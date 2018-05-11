The Rose 95 Stock Portfolio Update With April Income Up 52% From 2017

My cost/share of all holdings, current price, projected 2018 dividends, yield, and 36 payments received in April 11 add to prices and 1 new buy are revealed.

RICs or Regulated Investment Companies along with Preferred debt played a huge role in the April Income. I provide a more micro dive into these investments - showing gains and losses in Portfolio Value "PV" since I have owned them all and the role they play in the overall 38% of Portfolio Income.

The Rose Portfolio of 95 Investments

The portfolio income yield is 4.6% total on current PV for the end of day 8 May 2018. The statistics used are also from that date and time.

After the list is a summation of the sector % and how the Sectors might need to be changed in the future to reflect the composition of RICs and Preferred fixed Income.

The following are abbreviations used in the list:

LY means Low yield

Pref. = Preferred Debt

Any company name* with an asterisk is dripped at the company.

8 May 2018 Name %PV %Income CONSUMER Staples-16 19.0% 15.5% Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) 0.44% 0.36% Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) 0.38% 0.21% CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) 0.50% 0.34% Diageo (NYSE:DEO) 1.76% 0.92% General Mills (NYSE:GIS) 1.82% 1.78% Hershey (NYSE:HSY) 0.90% 0.56% Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) 0.28% 0.26% Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) 2.53% 2.06% Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) 2.14% 1.66% Mondelez* (NASDAQ:MDLZ) 0.61% 0.30% Altria* (NYSE:MO) 1.71% 1.80% Pepsi Co* (NYSE:PEP) 0.72% 0.58% P & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 1.02% 0.85% Philip Mo* (NYSE:PM) 2.23% 2.50% JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) 1.15% 0.67% Target (NYSE:TGT) 0.85% 0.65% CONSUMER Disc -5 5.32% 2.57% Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) 1.19% 0.79% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 1.70% 0.79% McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 1.35% 0.69% Nike (NYSE:NKE) 0.84% 0.20% Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) 0.24% 0.10% ENERGY Energy-9 9.7% 13.1% Alerian Mlp ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) 0.17% 0.28% InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) 0.79% 4.13% Chevron (NYSE:CVX) 0.78% 0.57% Pref NGL-pb (NYSE:NGL.PB) 0.53% 1.05% Occidental Pet (NYSE:OXY) 2.24% 1.83% Royal D Shell-b (NYSE:RDS.B) 1.64% 1.83% Pref Teekay pb (NYSE:TGP.PB) 0.57% 1.04% Valero (NYSE:VLO) 0.93% 0.54% Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 2.08% 1.81% FINANCIAL Financl -13 9.58% 12.73% Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) 0.35% 0.72% Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) 0.82% 1.53% Blackstone (NYSE:BXMT) 0.45% 0.71% Cherry Hill (NYSE:CHMI) 1.10% 2.49% Pref Chimera P 8% (NYSE:CIM.PA) 0.31% 0.51% LY Mastercard (NYSE:MA) 2.34% 0.25% LY Metlife (NYSE:MET) 0.14% 0.11% New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) 1.02% 2.37% CEF Oxford Lane (NASDAQ:OXLC) 0.36% 1.10% Pref PennyMac-pb (NYSE:PMT.PB) 0.31% 0.51% CEF Brookfield Real Assets (NYSE:RA) 0.73% 1.62% Sutherland Asset Mgt (NYSE:SLD) 0.30% 0.63% LY Visa (NYSE:V) 1.35% 0.18% BDC BDC -6 3.9% 7.6% Ares (NASDAQ:ARCC) 0.39% 0.72% FS Investmt (NYSE:FSIC) 0.44% 0.68% Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) 0.46% 0.78% Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) 0.80% 1.78% Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT) 0.92% 1.72% TriplePoint Venture (NYSE:TPVG) 0.85% 1.95% HEALTH-C H-Care-8 11.3% 7.4% AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) 2.74% 2.20% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 1.03% 0.67% Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) 0.90% 0.27% Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) 1.18% 0.86% Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) 0.17% 0.00% Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 3.26% 1.98% Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) 0.51% 0.23% Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) 1.53% 1.23% INDUSTRL Industr'l -6 6.9% 3.7% Boeing (NYSE:BA) 2.42% 1.01% Cummins (NYSE:CMI) 1.10% 0.67% Covanta (NYSE:CVA) 0.35% 0.47% Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) 1.52% 0.80% 3M (NYSE:MMM) 0.95% 0.49% Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) 0.56% 0.25% TECH Tech -4 3.3% 1.9% Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) 0.51% 0.23% Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) 1.59% 0.95% Int'l Bus Machine (NYSE:IBM) 0.29% 0.27% Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) 0.88% 0.41% TEL-CO Telco -3 6.4% 7.2% BCE (NYSE:BCE) 0.25% 0.15% AT&T (NYSE:T) 2.66% 3.47% Verizon (NYSE:VZ) 3.46% 3.60% UTILITIES Ute -9 12.9% 11.8% Dominion (NYSE:D) 2.58% 2.83% Dominion -p (NYSE:DCUD) 0.25% 0.37% DNP Fund (NYSE:DNP) 1.01% 1.52% Alliant (NYSE:LNT) 0.68% 0.45% MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) 1.93% 0.89% Scana (NYSE:SCG) 0.14% 0.15% Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) 2.53% 2.85% WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) 1.52% 1.12% Xcel Energy* (NYSE:XEL) 2.28% 1.60% R Estate H-Care -4 4.3% 7.1% Medical Property (NYSE:MPW) 0.16% 0.19% Omega (NYSE:OHI) 2.05% 4.03% Sabra (NASDAQ:SBRA) 0.60% 1.13% Ventas (NYSE:VTR) 1.51% 1.74% RE: MISC REIT -11 7.6% 9.2% CorEnergy (NYSE:CORR) 0.45% 0.76% Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) 0.75% 0.60% EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) 0.35% 0.47% Iron Mt. (NYSE:IRM) 0.31% 0.34% Kimco (NYSE:KIM) 0.59% 0.95% Tanger (NYSE:SKT) 0.60% 0.84% Simon P Gr (NYSE:SPG) 0.81% 0.83% Stag Ind (NYSE:STAG) 0.74% 0.85% Uniti (NASDAQ:UNIT) 0.08% 0.20% W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) 2.41% 3.12% Pref Wash Prime Grp-ph (NYSE:WPG.PH) 0.48% 0.27%

