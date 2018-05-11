2 High-Yield Sleep Well At Night MLPs To Boost Your Alpha

For investors looking for 1-foot hurdles to step over, it doesn't get much better than these two.

Both have gotten beaten down unfairly by Mr. Market and trade at very low valuation multiples.

Warren Buffett once famously stated "I don't try to jump over 7-foot hurdles: I look for 1-foot hurdles that I can step over." For income-oriented value investors, two of the most obvious 1-foot hurdles in the marketplace today are Capital Product Partners, LP (CPLP) and Spectra Energy Partners, LP (SEP). Each of these MLPs operate highly reliable (what some would call boring) business models that consistently generate cash flows well in excess of their distributions, enabling them to maintain strong balance sheets and invest in compelling growth prospects.

They have also been severely beaten down by Mr. Market despite retaining robust fundamentals, making them high-yield/high-margin of safety investments that will reward investors with a rich income stream regardless of near-term share price action.

Capital Product Partners, LP

CPLP operates as a shipping holding company offering medium and long-term charter contracts in container and Suezmax crude and product tankers. These lengthy charter contracts provide a stable and durable stream of cash flow supporting its high yield (currently ~10.25%).

What makes this company an easy "1-foot hurdle" to step over to achieve alpha in addition to its lucrative yield are its high coverage ratio, well-laddered maturity schedule (due to a recent refinancing as per the chart below), and conservative balance sheet management that is leading to rapid debt paydown. Furthermore, the company has considerable growth tailwinds, which, combined with the conservative payout ratio, should lead to distribution growth in the near future and share price appreciation as well.

While this past quarter saw only 1.0x distribution coverage, it was an anomaly due to non-recurring factors such as unscheduled repairs and drydocking. Though additional dry dockings are expected to keep coverage around 1.0x next quarter, management emphasized that coverage would resume its previous elevated levels in the third quarter onward. The following points from the earnings slides outline the reasons why the partnership's distribution coverage should cause investors to sleep well at night:

As an aside, it is important to note (as fellow contributors Darren McCammon and J Mintzmyer point out) that management actually under-reported its distributable cash flow due to paying an extremely conservative amount to shareholders. In reality, they only pay out around 60% of available free cash flow to unit holders, applying the remainder to rapid debt paydown, so their actual distribution coverage was much higher than 1.0x this past quarter.

The primary risk in the short term are the considerable renewals facing the partnership this year. However, the revenue weighted average remaining charter duration is 5 years and the majority of this year's renewals should be at similar rates to what was previously contracted, resulting in no significant disruption to revenues.

With an extremely strong balance sheet relative to other MLPs (30.5% net debt to cap ratio and shrinking) and a solid pipeline of dropdowns coming online in the coming months, expanding distribution coverage, look for distributions to begin growing, dragging the share price higher with it. Even if they do not raise the distribution and continue their ultra conservative focus on debt paydown, the company's 10.25% yield and increasingly pristine balance sheet will lead to a secure, market-beating return over the long term.

Spectra Energy Partners, LP

SEP has gotten beaten down along with its broader sector over the past several years, particularly in the past few months in the wake of the FERC ruling over fears that distributions will be significantly negatively impacted:

Despite this negative market sentiment, SEP has raised its distribution 42 consecutive quarters while maintaining one of the strongest balance sheets among pipeline MLPs (achieving a sector-best BBB+ credit rating with a 4.1 Debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio, 8x interest coverage ratio, and 3.1% average interest rate). The dividend is also safely covered with a management-forecasted 2018 coverage ratio of 1.1x-1.2x.

In addition to its strong credit metrics and outstanding dividend performance, the company just reported earnings and stated that they expect no material impact to distributable cash flow from the FERC ruling, or in the worst-case scenario, less than 5% impact. Considering the massive sell-off following this ruling, shares appear to be trading at a significant discount. The discount becomes even more readily apparent when considering that the company's yield has reached an all-time high (the forward yield is actually over 9%):

Additionally, its IDRs have recently been bought out from parent Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and it has numerous growth projects set to come on line later this year into next that should be highly accretive to distributable cash flow:

The main risk facing SEP is potentially slowing growth due to either excessive new regulations or demand for natural gas that greatly underwhelms expectations. However, current valuations more than compensate for either of these scenarios playing out.

Beyond its wide margin of safety, cheap valuation, and growth record/prospects, SEP is an easy "1-foot hurdle" to step over to achieve alpha because its cash flows are extremely safe and reliable. Its pipeline network is exceptionally well-positioned to serve the Eastern and MidWestern U.S. and over 90% of its income is from long-term capacity reservation contracts (that pay a fixed fee regardless of whether or not they are used) with high credit-rated distribution utility companies. This guards the company's revenue streams from commodity risk, making its distribution extremely safe and easy to grow through scaling.

Investor Takeaway

CPLP and SEP offer investors very attractive, safe, and growable income yields backed by reliable moat-like business models and strong balance sheets and minimal commodity price exposure. I have taken core positions in both companies and look forward to achieving alpha through them over the long term while sleeping well at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP, SEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.