeled as held-for-sale.

We reported negative cash flow from operations in 1Q 2018 of $6.1 million. This use of cash was anticipated and is attributed to over $12 million of transaction costs incurred in the quarter and to the repayment of short-term obligations extended in the fourth quarter of 2017, which allowed us to preserve cash, while we worked through the restructuring transactions.

Looking ahead to 2Q 2018 and as in prior years, we expect several states to delay June Medicaid receipts until July. These delays will have no material impact on company, but will serve to reduce reported operating cash flow in 2Q 2018. We expect to report positive operating cash flow in full fiscal 2018.

With that, Amanda, please open the line for questions.

Good morning. Thank you so much for taking the questions. So I guess on the -- on those couple of numbers you gave in terms of explanation for the year-over-year decline in EBITDAR. So of the $6 million year-over-year decline that you said was related to flu closures of some buildings, but also there is some staffing restrictions and regulatory-imposed restrictions. So can you maybe break those out? How much was flu versus these other restrictions? And also any color you can give us in terms of what these restrictions were about?

Tom DiVittorio

Joanna, the vast majority of these restrictions were in the category of flu and upper GI. So you can assume that virtually all of it was in that category.

Joanna Gajuk

All right. That's good to know. And so the -- on skilled mix, so you're still down year-over-year, but seems maybe -- seems like maybe there is still some stability there because, I guess, these declines are somewhat lower than what you guys experienced in 2017. So any color there? And also I know you talked about on one hand the flu-related closures had a negative impact for you, but was there any benefit to volumes because of the high respiratory issues and maybe more sort of seniors end up in SNF. So is there any color you can give us that would be helpful to?

Tom DiVittorio

Yes, that's a great question, Joanna. We can provide a little bit of color there. Flu is a bit of a double-edged sword. I think when flu cases are moderate as we have seen in some past seasons, I think, you would describe it probably as a net benefit. But the flu season this year was so severe. Beyond just the 16 buildings where it was prolonged and incredibly severe, we had quite a few buildings; in fact almost 100 of our buildings during the quarter were subject to some form of flu-type admission restriction for some period of time during the course of the quarter. And I provided a statistic earlier that our skilled admissions on a year-over-year basis were down 4.4%.

But if you look at those -- that subset of buildings, somewhere around 90 buildings, their skilled admissions were down almost double that rate. And so I think it's safe to say that for a fairly significant percentage of our portfolio, flu was net negative in terms of admission flow.

Joanna Gajuk

Great. That's helpful. And if I may, George, I guess, I appreciate the comments you were trying to make in terms of the CMS proposal for the changes in fiscal 2020. So how do you kind of think about -- because, I guess, at the core, the changes is similar to what CMS reports in the prior model in terms of deemphasizing the rehab therapy. So given those changes, how do you think about your third-party rehab services, I mean, you flagged also that actually EBITDA improved this quarter, but are you preparing somewhat for those changes? Or how do you think those changes that will come will impact that part of your business?

George Hager

Yes, Joanna. Obviously, with the new system, the major fundamental change is there is not a direct linkage to the provision of therapy services and your payment rate as there is in the current RUG system today. Also the new system allows, as I mentioned, without great detail, the ability to utilize more cost-efficient modalities, which we believe are at least equal to if not more efficacious than one-on-one therapy. Use of concurrent and group modalities will significantly drive cost structure down. So I think, as far as going forward in our third-party business, no question, we will be approaching all of our customers about changes in the fundamental contractual relationship, but we think there are significant opportunities to reduce cost, preserve margin, but also provide a great opportunity to more effectively manage cost for our third-party customers, and that cost efficiency also will pass through into our own centers as well.

Joanna Gajuk

If I may, the last -- I'm sorry.

George Hager

Fortunately, we have 15 or 16 months before these changes will become effective. So we are -- with the rule being very recently released, we are aggressively reviewing the rule and looking at optimal opportunities to really move our contractual relationships to contracts that might be more cost light in nature than RUG based as they're today.

Joanna Gajuk

Right. I appreciate definitely the comment that there is still enough time to make the changes and prepare for it. But if I may just squeeze the last one. I guess, for Tom on -- I appreciate the comment on the operating cash flow you expect to be positive for the full-year. Any color you can give on the CapEx because there is a lot of, I guess, moving pieces with the divestitures and exit of this?

Tom DiVittorio

Joanna, we're still not providing direct guidance for the year. But I think in George's comments, he mentioned a key point about the divestitures and that we expect that the planned divestitures that we've referenced in the release will be free cash flow neutral. So really virtually no impact to the bottom line with respect to cash associated with these divestitures, but a very significant delevering event given the repayment of about $100 million of debt.

