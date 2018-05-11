Today Is D-Day: Ranking The Russell From Apple To First United

Rank Day

Today is D-Day… or perhaps “R-Day”, the process of updating the Russell 2000 (IWM). Trillions of dollars of equities will be impacted from Apple (AAPL) to First United (FUNC). According to FTSE Russell, the index will make their picks at 4 PM then announce them next month:

Which Stocks Will Be Impacted?

Index members are based on market cap and the cut off fluctuates from year to year. Here is how the cutoffs have fluctuated over the past few years according to FTSE Russell:

Apple (AAPL) has been the largest company in the Russell 1000 for over half a decade, ahead of Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Facebook (FB). Apple will remain in that position after today, but Amazon (AMZN) will have the greatest change in its weighting. While a huge number of shares will trade based on this re-weighting, they are all in extremely liquid securities. There is a greater impact on companies at the cutoff between the Russell 1000 and 2000, which was at a $3.4 billion market cap in 2017. The biggest impact is on the companies getting added to the Russell 2000. The cutoff was $133 million in 2016 and rose to $144 million last year. This year, it will probably be slightly over $150 million.

Caveats

Here is the bad news. I will start with the caveat that arbitrage kills arbitrage. The stocks that will be added begin to price in the reconstitution before today with incremental information further taking the Russell 2000 inclusion into account throughout the next month.

Also, index funds are getting better at this. Blue Harbinger pointed to the iShares prospectus which states that,

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in an applicable underlying index.

He added that large passive funds use sophisticated trading strategies to mitigate the impact of reconstitution. These points are worth mentioning and I am grateful to have a critic to help pick apart this idea. However, the funds generally invest over 90% of their assets in the securities in the index. While "crossing" and "dark pools" might move stock prices less than sloppy market orders, they cannot avoid changing the supply of shares available. It is not possible to act with zero market impact, even if they are careful. That is why over the past decade the average stock added to the Russell 2000 popped over 19% which is more than six times as much as the average Russell 2000 gain in the three month period surrounding reconstitution.

Where is the Opportunity?

With $9 trillion tracking Russell US indexes, the reconstitution is a major event in the equity markets with opportunities to make (and lose) money. The most recent reconstitution involved a market close with 1.4 billion share trading. This year will exceed the $47 billion worth of shares that traded last year and will probably be this year’s busiest trading day. For some of the 2,734 stocks, this single market close did not have a big impact, but for others the impact was huge. In some cases, it was also predictable.

Defensively, you can avoid the added trading costs and taxes that come from the re-balancing between the Russell 1000 and the Russell 2000 by owning a single index fund or ETF representing the broader equity market across all market caps. My favorite has long been the Vanguard’s Total Stock Market Portfolio which has a low cost and can be held tax efficiently and at a reasonable scale in a 529.

Offensively, you can identify and purchase shares that newly meet the market cap criterion for Russell 2000 membership. The ideal reconstitution opportunity has a market cap that failed to meet last year’s cutoff but will unexpectedly meet this year’s. Anything with a market cap newly over $200 million would be added, but would already be priced in. The ideal candidate would just cross over $150 million or so today. It would have a limited enough float so that the index funds would have the hardest possible time accumulating shares.

Conclusion

Despite the caveats described above, today could be an ideal day to own a Russell 2000 candidate. Two examples of financial stocks that are just below the Russell 2000 cutoff include FNCB (OTC:FNCB) and Hennessy Advisors (HNNA). Only a slight increase in market cap could bump them into the index. Auburn National (AUBN) is one just above the cutoff. My favorite is First United (FUNC) because it perfectly fits the description of an ideal Russell 2000 opportunity.



It is most of the way to the Russell 2000 and could cross over by 4 PM. For details, please check out Value + Catalysts = 50% Upside. If it reacts today as it did yesterday, it will become the newest member of the Russell 2000 sooner rather than later. As of this writing, the market cap is passing through this year's cutoff. The stock could close at $23 per share today and hit $28 by the time the reconstitution gets priced in. It could take a year, but it is increasingly likely to take a month... or a day.



This idea was first discussed on Sifting the World (here and here).