The consumer defensive nature of the portfolio is as shown below:

Name %PV %Income Defensive CONSUMER 19 15.5 TEL-CO 6.4 7.2 UTILITIES 12.9 11.8 HEALTH-Care 11.3 7.4 Total Total 49.6 41.9 Other H-C Reits 4.3 7.1 Misc Reits 7.4 9.4 BDC 3.9 7.6 Financial 9.58 12.73 Energy 9.7 13.1 Cons Discret 5.32 2.57 Industrial 6.9 3.7 Tech 3.3 1.9 Total 100 100

The defensive portion of PV is slowly shrinking and is now 49.6% or less than the 50% that I would normally desire. I am not really concerned and actually see lower prices as opportunity knocking and did add to some of them. Those and some other additions are shown in the next list, soon to follow. The dividends I receive allowed me to make 11 purchases as add-ons to current holdings along with 1 new purchase, BCE, a Canadian telecom. I also purchased newly last month the healthcare eREIT of Medical Properties. I hope to write an article about those separately in the future.

Income and how I got cash in April

Add/trim column shows the price I added or trimmed shares and the current cost/share reflects it.

I also include my costs of purchase or sale in the share price.

Prices and dividend yield are shown for 9 May 2018.

Dividend is for the current year and in some cases projected for raises coming in this year.

April Divi/sh is the payment given per share just in this month and I received 36 payments. An x before the dividend means I did not receive it, as the holding is too new and I missed the ex date. I expect to get a dividend with the next payment.

