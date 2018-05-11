The following article are some thoughts and insights on the future of Disney and ESPN. If you are looking for a DCF model of the next ten years this is not the right article.

I love Disney (DIS). I have two small children and Disney helps with me with parenting. I’m also a Disney shareholder, so is my daughter when I gave her one share at her first Christmas. As a shareholder I do need to follow the company for myself and my family.

Part of the investment thesis is based on Disney’s capacity to transform itself from a traditional TV/Media to digital streaming with ESPN+ and Disney+ (I don’t think Disney has released the name for their streaming platform, so I’m calling it Disney+). A Disney+ app set to debut in 2019 will offer on-demand viewing of Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and other television and movie content. Yesterday Disney released their Q2 results. Below is the revenues break-down by division Q2:

Media and networks: $6.14 billion vs. $6.09 billion expected

Parks and resorts: $4.88 billion vs. $4.69 billion expected

Studio: $2.45 billion vs. $2.19 billion expected

Consumer and interactive: $1.08 billion vs. $1.14 billion expected

The Media segment is Disney’s biggest segment and is under pressure (-6% net income last quarter) however the Parks and Studio division is helping absorb the subscriber loss bleeding at ESPN. “The Worldwide Leader” in sports is going through an identity crisis (what’s going on with SportsCenter?), is losing rapidly losing subscribers (peak ~100m vs ~80m today) due to cable cutting , and is hit by escalating rising cost attached to their massive sports-right contracts. To help the transition to digital and to “save” ESPN, the Company unveiled a paid streaming service as ESPN looks to combat mounting subscriber losses that have weighted on the bottom line of Disney. Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers (Direct-To-Consumer or D2C). ESPN+ is a first step. D2C bypass intermediaries and allows Disney to control the user experience.

In the traditional cable system, your local cable company (like Comcast) would sell consumers a base collection of channels, then offer smaller bundles aimed at specific interests, such as sports, for additional monthly fees. The content providers who produced the channels were paid, which made Disney—and especially ESPN, with more than a half-dozen channels that could be the base of additional sports tiers—a monster money machine. Now Disney is going to collect some of the money that runs through its channels while building streaming ammunition in case a war with the bundlers ever happens. That is why ESPN+ is important in the continuing transformation of how video content is consumed. The Company doesn’t think ESPN+ will put a real dent in ESPN’s ongoing subscriber losses. But it is a way to create some additional revenue without fear of cannibalizing its existing shrinking-but-still-huge TV business. Jeff Bezos likes to say if you’re early you excessively self-cannibalize; being late can be fatal.

“Save” is a big word. I was exaggerating. ESPN is not dying. ESPN is global brand and a massive cash cow. It is still the centerpiece of Disney’s lucrative Media division. But like any good cow, it produces less milk as it aged. Because the ESPN cow produced so much dough and still does, why invest in a product that would hurt the cow? ESPN has been so good for Disney that it has overlooked investing in the future. Now Disney is playing catch up to Netflix, but also new digital competitors like Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon that are looking to get more sports content. With ESPN+, Disney has reached a middle ground. ESPN will still collect its billion from cable companies while investing in its future. The key for Disney is to be in control of its own future, so it is not caught flat-footed if the video ecosystem continues to undergo seismic change.

With their collection of trophy assets (Marvel, Star Wars etc…) and the possible acquisition of Fox’s assets, I have no doubt that Disney will turn the corner and become a real competitor to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Disney hasn’t unveiled what exactly Disney+ will be. But if they do it right, it could redefine Disney as a service company and that could be a major boost for the stock price. Imagine if Disney says that the new Frozen sequel movie bypass the movie theater and is exclusive only on Disney+, what kind are parent are if you don’t get it? Disney might lose of the Studio revenue, but it will get gain millions of subscribers over night because parents will find pay whatever fee that needs to be paid to stop their screaming crying children and to limit long-term psychological damage (psychologists are expensive). On the top, imagine if they add member benefits at parks like discounts and shorter waiting line. The fees pay itself.

