Aralez Pharmaceuticals: Change In Strategy May Bring A Silver Lining

The market has overreacted. Shareholders have abandoned their position in Aralez, slashing Aralez's share price by more than 70%. The author considers the shares at current prices ($0.41) to be a buying opportunity.

The company announced that it is in active discussions to divest or out-license its U.S. rights to Zontivity, as well as divest its U.S rights to Yosprala, Fibricor & Bezalip SR.

Aralez will focus on its growing Canadian business, supported by its Toprol-XL Franchise in the US as well as its Vimovo royalties.

Despite announcing record Q1 2018 revenues, Aralez announced a new strategic direction; discontinuing its U.S. commercial operations; slashing operating expenses to $25MM per annum (from $22MM in Q1 alone).

Less than 2 months ago, Aralez Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ARLZ) announced its Q4 2017 and full year 2017 results, and gave optimistic financial guidance for 2018 of revenues of $140 million to $160 million and projected Adjusted EBITDA of between $35 million and $55 million.

At the time things were looking good for Aralez; Zontivity sales were growing very well and the new deal with Lannett for the sale of Toprol-XL's authorized generic looked promising as well. In fact I published an article on March 15 (now behind a paywall on Seeking Alpha Pro) explaining why at that time I thought Aralez was oversold and undervalued. All figures in this article are in $U.S.

Aralez Announces New Strategic Direction, Issues "Going Concern" Statement & Pulls 2018 Guidance

It was therefore a surprise to me and other investors when on May 8, 2018 when Aralez announced its Q1 2018 earnings with record Q1 2018 revenues of $38.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million (which would have been put Aralez on track to meeting their 2018 financial guidance given that Q1 tends to be the weakest quarter of the year), but also Aralez announced its new strategic direction in which they would:

focus on the company's strong Canadian business supported by the continued revenues being generated by Toprol-XL and its authorized generic (the "Toprol-XL Franchise") as well as Vimovo royalties; and discontinue the remaining U.S. commercial operations.

The company also issued a "going concern" statement in its May 8th press release,

...based upon recent events, the company has determined that there is a reasonable possibility that the company will not have sufficient liquidity to fund its current and planned operations through the next 12 months, which raises substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Finally, the company advised that in light of the new strategic direction of the company, very recent increased generic competition with respect to the Toprol-XL Franchise and the uncertain timing and structure of the company's potential asset divestitures, the company is withdrawing its previous guidance and intends to issue revised guidance once it fully assesses the impact of these changes.

The announcements of the new strategic direction as well as the Q1 financial results were followed by an earnings call in which CEO Adrian Adams spoke about the new plan, the reasons for the change in direction and answered questions.

The company also filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC later that same day which sets out in more detail the company's assets, plans, and financial information.

The market did not take kindly to the news and Aralez's share price has plummeted by more than 70% from about $1.50 the night before the announcement to $0.41 at the close of business on May 9th with more than 26 million shares trading hands over the 2 days.

Aralez shareholders were clearly bailing amidst what appeared to me became panic selling and capitulation. The stock has been trading as if the equity in the company is worthless.

ARLZ Price data by YCharts

Despite the negatives, is there a silver lining for Aralez?

Apart from the negative news, on closer examination, investors have missed the potentially positive aspects of this change in strategy and in my view the share price decline has substantially overshot to the downside.

Summary

*All currency references are in U.S. dollars

Shares outstanding: 67 million (as of March 31, 2018: Source: May 8, 2018 Financial Results release)

Trading symbols: (Nasdaq: ARLZ) also (TSX: ARZ.TO)

Share price at close of trading on May 9, 2018: $0.41

52-week share price range: $0.41 to $2.98

Market cap: Approximately $27 million at close of trading on March 13, 2018 (close of trading)

Cash and equivalents: Approximately $43.9 million as of March 31, 2018 (subject to significant working capital adjustment over time)

Long-Term Debt: $275 million ($75 million Convertible Debenture @ 2.5% interest, convertible at $8.28 per share maturing February 2022 in addition to $200 million line of credit @ 12.5% interest from Deerfield).

