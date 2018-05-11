Zillow: Higher Revenues, With Higher Losses

Zillow (Z) is an enigma to me. For the most part, I dislike the pervasive nature of West Coast tech companies. They wish to replace labor intensive businesses, rather than complement them. Zillow is different. Its model is useful to the real estate industry as a whole. Real estate agencies and brokers can use it as a tool to complement their own business. In fact, the majority of the company's revenue comes from agents. I like that, and have been intrigued by the company's growth.

What I don't like is the company's apparent total inability, or lack of interest, in managing its expenses. The firm's revenue stream has increased to over $1 billion annually. But the company still isn't turning profits. The company reported its first quarter results yesterday. The results were a continuation of revenue growth combined with incessant losses. It seems to be the hip thing these days. Tech companies are following a weird trend of creating huge sales gains, with almost inherent losses.

Losses can be forgiven if the future will more than make up for it, but at the current stock price, Zillow simply costs too much. The future profits are already stacked into this one. Who wants to pay $54 a share for a stock with zero earnings? Also, I fear the company is being given too much credit regarding its place within the real estate industry. It is not a unique platform. There are competitors working to capture the exact same market space. It could very well end up diluting the total slice of the pie for Zillow.

The First Quarter

After reaching $1 billion marker last in year in revenues, Zillow has taken things even further in the first quarter, with 22% increase in revenues (year over year) to just under $300 million. The majority of that revenue comes from their premier agent accounts, with over $213 million in total revenues from that category. By far the most important aspect of Zillow's business, premier agent revenue increased by 22% year over year, as the number of agents spending more than $5,000/month on Zillow grew by a whopping 58%.

Make no mistake. There are encouraging metrics. Visits among Zillow's various sites increased 15% year over year. Sales growth for customers that have been Zillow members for more than a year's time increased 38% year over year. That's a good indicator of the growth potential past simply increasing the total number of agents involved.

The pesky problem with Zillow thus far is simple. They don't make any money. In fact, they lost more money in the first quarter than they did last year. Negative net income of $18.59 million is more than four times last year's loss of $4.6 million. That's a loss of $0.10 per diluted share. Why should shareholders pay a big premium for that? It's a habit common among tech stocks that I simply will never understand. Tesla Motors (TSLA) is more tech than car. It loses big sums of money, faces competitors in the arguably the most cut throat industry in the world, and STILL somehow trades near $300 a share. It's absurd.

These types of stocks need to be kept within sane levels or there's no merit for shareholders.

Home Flipping?

There's one reason that I'm perplexed by Zillow's new plan to buy and sell houses. The estimated margins are slim. Zillow's current business involves pretty high margins, and they still can't turn profits. So why are to expect pouring money into a low margin business, that the company has never done before, to be a good idea?

Past that, the logistical operations of buying and flipping homes is much more complicated than their current advertising platform. They'll need contractors and large scale financing to do it. That involves more debt; something the company is getting a little too comfortable with for my liking.

As of the first quarter, Zillow had long term debt of $389 million. You end up taking on debt when you don't produce income. It's that simple. If they're going to invest in the buy/sell of homes, I expect that debt level to increase by millions more as they finance their initiatives. The company is also creating most of its cash flow through financing. The sale of stock is diluting shareholders positions, making that $54 price tag even less appealing.

Overall Zillow presents a real dilemma to me in terms of investment. The idea is great. And it definitely increases consumer exposure to a wider range of properties. But I'm confused by the drawn out route to profitability. Surely expenses could have been curtailed enough by this point to showcase a little value for shareholders. It's important to note that the company's business model is not unique, and can totally be replicated. Redfin (RDFN) is doing just that.

Though smaller, Redfin's business model is pretty darn similar. They also have been plagued by negative net income. Both stocks trade at overpriced levels relative to their actual businesses. Why can't RE/MAX (RMAX) make their own site similar to Zillow? Why can't Keller Williams? The answer is they can. They could also block their brokerages from allowing their listings on Zillow. This further demonstrates my qualm with the digital real estate industry. All of the major players could quite easily disrupt the market for one another.

Another company, eXp World Holdings (OTCQB:EXPI) is making waves within the digital real estate realm. Though small, the cloud based and agent owned company is experiencing large scale revenue growth. Like Zillow and Redfin, it is headquartered out of Washington State, and seems intent on shaking things up. Either way, Zillow sits in a very competitive marketplace. There are multiple players vying for position, as well as the old cohort like Keller Williams and RE/MAX that won't simply give up their positions within the real estate industry. I think Zillow should focus on profits while there are profits to be made.

My last thought that I'll throw out on Zillow and the real estate business in general is the effects of rising interest rates. If rates continue to rise, home buying could slow down. It's a natural progression from having to pay higher yields on your loans. I know. I'm rattling off econ 101 right? But hey it's the simple concepts that have the greatest effect. In the utterly reactionary markets that we live in these days, higher mortgage rates will curtail home buying. That could slow Zillow, and everyone else's traffic.

In summary, Zillow is pretty expensive when you consider everything it still needs to overcome. If we were getting $1/share in earnings, the stock would make total sense. But right now all you're getting is higher losses and rising debt. While I think the company can obviously create a viable business with its big revenue growth, downgrades and overreaching are hampering the appeal of the stock price at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.