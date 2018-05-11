Sandridge Permian Trust: Priced For $60 Oil, Do I Hear $70?

This article provides fundamental analysis of the latest earnings report and fair value opinion on the Permian Trust.

The recent surge in share price comes as the price of oil shows signs of strengthening in the world market on the heels of sanctions on Iran being re-imposed.

Sandridge Permian Trust (PER) shares have traded sharply higher since mid-April on the heels of a surging oil market driven by President Trump’s decision to renew sanctions on Iran and continued worldwide economic growth. On April 9th, the shares closed at an all-time low of $1.85 per unit; as of May 9th, the day prior to ex-dividend, the closing price was $2.55. The 38% increase occurred as the oil market showed signs of strengthening as front month crude futures contracts broke through $70 per barrel. The front end of the oil futures curve is now trading at levels not experienced since October of 2014.

The only public news during this time period was the press release at the end of April, which announced a $0.125 distribution per share compared to $0.113 in the previous quarter. The up-tick in distributions most likely also contributed to the share price surge.

The investment question now that the shares appear to be rebounding from a new bottom trading range below $2, do the shares continue to have upside potential?

Distribution Performance Review

Sandridge Permian declared a common unit distribution of $0.125 on April 26, 2018. The distribution was 10.6% higher than the previous quarter when $0.113 per share was paid to unitholders.

In the May distribution, which is based on Trust operating results for the December through February time period, production declined. However, the price of oil realized was sharply higher on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Based on a model of the ongoing earnings power of the Trust, the upcoming quarterly distributions are expected to return to the $0.12 to $0.13 per share level. Stronger oil prices are expected to overcome the continued declines in production in the near term. Longer term, production declines as the Trust wells continue to age can be expected to weigh on distribution levels.

Earnings Performance Analysis

During the last quarter, production volume was 148 MBOE, less than production in the previous quarter by 5.7% (the May distribution primarily reflects December-February production). The production level was down 16.8% compared to the same production quarter in 2017.

Trust distributable income was $6.56M in the most recent quarter, an increase of 10.6% quarter over quarter. Lower production combined with higher oil and NGL prices pushed Trust earnings higher quarter over quarter.

Oil And Gas Market Pricing Trends

In the graph below, you can see the actual average monthly market prices for oil, gas and NGL during the past year and the last production period. During the latest production period, oil prices averaged close to $60 per barrel. The upsurge in oil prices heading into year-end 2017 continued to accelerate in the 1st quarter to the benefit of Permian Trust shareholders.

Although a small 11.5% percent of the Trust production, NGL prices showed a slight decline during the quarter, but remain strong compared to the previous 3 years. On the other hand, natural gas, which is a very small 6.5% percent of Trust production, remains at depressed levels.

The weighted average realized price for crude oil at the Trust was $59.37 per barrel in the December to February production quarter.

As seen in the graph below, the Trust realized $52.05 per BOE for its overall production in the last quarter, an increase of 18.2% quarter over quarter.

Currently, based on actual average prices paid for crude oil and natural gas in March through May, investors can expect an estimated realized price level of$53.57 per BOE for the Permian Trust product mix in the distribution scheduled to be paid in August of 2018. Thereafter, realized price levels are expected to rise to the $54-$56 per BOE range, pending whether the current upsurge in oil market prices holds as we progress into 2018.

Current Oil Price Forward Expectations

Since the Permian Trust has no oil hedge contracts, and oil production is 81.8% of current production, expected oil prices are a crucial factor in forecasting future PER earnings results. The following graph has been created to help investors visualize the current expectation for crude oil prices through the end of 2022, and how the expectations have changed since August of 2015, a critical time in which oil prices, after already falling from the $100 level since August of 2014, broke down even further to levels much lower than many in the market expected.





Oil prices dropped from the $50 range in August 2015 to lows in February 2016 around $25 per barrel. The forward contracts across the board have now rebounded since the February 2016 lows, but still remain below the August of 2015 levels in the 2020 and beyond time period. The front month contracts currently show clear signs of strength and I expect spot market prices to remain strong as 2018 progresses. However, the longer dated contracts continue to show market skepticism that a rebound above the $50-$60 range is likely over the longer term.

My opinion, however, is that the current market price level on a relative basis to gold and stocks is still dirt cheap from a historical standpoint. Therefore, unless and until the stock market has another crisis breakdown, the upsurge in oil prices has plenty of room to run. And now that Iran is back in the doghouse, I expect the historical 13:1 relationship between oil and gold prices to be re-visited. On this relative measure, oil can easily run back to $100 per barrel before the stock market chokes on poorer economic activity and interest rates move back to normal levels.