Winding Down U.S. Commercial Operations

In its earnings call and press release, Aralez expects that the winding down of its U.S. commercial operations will reduce cash operating expenses to approximately $25 million on an annualized basis (average of $6.25 million per quarter). In comparison, the company's Q 1 cash operating expenses were approximately $22 million.

In making its decision to shut down its U.S. commercial operations (which leaves its Toprol-XL Franchise and royalty stream from Vimovo intact), the company concluded that its expensive U.S. commercial infrastructure could not justify the sales momentum being generated in the U.S. by Zontivity despite a successful re-launch of the drug.

Maintaining Its Positive Cash Flowing Assets and Monetizing the Rest

Despite the successful re-launch and despite projected annual peak sales of $100 million in about 5 years, Zontivity would only have generated about $12 million or somewhat higher in revenues 2018, after discounts, etc., assuming its continued trajectory, but would have been materially unprofitable given the expense of 75 highly paid sales reps and the expensive U.S. operational infrastructure.

The other revenue generating U.S. assets requiring an active sales force were Fibricor and Yosprala (the latter being no longer actively promoted) which together generated an estimated $3 million to $5 million in annual revenues in 2018 and may have been mildly EBITDA generating, i.e. less than $1 million at best).

Assuming Aralez can actually cut its annual cash operating expenses (as projected) by more than $60 million to $25 million annually from the current estimated $80 million to $90 million annually), it would only lose about $15 to $17 million in annual revenues and less than $1 million in adjusted EBITDA in the process.

There is a further financial risk relating to the impact of the entry of a new generic to compete against Toprol-XL's authorized generic but that impact is currently unknown (there already is lots of competition) but I am speculating that it would impact generic Toprol-XL revenues by $4 million to $10 million in 2018, and adjusted EBITDA by about $2 to $4 million. In other words, apart from the impact of selling certain U.S. assets, the strategic change implementation would be net positive for Aralez by about $28 to $36 million per year in annual revenues, while negatively impacting Adjusted EBITDA by less than $5 million per annum.

In addition, Aralez's plans to monetize its remaining U.S. assets (Zontivity, Yosprala, Fibricor and its U.S. rights to Bezalip S.R.) and use those proceeds to pay down the 12.5% Deerfield debt and presumably use some of the proceeds for working capital. More on this topic later in this article.

Aralez currently has 3 major assets which are throwing off substantial cash and materially contribute to Aralez's revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The new strategic plan is to keep all of these cash flowing EBITDA generating assets:

a. the Canadian operations which is growing surprising well and is profitable, generating $6.7 million in revenues in Q1 2018 alone with growth being driven by Cambia and Blexten. Blexten is particular looks like a complete winner having only been launch less than 2 years ago. The Canadian operation alone will likely generate revenues in excess of $30 million in 2018 with continued strong growth;

b. the Vimovo royalty stream which generated over $4 million in Q1 2018 alone. I'm estimating these royalty revenues will generate $14 million to $16 million in 2018 (with a minimum $7.5 million guaranteed from U.S. sales by Horizon Pharmaceuticals). The Vimovo royalty revenue go straight to the bottom line; and

c. the sales of Toprol-XL and its authorized generic (the "Toprol-XL Franchise") which had a strong Q1 2018 although there is additional new competition from a new generic manufacturer from India. Revenues from the Toprol-XL Franchise were actually growing now that Lannett has taken over the sale of Toprol-XL authorized generic from Par.

It is uncertain what impact the entry of the new generic will have on Aralez's sales of Toprol-XL's authorized generic but bear in mind that 60% of Toprol-XL's revenues still come from the sale of its branded version including sales to U.S. Veteran's Affairs ("VA"). Revenues from the Toprol-XL Franchise could exceed $100 million per year. Assuming that the new generic encroaches on Toprol-XL's authorized generic by 10% to 25% in 2018 (my guess), that would only impact Toprol-XL's generic business annual revenues by $4 million to $10 million per annum, and adjusted EBITDA by some fraction of that number).