Jacob Johnson

Hey, thanks. This is Jacob Johnson on for Dana. I guess, first question, your occupancy -- the year-over-year decline in your occupancy ticked up sequentially, you did have to shut down those 16 facilities. Can you quantify the occupancy impact of those facilities being closed?

Tom DiVittorio

Jacob, just to be clear, those facilities were not closed. They were just simply -- new admissions were restricted, while they were working through the level of influenza that was running through the facility. So we have not quantified these individual buildings and what their contribution is to the 70 basis point decline. But I do think the earlier comments that we made about just the overall impact to skilled admissions in more than just the 16 buildings, closer to 90 buildings, the rate of admissions on a year-over-year basis was down double that of the rest of the portfolio. So it had a pretty significant impact on that 70 basis points.

Jacob Johnson

Got it. So this is -- there's some headwind there. I guess, on the announcement of the plan to exit the operations of another 13 leased facilities by July 1. Was this part of your conversations with some of your smaller landlords or something else? And then how are those conversations going with your smaller landlords?

George Hager

Jacob, I'll take that one. This is George Hager. Actually, the 13 are with two of our more significant landlords. Actually, all 13 are with 1 landlord, and we're looking at optimizing and those transactions will have a result of improving coverage on the residual portfolio and our transactions were -- the assets were valued, I would say, very, very highly. And these were principally older assets, and even though they were in our core markets, these 13, they were not core to our strategy in those core markets.

And as I said in my formal comments, we will continue to look at the portfolio with our landlords to look at market that we just do not have the right level of density to effectively compete and look to exit and hopefully -- and at least cash flow neutral if not on accretive basis. As far as the discussions with the smaller landlords, they're going well. Obviously, one of -- two of landlords individually often have a significant impact. But I think the smaller landlords have seen what the larger landlords have done in supporting the industry in reflecting the current level of cash flow that the industry can produce. And so we are seeing good response, albeit, selective as we are approaching those landlords when we are nearing natural lease termination dates to work through the residual amounts of our portfolio.

Jacob Johnson

Got it. I guess, moving then to the new real estate loan. I think last quarter you talked about alternatives to HUD financing, looks like you refinanced $73 million of the Welltower loan. Just any more color you can give on these new real estate loans you took on there?

Tom DiVittorio

Yes, Jacob, the lender in this case is our new partner, Midcap. So we were successful, as you know, bringing Midcap into the capital structure as part of the financial restructuring on the ABL side and our partnership with them continues to grow. And so there was a great opportunity for us to refinance at a lower cost of capital. Some of the existing real estate that underlies the Welltower bridge loan. So just a good transactional role for us.

Jacob Johnson

Got it. And then last question from me. On this new PDPM, obviously, the industry is working to respond. Do you have any sense for the industry's preference or -- the answer is for both, but in terms of continuing to ease regulatory burdens associated with the rule? Or do you think there is a chance to maybe push back the implementation of the PDPM?

George Hager

Jacob, I don't think the industry is necessarily going to try to push back the implementation date. I think overall, generally speaking, I think the industry has generally a positive view to the new system. The challenge will be in preparedness of both the industry and CMS to bill and process claims on a new system. We've been through this before, both with the initiation of the RUG system, but also numerous changes within the RUG system.

No, I wouldn't compare this to a very radical change that we saw in 1998 when the industry moved from a cost-based system that it operated under for decades to a Prospective Payment System. These are both, obviously, prospectively set rates, just a mechanism on the front-end changes to evaluate the needs of the patient and, therefore, the reimbursement rate. So that was always in the details, but it's an industry that I think has solid vendor support from technology partners like PointClickCare to be prepared to implement a new system. So I don't think there will be aggressive action to push back implementation date.

So I'm going to take off on Jacob's question, take a different path, which is occupancy, it improved a bit sequentially with marginal gain basically over the past three quarters. The normal seasonality portfolio mix, average length of stay or something else and without putting words in mouth, do you think occupancy is stabilizing at these lows?

Tom DiVittorio

So Chad, you're referring -- you're looking at occupancy on a sequential basis?

Chad Vanacore

Right. And understanding that there is normal seasonality there.

Tom DiVittorio

Yes, yes, I'd be a little careful there. I mean, there is always and we certainly expect and did experience a nice lift in the overall admission flow that seasonally is expected. But you're right, I mean, look, I think as we look over the last 8-or-so quarters and when you take maybe a little bit of discount against the issues that we had around flu, which makes it very difficult on occupancy, I would actually say that we are seeing a little bit of a narrowing of that year-over-year gap from quarter-to-quarter in terms of overall occupancy.

