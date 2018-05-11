The White House Ethanol Compromise: Disagreeing To Agree

While refiners are the immediate winners in the sense that the months-long negotiations have caused their compliance costs to collapse, legal precedent makes it unlikely that the compromise will survive.

The White House announced this week that a compromise on the U.S. biofuels mandate has been hammered out between advocates for ethanol producers and refiners.

President Donald Trump announced this week that his months-long mediation between ethanol producers and refineries on the U.S. biofuels mandate has finally resulted in a compromise between the two sides. As reported by Bloomberg:

'President Trump is pleased to announce that a final decision has been made that allows E15 to be sold year-round, while providing relief to refiners,' White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said by email. 'This outcome will protect our hardworking farmers and refinery workers. The president is satisfied with the attention and care that all parties devoted to this issue.'

The White House released few details on the terms of the compromise other than a decision to allow ethanol blends of up to 15 vol% (E15) to be sold year-round compared to the current practice of only allowing its sale during the non-summer months. Biofuel opponent Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) indicated that the lifting of the E15 restriction, which ethanol producers have been requesting ever since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] cleared the blend for use back in 2012, was being paired with a major overhaul of the mandate's terms, stating that "the effect of this deal will be to increase the corn sold and decrease the regulatory burdens on refineries - plus this deal will significantly increase ethanol exports."

The share prices of the two refiners that have been most outspoken in their past opposition to the mandate, CVR Refining (CVRR) and PBF Energy (PBF), climbed after the news was announced, although the overall refining sector underperformed the S&P 500 index (see figure), with Andeavor (ANDV) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) lagging the most. HollyFrontier (HFC) remained in the middle of the pack.

PBF Price data by YCharts

The share prices of ethanol producers were also a mixed bag in response (see figure), although this was as much due to The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Green Plains Partners (GPP), and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) all reporting earnings during the week as it was the White House's dealmaking.

ANDE Price data by YCharts

The price of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], on the other hand, behaved in a very pronounced manner as the largest RIN category's price declined by almost 15% on the day of the announcement on its way to a low not seen since late 2013 (see figure). This response is expected given that the supply of RINs, as the mandate's tradable blending and compliance credits are known, is intended to rise under the terms of the agreement as stated by Mr. Cruz.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

A RIN is created when a gallon of corresponding ethanol is produced under the mandate. It is separated and made available for retail (or submission to the EPA by a refiner to demonstrate its compliance with the mandate) when the corresponding gallon of biofuel is made available for retail. An important exception is when the ethanol is exported for use in another country, in which case the generated RIN cannot be used by a refiner to demonstrate compliance. This has increasingly become a point of contention in recent years. RIN prices have surged in part because the mandate requires more ethanol to be consumed than a 10 vol% blend provides (even as U.S. consumers have remained largely unwilling to consume a 15 vol%), and ethanol producers have instead turned to the international market for demand growth: U.S. ethanol exports hit a new high in 2017 of almost 1.4 billion gallons or nearly 10% of domestic production (see figure).

By allowing RINs on exported ethanol to be used by refiners to demonstrate their compliance with the mandate, the White House agreement would substantially increase the availability of RINs and, other things being equal, cause the RIN price to decline. Indeed, it could be argued that this has already happened given the 70% reduction to the main RIN category's price that has occurred since the export proposal began to gain traction with D.C. policymakers last October (a development that has been warmly welcomed by U.S. refiners in recent earnings calls). In the process, the removal of the export restriction would potentially increase domestic ethanol demand via the E15 restriction's waiver and make exported ethanol more valuable for producers, albeit at the expense of the value of domestically-sold ethanol.

I say "would substantially increase the availability of RINs" rather than "will" because of the simple fact that the White House's agreement, while supported by no less a policymaker than President Trump, is not self-evidently legal. As Professor Scott Irwin at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was quick to point out on Twitter:

The federal court decision being referred to came in (belated) response to a previous decision by the EPA to reduce refiners' biofuel blending obligation because of high RIN prices. In rejecting the EPA's revisionist rulemaking, the court concluded that since the Congressional intent in creating the blending mandate was to have specific volumes of biofuels blended for domestic retail every year, only Congress can reduce those volumes. More importantly, this can be interpreted as meaning that only Congress can decide to allow exported ethanol to contribute to the domestic mandate's volumes. If so, then any implementation of this measure by the executive branch without Congressional authority is illegitimate.

So why is the White House, with the support of multiple U.S. senators, claiming to have come to terms with ethanol advocates? After all, ethanol producers were quick to back away from Mr. Trump's announced compromise with them, pointing explicitly to their opposition to the export provision. I suspect that the announcement is due to the fact that the impact of the announcement on RIN prices will be immediate whereas it could take several years for the courts to conclusively rule that the agreement's terms are unconstitutional. After all, in the four years that passed between the EPA's last unconstitutional rulemaking on the mandate and the judiciary's decision to label it as such, RIN prices went through a full boom/bust cycle no fewer than three times.

Investors trying to make sense of this week's announcement would do well to look at how the two sides to the so-called agreement have reacted to its announcement. Mr. Cruz's description of it as a "win-win for everybody" is true in theory but probably not in practice; refiners are already benefiting from lower RIN prices but, as I wrote earlier this year, are unlikely to lose much market share to increased E15 sales. Ethanol producers, on the other hand, will only experience a net gain in the event that U.S. drivers suddenly (and unexpectedly) become ardent consumers of E15 and call for the installation of E15 pumps in urban centers (something that they have not done in the last six years).

Simply put, investors should not expect this week's announcement to herald the end of RIN price volatility. A pause is the most that they should hope for.