Yesterday ESPN signed a deal with the UFC for $150m per year for 5 years starting in January 2019. It’s a push to have more live content on ESPN+ (powered by BamTech. the streaming video company it acquired for a couple billion dollars). UFC is currently finishing their contract with Fox Sports. In the past ESPN didn’t sign the UFC not because of the lack of cash, but because it would have to bump somebody else to show their content (opportunity cost). With ESPN going from linear to vertical with ESPN+, the problem of programming hours is addressed. The traditional TV ecosystem has long know that there was a wealth of content with passionate followings, but where linear distribution was never economical (largely due to limitations like network scarcity, live distribution, available programming hours, etc.). It never made sense for a network focused on nice sports because the audience is too small to cover either literal programming/operating costs or, more importantly, the opportunity cost of pursuing other programming. This makes live distribution particularly hard. But with going Over-the-Top (OTP), you can have a network like Twitch, which has viable content and a dedicated network.

If you’re going to pick up a bunch of new streaming subscribers, though, you need to offer: 1) Something that’s not already available through your TV platform, and 2) Something that appeals to a younger audience, which is more likely to be open to subscription-based streaming content in the first place. The UFC checks those boxes, plus it brings a vast library of existing content, which any new streaming service needs. There’s a real value in that for ESPN right now. This is a win for the UFC also. ESPN still wields a lot of power in the sports world, and it has historically been much more willing to put that power to work for sports products that it has a financial stake in. UFC’s association to ESPN looks good on the brand.

Disney’s Movie Studio is a bright spot for the company, but the movie business is a hit or miss business and right now Disney has been on a roll with Marvel’s Black Panther and the Avengers. It looks like the good times will never end. How many super-hero movies will people watch? The same story gets recycled over and over. The same story goes with Star Wars with their yearly releases. At the moment the super-hero/Star Wars fatigue hasn’t settle in, but it might one day. A flop can cost a studio hundreds of millions and it can be very cyclical. But right now people leave the house to watch them and I’m confident the movie business will be a massive success in the future. People like to be entertained. Disney has teased the possibility of even more Avengers movies beyond next year's installment.

In the meantime, Disney is attempting to close a $52 billion bid for film, TV and international businesses from Fox. The deal is under regulatory review and has been complicated by Comcast’s bigger offer for one of the businesses, Britain’s Sky Plc. Comcast also may make a play for all of the Fox assets that Disney wants. This tells you that there’s a real war for content and people will pay a lot of money for it.

Content is half the story. The other half is distribution. It doesn't matter if you have the best movie or documentary, if you don't have distribution no one is going to find out about it. Disney has and produce great content. In streaming Netflix (NFLX) has the power of distribution. It doesn't really matter that a lot of their programming is B minus or C plus. They own distribution and that's why they are worth 95% of Disney even though they have a fraction of the profit of Disney. Amazon (AMZN) is now in two thirds of households. They own the pipeline to people's houses. This gives them the power to build a lot of products on the top of that. At the moment Amazon Prime Video doesn't have great content, but because of their distribution power they are going to invest heavily into content. They have bought The Lord of The Rings for $250 million. Disney has the IP, the content, and the profits. If Disney can build a decent streaming product, it will rival Netflix. This means Disney will change their business model where they collect affiliates and advertising fees to a fix fee like Netflix but this will take years. Disney also has an advantage that it rivals doesn't have. Netflix just sells you video. But the genius of Disney is that the alternate value of their company is in the power to merchandise fantasy. To take that fantastical experience of that a movie and turn it a toy and a theme-park ride.

In the short-term, the slow transition from traditional TV to D2C might hurt Disney. However, over a five to ten year period, it is the smart move to make. If Disney can re-brand itself as a service company, the stock should benefit. There might be short-term pains for Disney shareholders because of the slow killing of the ESPN cash cow but over a multi-year period ESPN+ might be the solution that sports fan and shareholders are looking for. Around 2006, Netflix said that they were investing in streaming instead of focusing on their DVD business, the analysts hated it and the stock took a beating. It appears that they have since changed their tune. Here’s a 2007 article from the NYT talking about the death of Netflix. The same thing happened with the WWE (WWE) when they went OTP with their network and killed their PPV business. The stock got trashed. Two years later it’s a major success for the WWE and its stock and this is wrestling we are taking about. Disney’s approach to streaming ESPN and Disney+ could determine the future of television.

Long Disney.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Do your own research. Do your homework. Form your own opinion.