GAIN made 2 payments, one a special of .06.

curr $pr Dividend April Add/trim Rose-cost/ 05/09/18 Yield Div/sh share 18 Div Curr 108.24 BUD 98.24 3.6 3.66% 28.57 CL 62.28 1.68 2.70% 99.58 CVS 60.71 2 3.29% 101.65 DEO 143.9 3.71 2.58% 1.39 53.44 GIS 42.3 2 4.73% 104.45 HSY 92.15 2.76 3.00% unk KHC 58.76 2.6 4.42% 96.49 KMB 101.85 4.07 4.00% 1 99.86 31.87 KO 41.81 1.67 3.99% 0.39 unk MDLZ 38.58 0.91 2.36% 0.22 unk MO 55.27 2.77 5.01% 0.7 unk PEP 96.79 3.71 3.83% 65.43 PG 71.44 2.79 3.91% unk PM 80.81 4.37 5.41% 1.07 112.49 SJM 112.85 3.18 2.82% 60.73 TGT 69.42 2.56 3.69% Cons-D 63.17 GPC 89.78 2.84 3.16% 0.72 141 HD 185.04 4.12 2.23% 78.71 MCD 164.77 4.09 2.48% 59.51 NKE 68.46 0.8 1.17% 0.2 47.84 SBUX 57.67 1.2 2.08% ENERGY 12.35 AMLP 10.2 0.84 8.24% 9.24 AMZA 7.4 1.71 25.33% 0.11 79.1 CVX 126.57 4.48 3.54% 24.32 NGL-B 23.63 2.25 9.52% 0.5625 86.82 OXY 82 3.08 3.94% 0.77 54.17 RDS.B 73.01 3.76 5.15% -73.18 24.15 TGP-b 23.24 2.12 9.12% 0.53 23.1 57.51 VLO 113.19 3 2.65% 88.78 XOM 78.09 3.14 4.02% FINANCE 8.33 ABR 9.41 0.96 10.2% 13.93 AJX 13.37 1.28 9.57% 30.82 BXMT 31.19 2.48 7.95% 0.62 30.38 18.02 CHMI 17.92 1.96 10.94% 0.49 25.58 CIM-b 25.5 2 7.84% 82.98 MA 190.53 1 0.52% unk MET 46.55 1.64 3.52% 13.68 NRZ 17.85 2 11.20% 0.5 9.46 OXLC 10.91 1.62 14.85% 0.135 24.81 PMT-b 25.2 2 7.94% 23.42 RA 22.46 2.39 10.64% 0.199 22.26 14.82 SLD 14.45 1.48 10.24% 0.37 62.06 V 129.9 0.81 0.62% BDC 15.9 ARCC 16.46 1.52 9.23% 15.95 7.56 FSIC 7.75 0.76 9.81% 0.19 7.78 GAIN 11.27 0.89 7.90% .067+.06s 14.28 MRCC 12.98 1.4 10.79% 13.96 NEWT 18.68 1.65 8.83% 12.91 TPVG 12.96 1.44 11.11% 0.36 H-CARE 61.12 ABBV 99.4 3.84 3.86% 145.78 AMGN 168.49 5.28 3.00% 156.8 BDX 221.35 3.24 1.46% 72.35 CAH 52.5 1.85 3.52% 0.462 95.06 CELG 83.13 0 0.00% 86.48 JNJ 122.61 3.56 2.90% 74.28 MDT 83.2 1.84 2.21% 0.46 32.13 PFE 34.98 1.36 3.89% INDsRL 33.43 BA 338.37 6.25 1.85% 105.64 CMI 145.99 4.32 2.96% 13.4 CVA 15.65 1 6.39% 0.25 14.42 265.56 LMT 324.19 8.2 2.53% 148.84 MMM 201.74 5.44 2.70% 204 ave 88.36 UNP 137.09 2.61 1.90% TECH 0.01 ADP 125.77 2.37 1.88% 0.69 28.46 CSCO 45.71 1.25 2.73% 0.33 150.38 IBM 143 6.25 4.37% 39.24 INTC 53.63 1.12 2.09% TELECO 42.23 BCE 41.36 2.36 5.71% x.588 42.98 30.42 T 31.7 2.01 6.34% 45.22 VZ 47.02 2.36 5.02% UTILITY 68.59 D 63.14 3.34 5.29% 49.14 DCUD 44.13 3.37 7.64% unk DNP 10.8 0.78 7.22% 0.065 21.88 LNT 41.72 1.34 3.21% unk MGEE 58.35 1.29 2.21% 41.79 SCG 35.24 2.45 6.95% 0.613 37.33 39.38 SO 44.15 2.38 5.39% 45.39 WEC 62.13 2.21 3.56% unk XEL 45 1.52 3.38% H-C REIT 12.85 MPW 13.16 1 7.60% x.25 12.7 ave 33.35 OHI 27.8 2.64 9.50% 19.64 SBRA 19.48 1.8 9.24% 17.88 58 VTR 52.84 3.16 5.98% 0.79 55.67 REIT 34.65 CORR 36.83 3 8.15% 22.1 DLR 104.54 4.04 3.86% 58.29 EPR 57.65 4.32 7.49% 32.96 IRM 33.49 2.35 7.02% 0.587 19.36 KIM 14.45 1.12 7.75% 0.28 29.38 SKT 20.84 1.42 6.81% 168.02 SPG 158.75 7.91 4.98% 17.38 STAG 25.89 1.42 5.48% 0.118 15.6 UNIT 19.02 2.4 12.62% 0.6 64.24 WPC 65.54 4.09 6.24% 0.1015 21.28 WPG-h 21.71 1.88 8.66% 0.49