Are we at the bottom? Tough to say we're at the bottom until we experience a couple of consecutive quarters where on a year-over-year basis, we're flat or slightly up. But the gap does feel to be narrowing.

Chad Vanacore

I understood. Calling it bottom is always an exercise in backward looking. Average length of stay, you'd mentioned something in your prepared remarks about, maybe getting a little bit better. Can you give us more details there?

Tom DiVittorio

Yes, just flat. So when we look at the first quarter this year versus the [indiscernible] straight Medicare patients and Managed Medicare patients, the length of stay is relatively unchanged. And we have been seeing a narrowing there as we look year-over-year each quarter over the last couple of quarters, and again, I'm not prepared to say we hit bottom there either, but it is a data point of interest.

Chad Vanacore

All right. And then skilled mix had a similar trend as occupancy, maybe a little bit better or maybe a little bit better than expected after I had lowered the bar in skilled mix. Is there anything going on there? Just seasonal balance or do you think mix is stabilized around here?

Tom DiVittorio

Well, sequentially, for sure, it's -- you're going to have the seasonal benefits of the March quarter. And we certainly -- you can see that in the sequential trend. But again, very much expected. I'll just go back to flu. Flu can really -- it can bite you as much as it can benefit you, and I would say on balance, this quarter, certainly as compared to the prior year quarter, it probably had a little bit more bite than balance. And that obviously won't recur as we're looking at 2Q as compared to 2Q last year. So we'll see -- I mean, maybe we'll see a little bit of further narrowing of the gap as we close out 2Q.

Chad Vanacore

Okay. Then also in your prepared remarks, you had mentioned all-in nursing wage growth of 2.5% that had been better than a 3-plus-percent. I think we had seen most the last year. How much of that wage growth is due to organic inflation? And how much of that is due to lower use of temporary labor?

Tom DiVittorio

On the -- I would actually say that most of it is on a drop in the use of the temporary labor. I think we've seen more stability in our employee cost per hour and what we've seen in recent times is just this sequential and year-over-year growth in use of agency and overtime. So I think most of the bang we got this quarter was less reliance and [indiscernible] strategies.

If you recall, we mentioned last year that the big jump that we saw in nursing wage inflation occurred in the third quarter and much of that was self-imposed. We had -- in many markets where we had staffing constraints had made the effort to increase wages in some of those key markets with the expectation that over time we would see some moderation year-over-year in our reliance on agency and overtime as you improve your retention rates. And I think, we may have seen that in now this first quarter that the investment is starting to yield some return.

Chad Vanacore

All right. Then just one last one for me. G&A looked better than in the quarter. Are there any more saving to be guarded or just could run rate model for the rest of the year?

George Hager

Chad, what you've seen is just the beginning of the opportunity there. We, obviously, need to adjust cost structure for the divestitures. As we look to reduce overhead commensurate with the level of revenue that we divest out, which is a challenge in itself, but I think we've been very successful there, and there are initiatives underway that I think will allow us to even realize greater efficiency in the overhead structure. So I think you'll see more of that to come in subsequent quarters.

Frank Morgan

Lot of color around the weather and the flu. But I'm just curious, can you give us anything that you're seeing so far? You're actually seeing a bounce back in the second quarter so far. So any color just on admission trends or occupancy bounce back or mix. Any of those -- any color you can give us now since that was clearly sort of a callout and I just want to make sure things are bouncing back to normal.

George Hager

Look, Frank, it's hard to really tell. As Tom said in some of the earlier responses, you have -- the first quarter is seasonally adjusted, typically your highest quarter in skilled census and admission volume. So you're expecting, as you move into the -- into May and into the back end of the second quarter to see some natural decline seasonally adjusted. I will say I think we are seeing a lot of stability around census and admission flow. A lot of these, I'd say, aggressive admission restrictions. Substantially all of them are behind us. So we should see some turnaround in those centers themselves. But it's not to measure kind of bounce back or you're starting to move into a period where you would expect census -- as we move into the second quarter and into the summer month back into the second quarter, it's a natural decline on a seasonal basis. So --

Frank Morgan

Right, yes, but let me ask the question another way. Obviously, with seasonality in demand and just the fact that you came out of this really tough quarter, is it starting to look like a second quarter would normally look? I know -- so kind of forgetting about the first quarter, is it -- do you think it will look more like a normal second quarter with, say, some of these restrictions lifted and some of this -- I guess, I would like a little bit more color on exactly what was that and how many centers and could that alone get you back to looking like a normal second quarter?