At some point however, the run will very likely come to an abrupt end because a strong spike in oil prices is a notorious leading indicator of major market corrections since the Arab Oil Embargo of 1974. (for more information, read Chapter 10, “Oil’s Shocking Relativity”, in my book Theory of Financial Relativity)

Updated PV-10

In the Trust 10-K published in March 2018, the 2017 year end PV-10 was supplied, which showed a per unit value of $2.34. This value reflected, as of 12/31/2017, the expected distributable cash flows from the “estimated” remaining proven reserves held by the Trust, discounted at 10%.

Adjusting for recent production of 148 MBOE through February of 2018, the PV-10 is estimated to have declined in value to approximately $2.30 per share. At the recent unit price of $2.38 on 5/10/2018, the Trust is currently trading at a PV-10 multiple of 1.04 times. The good news in the PV-10 report is that the Trust actually increased its proven reserve estimate (no write-down) for the first time since 2011. The improved forward outlook for oil prices allowed the Trust to estimate that more of the reserves later in the life of the Trust will be economically valuable enough to pump out of the ground at a profit to shareholders.

The PV-10 utilized prices that are lower than the current energy market for oil and NGL production (93.3% of Trust output). As the table shows, the oil realized price in the PV-10 estimate was $47.70 per barrel. Currently the 5 year forward average price for oil is $53.90 per barrel.

Permian Trust Fair Value Estimate

In order to gauge the fair value of the Permian Trust units against the backdrop of volatile energy prices and other risks, investors should assess the potential distributions they will receive through the end of life of the Trust. This report utilizes a discounted expected distribution model to estimate the present fair market value for each Trust share.

The model utilizes the forward CME price curve for oil and gas products through year end 2022, and thereafter grows price levels at 2.5% per annum. The estimated price levels received for oil and gas products are adjusted for delivery based on the average differential, which is typically realized by the Trust.

The model uses a product mix that has been adjusted for the erosion in oil production being experienced by the Trust wells, which is being exhibited by a higher concentration of NGL and natural gas. The model product mix utilized is 81.0% oil, 12.5% NGL and 6.5% gas.

When the expected price and product mix assumptions are combined with the expected production rate of remaining proven reserves held by the Trust, the distributions each quarter a unit holder can expect through the end of life of the Trust ($4.39 expected in total from August 2018 through 2031 at current futures prices) are forecasted and illustrated in the graph below (see the blue line).

Including the production on which the May 2018 distribution is based, the Trust has depleted 57.21% of its reported proven reserve estimate. Total remaining proven reserves are estimated at 6035 MBOE.

Based on this model, at a trading price level of $2.38 on 5/10/2018, the implied rate of return on a Trust unit if bought and held to termination is 10.10%. If you expect a 10% return, a fair price level for a PER common unit is currently $2.39.



Sensitivity Of Trust Unit Price To Oil Price Changes

What happens to the Trust valuation if the market price for oil changes substantially, up or down?

To help investors assess this question, a price sensitivity table has been prepared, which shows how the valuation model changes if the implied forward price of oil rises or falls from its current market level. As you can see in the table below, the Trust is valued at $2.52 per share when forward oil prices are assumed to average $60 per barrel over the next 5 years and thereafter increase by 2.5% per annum through the Trust end of life.



If you believe that oil prices are the primary risk facing Permian Trust shareholders, and that $60 per barrel is a longer range market floor, then the current traded price of the Trust is a favorable investment opportunity. The opposite is true if you think prices will be lower.

Bottom Line – Permian Trust Fairly Valued For $60 Oil, Upside Not Priced In Shares

Based on the analysis in this report, my opinion is that the Permian Trust has a fundamental fair value of $2.50 given the current 5-year forward oil futures curve and an optimistic view that prices will remain at $60 or more going into the future. If the front month contract continues to rise toward $80 and above, which in my opinion will happen as long as worldwide Central Banks continue to hold back on interest rate increases, stocks do not plunge and interest rates in the US continue higher.

If the summer months show oil pushing toward $80 per barrel, $3 per share is likely in the short term for Permian shares. The big risk is whether the US stock market will be able to withstand spiking oil prices and a continued rise in Treasury rates. I expect this test to begin by late summer.

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity: Unlocking Market Mysteries that will Make You a Better Investor. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.