The only stock trimmed was RDS.B as I believe crude is overvalued currently, but I am probably wrong. PV was rising on the shares and I wanted to move some proceeds to one of the preferred energy debts. It seemed like a good time to do it.

Apple Hotels (APLE) did pay the monthly dividend of .10 which I received. I did not include it on the list as I sold it just this past Monday in May for $18.60, which was just above my acquisition cost of 18.57. The cash will most likely go into the newer holdings of MPW and BCE. I guess I can address that sale with the next article.

33 RIC Holdings = 38% of Income from 23% of PV

The following chart sums it up as follows:

HY Name %PV %Income 14 Equity REITs 11.44 16.02 8 mREIT/CEF 5.75 11.17 6 BDC 3.9 7.6 5 Pref Debt 1.99 3.59 Total RIC/Debt 23.08 38.38

The next chart will be the micro view with performance statistics.

Ticker Curr Pr divi /yr. % V %G/L 1st Buy C/sh % Inc 18 Dv Yld %PV % PInc REAL ESTATE- 14 HY 9May2018 eREIT CORR 36.8 $3.00 2.00% 6.20% 10-2017 34.65 1.99% 8.15% 0.44% 0.77% DLR 105.26 $4.04 3.40% 376.40% 2013 22.1 1.56% 3.84% 0.74% 0.60% EPR 59.69 $4.32 1.60% 2.40% 03/01/18 58.29 1.23% 7.24% 0.36% 0.47% IRM 33.3 $2.35 1.40% 1.00% 03/01/18 32.96 0.69% 7.06% 0.30% 0.27% KIM 14.57 $1.12 2.70% -24.70% 04/01/17 19.36 2.48% 7.69% 0.59% 0.95% MPW 13.21 $1.00 0.70% 3.10% Mar18 12.81 0.50% 7.57% 0.16% 0.19% OHI 28.28 $2.64 9.30% -15.20% 2012 33.35 10.51% 9.34% 2.05% 4.04% SBRA 19.54 $1.80 2.70% -0.50% 2017 19.64 2.94% 9.21% 0.59% 1.13% SKT 21.31 $1.42 2.70% -27.50% 2017 29.38 2.20% 6.66% 0.60% 0.85% SPG 160.47 $7.80 3.60% -4.50% Aug2016 168.02 2.16% 4.86% 0.81% 0.83% STAG 25.8 $1.43 3.30% 48.50% 2015 17.38 2.21% 5.54% 0.73% 0.85% UNIT 18.94 $2.40 0.30% 21.40% 10-2017 15.6 0.53% 12.67% 0.08% 0.20% VTR 52.96 $3.16 6.70% -8.70% May2015 58 4.55% 5.97% 1.49% 1.75% WPC 65.86 $4.09 10.80% 2.50% Feb2015 64.24 8.14% 6.21% 2.39% 3.13% 51.20% -0.30% 41.70% 6.70% 11.32% 16.04% FINANCE-8 mREIT ABR 9.47 $0.96 1.60% 13.70% 09/01/17 8.33 1.77% 10.14% 0.34% 0.68% AJX 13.32 $1.20 3.60% -4.40% 