George Hager

Look, Frank, we were -- we know that well, and Tom will go on the numbers a bit. But for us, the first quarter, I would tell you from a budget -- internal budgetary perspective and from this pre-consensus, we were pretty much spot on our internal targets, a little ahead of the consensus despite those metrics on flu and on the weather. We did have a -- as I think people who were living in the Mid-Atlantic states in the Northeast, some pretty aggressive winter conditions, which add to a lot of elements of our costs. So we're encouraged by what we see. There are a lot of positive initiatives in place. Census is stable, which is a good thing.

And the elements of our cost structure that we began to more aggressively manage that Chad referred to, that we saw in the first quarter, I think you'll see a lot more opportunity on the cost management side in the back nine months of the year. So I would say, yes, we would expect the second quarter to be a normal second quarter, which from an EBITDAR perspective or EBITDA perspective is historically, seasonally adjusted, our highest quarter in a calendar year. Tom, more on the actual numbers on the flu and --

Frank Morgan

Now, my wasn't there, there was a -- so that I understood. You said something about some regulatory restrictions and that might have impacted volumes. Was that just not a -- is that just at the bottom of the list of items? Is it really just all flu? Or any color on regulatory restrictions and how that might just automatically adjust to set back out?

Tom DiVittorio

Yes, Frank. I think most of the regulatory restrictions that we were referring to were illness related, flu, upper GI. There were a few others. I would put those on the bottom of the list and put flu and upper GI, particularly flu, at the top of the list. And look maybe to add a little bit of color to George's comments.

If you go back and look at our second quarter last year, we actually had a fairly disappointing second quarter of 2017 in terms of the movement and occupancy. It was a pretty steep slope that we experienced. And look, we're only through the middle of May here. We are obviously not providing guidance. But I think what we're looking at today, you see the normal, what I call the normal slope that George described, which you would expect to see, but at least to-date, we're not seeing the really steep slope that we saw in the full 2Q 2017 last year. I don't know if that answers your question, Frank, but that's the color that we have.

Frank Morgan

Okay now that sounds encouraging. So hopping over to the new proposal for the Patient-Driven Payment Model, understanding that, it sounds like there's going to be some more flexibility with regard to the therapy utilization in concurrent and group, those kind of things. Just curious today, I mean -- correct me if I'm wrong, but don't you already sort of work in that world on the MA side, don't you already have a lot more flexibility there and you can use concurrent and group for MA patients. So just number one is that, is my understanding correct? And then, if it is correct, how does that -- other than just rates being lower on MA, how does that -- have you seen the profitability? Was -- has there been any kind of change in the margin profile by using more of those concurrent and group models?

George Hager

Frank, you're absolutely right that the new system -- the PDPM system, one of the real underlying positives to it is from a care delivery process it aligns with our initiatives that have been in place for some period in how we operationalize especially therapy to the managed patient as required by the payer. But also around some of our initiatives around BPCI and other value-based programming that, obviously, in sense, the most cost-effective means of delivering care, including trying to manage like to stay to its appropriate -- clinically appropriate optimal level. So yes, we have already been operating in an environment. So the operational changes that we would need to make under this new system have already been in place for some time with managed care and other value-based programs.

What I think, and those things on the managed care side, Frank, do help in managing incremental -- margin on the managed care, Medicare Advantage patient. But I would argue that Medicare Advantage patient is still less profitable than the Medicare Part A indemnity patients just because the efficiency of therapy cost or the amount of therapy cost, even though it is lower for a managed patient, is not adequate to offset the difference in the premium rate that we have with the majority of our managed care payers that are not RUG based.

Frank Morgan

Got you. And then, I think you called out the impact of those -- the Texas acquisition divestitures. Could you give us any color of just -- I know you don't give guidance, but if you're trying to build a model and sort of think about at least incremental 13 coming out, you have an EBITDAR number and/or rent number you could share with us so that we could kind of try to think about what the run rate is without those in?

Tom DiVittorio

Yes. Frank, in the press release, as it relates to the 13 facilities, we did provide an annualized level of adjusted EBITDA associated with those properties, along with their revenue.

Frank Morgan

Okay and they did have rent there too?

Tom DiVittorio

Yes, we did. There was a $12.2 million annual cash rent component of that that goes away when we divested those 13.

George Hager

Thank you, everyone. I look forward to talk to you again in a few months. And just so if I could conclude, we do see things approaching a bottom. We have been very, very aggressively managing the portfolio and the cost structure. And we are very encouraged by what we're seeing and look forward to returning to growth in the back half of 2018. Thank you all for joining us this morning.

