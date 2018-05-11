Retirement Strategy: Is It Time To Dump AT&T?

The question has been whispered "should I dump AT&T after all these years?

For me, I just do not like the connection, do you?

I smell some funny stuff, but does that mean AT&T is in trouble?

I am going to try to make this as simple as possible. AT&T (T) now has its name linked to President Trumps' personal attorney, and "fix it guy", Michael Cohen. By hiring the shell firm Essential Consultants for information about Trump's stance on the pending buyout of Time Warner by AT&T, it simply "smells funny" to me, and I personally don't like sniffing this garbage.

As the Associated Press reported:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- AT&T paid President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, $600,000 for advice on its proposed purchase of Time Warner shortly after Trump's election, according to a report published Thursday by The Washington Post. The ties between AT&T and Cohen had previously been revealed, but the telecommunications company had only said it agreed to pay the attorney to gain a better understanding on how the incoming Trump administration might approach a wide range of issues, including antitrust issues.

I am not a lawyer so I do not know if T did anything illegal. Most of the talking heads on TV have stated that while Cohen is in trouble, nobody has accused T of doing anything illegal. As for my own opinion, I just do not like the connection, but having said that I simply do not know what today, or tomorrow, might bring. I am a retired old guy so I am trying to be more conservative anyway.

Until someone definitively comes out and says T did nothing wrong, I will be skeptical. Of course that raises the question on whether shares of T should be sold, and should investors run far away?

So many investors have held T for decades that the cost basis might be so low that there is no way for them to actually lose money, HOWEVER, let's say a long term owner of T shares has accumulated 10,000 shares over the years. While the run has been phenomenal, if that investor needs the current $20,000 per year in dividends to pay bills, selling the stock would result in several major events:

Taxes must be paid on all capital gains unless the investment has been held in a ROTH IRA.

The dividend income stream will be reduced by $2.00/share if the stock is dumped completely. In this hypothetical case, $20,000 will no longer be coming in from AT&T.

For many, T has been a core holding and might even be the largest position within a dividend growth portfolio.

T has been seen as a "bond proxy" and there are no bonds out there with a safe return of 6.27% that I am aware of. 6.27% is the current dividend yield being paid by T.

that I am aware of. is the current dividend yield being paid by T. T is a dividend aristocrat. Will this issue put an end to that elite status?

Since the money was paid for information about the Time Warner buy-out, will this "smelly" issue put a nail in that coffin and shut the deal down?

From the limited information I have, it appears that...

T did nothing illegal and corporations hire consultants for all sorts of information. To the best of my knowledge, it is not illegal and very typical.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has already questioned T about the issue and has not followed up with any further inquiries. That MIGHT mean that he is satisfied that T (and other companies) did nothing illegal.

No information has come from the department of justice pertaining to this issue.

"When we were contacted by the Special Counsel's office regarding Michael Cohen, we cooperated fully, providing all information requested in November and December of 2017," the company said in a statement. "A few weeks later, our consulting contract with Cohen expired at the end of the year. Since then, we have received no additional questions from the Special Counsel's office and consider the matter closed," the statement said.

Let's Look At Some Facts And Fundamentals

It is quite possible that some folks with their noses sharper than mine since January, knew of this issue and sent the stock down on its recent decline. It might already be priced in to the share price:

T data by YCharts

Almost a 20% decline. One might wonder if some folks knew something.

In the meantime, the dividend yield has, of course, risen well above 6% right now:

T Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

An increase of more than 1 full percent in the dividend yield.

The basic fundamentals seem sound to me (From Fidelity Investments):

Somewhat undervalued, basically financially healthy with decent growth stability, suggests to me that the company is fine, but the stock has dropped for all sorts of reasons that could include this issue, as well as the DoJ legal proceedings.

All of this leads me to my personal opinion of T right now:

6.27% might be too tough for younger investors to pass up, and considering that T is an elite dividend aristocrat with over 34 consecutive years of paying and increasing its dividend, I simply cannot see this even having an effect on the dividend, plus when this eventually blows over, if T did nothing "wrong" there could be a 20% increase in its share price.

The Bottom Line

If you have 10+ years on your time horizon, and a higher level of risk than I do, T might just be a stock to buy and keep in a well diversified dividend growth portfolio.

The decision is yours. What will YOU do?