04/01/17 13.93 3.98% 9.01% 0.80% 1.53% BXMT 31.26 $2.48 2.00% 1.60% 2017 30.75 1.85% 7.93% 0.44% 0.71% CHMI 17.86 $1.96 4.90% -0.90% 10/01/17 18.02 6.50% 10.97% 1.08% 2.50% NRZ 17.84 $2.00 4.50% 30.40% 06/01/16 13.68 6.19% 11.21% 1.01% 2.38% SLD 14.95 $1.48 1.40% 0.90% 08/01/17 14.82 1.64% 9.90% 0.30% 0.63% OXLC 10.98 $1.62 1.60% 16.10% 2018 9.46 2.87% 14.75% 0.35% 1.10% RA 22.47 $2.39 3.30% -4.00% 10-2017 23.42 4.23% 10.64% 0.72% 1.63% 22.80% 5.40% 29.03% 10.46% 5.05% 11.17% BDC -6 ARCC 16.44 $1.52 1.70% 3.40% Feb2018 15.9 1.87% 9.25% 0.38% 0.72% FSIC 7.78 $0.76 2.00% 2.90% Jan2018 7.56 1.68% 9.77% 0.44% 0.65% GAIN 11.23 $0.92 2.00% 44.40% Aug2016 7.78 2.03% 8.19% 0.45% 0.78% MRCC 13.15 $1.40 3.60% -7.90% 11/01/16 14.28 4.65% 10.65% 0.79% 1.79% NEWT 18.79 $1.69 4.10% 34.60% 06/01/16 13.96 4.49% 8.99% 0.91% 1.73% TPVG 12.85 $1.44 3.70% -0.50% Sept 2017 12.91 5.10% 11.21% 0.83% 1.96% 17.20% 9.40% 19.81% 9.49% 3.80% 7.62% Total-3 RIC 91.20% 8.17% 20.17% 34.84% Total G/L on cost 2.8 Total G/L on Value 2.7 Preferred Debt WPG-h 21.64 $1.88 1.20% 1.70% 2-2018 21.28 1.25% 8.69% 0.26% 0.48% CIM-b 25.52 $2.00 1.40% -0.20% 2017 25.58 1.33% 7.84% 0.31% 0.51% PMT-b 25.15 $2.00 1.40% 1.40% 2017 24.81 1.33% 7.95% 0.30% 0.51% NGL-b 23.7 $2.25 2.40% -2.60% 2017 24.32 2.74% 9.49% 0.52% 1.05% TGP-b 23.21 $2.13 2.50% -3.50% 2017 24.06 2.82% 9.16% 0.56% 1.09% 8.80% -1.30% 9.46% 1.96% 3.64% TOTAL - ALL 4 100.00% 8.22% 22.12% 38.48% g/l Cost 2.4 P Yield G/L Value 2.3

This sums it up for capital changes only:

%PV %Ric I %PV %Pinc %G/L on cost eREIT 51.2 41.7 11.32 16.04 -0.3 mREIT 22.8 29.03 5.05 11.17 5.4 BDC 17.2 19.81 3.8 7.62 9.4 Total 3 Ric 91.2 90.54 20.17 34.84 2.8 on cost 2.7 on value Pref Finc 8.8 9.46 1.96 3.64 -1.3 Total-4 2.4 on cost 2.3 on value

Remember my income payments were up 52.1% from last April with adding new RICs and preferred fixed income debt.

Equity REITs

Capital performance is pretty much even and actually down 0.3%. I have owned most of these the longest and receiving outstanding reliable dividend payments.

These are found listed under the sector Real Estate and were under the Financial sector until late 2016. Authors too numerous to mention write about eREITs on SA and I read many and as often as I can. HOYA Capital in a recent article here, mentions the numerous sectors often and offers a nice view of trends with them on a weekly basis and how interest rates and beta may affect the price.

Brad Thomas does an excellent job with individual metrics and ratings for most all prominent eREITs. FFO or Funds From Operations and not P/E or Price/Earnings is the method of determining value for an eREIT. Brad also does "Rhino Ratings" that provides an interesting overview of each and every equity REIT he covers. I invest in only a fraction of those available and do not even own all the 10-12 different types of foreign ones not even mentioned.

The list below is my current eREIT holdings and the types they represent:

Other types include housing, hotels, office and land and trees and many other subgroups for them. From this more specialized list, you can now understand why they have their own sector. There is always something affecting the price, but the dividends generally remain stable and reliable. Historic high yield can work for investing in eREITs, but no one can predict the future and interest rates.

Other RICs: Regulated Investment Companies

ETFs and mutual funds may also be included in this designation along with the mREITs, CEF and BDC types. Distributions are the term used for income from a RIC. The "pass through income" from a company must pay out a minimum of 90% of its net investment income in the form of interest, dividends or capital gains to shareholders. Some may even pay out over 100% with certain limitations. It can get complicated to evaluate and I, therefore, "pass through" most of my success to The Fortune Teller and The Wheel of Fortune, his subscriber service on SA. I also read Scott Kennedy and BDC Buzz and others. I find it instructive and interesting, but most often just listen to TFT and those recommendations. The BDC and mREITs are the ones pulling up the portfolio value of the eREITs which are just barely even. I picked pretty much most all of those on my own over many years. The service suggested some new ones most recently and they are the ones pulling my other choices up as well. The mREITs were exclusively bought for this portfolio through the service suggestions and are doing fantastic in all regards.

My income is dramatically improved from these RIC investments, so I, therefore, give thanks to TFT and the service and for being on SA for many of us to utilize the many and varied ideas offered there for investing. I also am pleased with the addition of Trapping Value, a Canadian resident of great interest and value to the service. They both preach risk/reward and that is another topic for investing in RICs. So far so good, as the choices taken from the service have been very rewarding along with an education in numerous uncharted areas of investing for me and others.

Credit Ratings and Margin of Safety

Most all of my past articles preach quality along with low debt for investments. I include those credit ratings in the lists I make. Here is a recent article with that discussion.

The credit rating can offer some sort of risk perspective for the debt of any company or business. Generally, the higher the credit rating the less the debt risk. If there is no rating and or low rating, one must consider other methods in the due diligence for determining debt risk. When purchasing a high yield quality rated RIC the risk is wrapped in historic yield and in the reward of the distribution. One should always get paid more for higher risk. It also can be gauged by basis points over the 10-year Treasury for a decent yield to acquire for the holding. This can be a complicated task and varies with the 10yT. This also can give excitement to prices when the Fed decides to raise rates or sell off T bills. Therefore, having insight into trends and capital markets along with spreads for BDCs is tantamount to understanding these type investments and learning along in a service has brought the portfolio numerous rewards for income. I am just saying there is more than meets the eye to investing in these and I cannot give credit to myself for finding the ones owned in the portfolio.

Conclusion

The chosen RICs have now been established and I am adding to them on dips. One example is ABR. It continues to have a great ER and most recently raised the dividend again to $1 per year. This is 11%+ yield. When suggested early in the service last year it was new and "only" had 10% yield. Fantastic is my adjective for this one and I only just got started with owning it. Just know I added to my position this past week at $9, which at the time was near the 52-week high price. It is higher this week and thus may add to price went higher as well. Remember RICs can be a part of a great offense with diversification in mind. BUT, also stay defensive: I reiterate ~ 50% of the portfolio is still in defensive dividend growth stocks. Offense is great but keep defense in mind when you start investing. Income desires and needs can and do change as you near your goals and being flexible with change is truly happy investing with caution.

Happy Investing Always

And always remember the risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPC, 94 OTHERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 95 stocks mentioned or shown in charts