Monetizing Zontivity, Yosprala, Fibricor and the U.S. Rights to Bezalip S.R.

By its successful re-launch of Zontivity in June, 2017, Aralez has demonstrated that Zontivity has real value, and has more than tripled Zontivity sales since acquiring Zontivity from Merck despite Zontivity using a 75 person sales force targeting 25% of the applicable market (compared to Merck's 150 person sales force). Zontivity could be particularly valuable to a pharmaceutical company with a much larger sales force targeting the cardiology space.

Aralez can either sell the Zontivity asset outright or enter into some licensing arrangement for Zontivity in the U.S. leaving it with a lower up front payment but providing some additional upside. I assume that Aralez will prefer an outright sale to obtain the largest cash injection.

During the earnings call on May 8th, CEO Adams indicated that Aralez had already received interest in Zontivity and anticipated that there may be additional interest in this asset. Having paid $25 million for Zontivity (using the Deerfield line of credit), this asset should be worth substantially more however I am mindful that the market in spec pharma is somewhat weaker than few years ago, and Aralez is under some pressure to sell. Accordingly, I am modelling a value on Zontivity in the $30 million to $50 million range in an outright sale and something less upfront in a licensing deal (while maintaining some upside). Depending on whether Aralez can generate some bidding activity for the Zontivity asset, a materially higher price may well be obtained but I would rather be conservative for the purposes of this article and analysis.

For comparison, I note that Dr. David Martin of Bloom Burton in Bloom Burton's May 9th research report on Aralez has modeled a sale price of $37.5 million for Zontivity in an outright sale. Bloom Burton has also set a $2.00 share price target for Aralez post restructuring.

Assuming Zontivity is sold as a package with the sale of the rights to Yosprala, Fibricor and the U.S. rights to Bezalip SR, that could add an additional $10 to $20 million plus to the sale package or some variation thereof if these products are out-licensed.

In other words, I am assuming Aralez can generate $40 million to $60 million from the sale of the package of Zontivity, Yosprala, Fibricor and the U.S. rights to Bezalip S.R., or some lower amount upfront payment, if one or more of these products are out-licensed.

To be even more conservative, let's take 3 different scenarios involving the outright sale of these assets:

1. Low end: the sales process generates $30 million to $40 million in net proceeds (net of banker's fees and legal costs);

2. Likely Scenario: Net proceeds of $40 million to $60 million; and

3. Optimistic Scenario: Net proceeds in excess $60 million.

Aralez has already retained Moelis & company LLC to serve as its financial and strategic advisor and based upon comments by Adams in his call, active negotiations may already be underway to sell these assets.

In response to a question from Keay Nakae regarding the potential interest in Zontivity, Adams provided the following response (quoted from the May 8 earnings call transcript):

...Clearly, I think when one has a product like Zontivity, which has had such a strong relaunch, I think we've had a lot of ongoing discussions. There are a number of discussions that remain active at this point in time. So, the simple answer your question is there is interest in Zontivity given the strong relaunch of the products and our salesforce have done a tremendous job in that regard. So, clearly, I think as we mentioned on the call, I think we've got a lot of ongoing discussions and we'll look to broaden the next in relation to all the right things that we may do with Zontivity to fully leverage that particular product potential and -- so we anticipate increased interest in addition to the interest that we currently have. ..."

For purpose of my modelling, I will assume that Aralez generates $40 million in net proceeds from the sale of these assets and uses those proceeds to pay down the 12.5% Deerfield $200 million debt to $160 million. Aralez will only need to refinance $160 million of expensive Deerfield debt (saving $5 million in annual interest), and will have improved its net bottom line through the implementation of this new strategic direction by cutting down operational expenses by $28 million to $36 million, and losing only about $5 million in adjusted EBITDA from its original projections.

There will of course be restructuring and severance costs to effect the strategic plan which have not yet been announced.

Adjusting its original 2018 financial guidance (on which it was on track to achieving based on Q1 record revenues), assuming the strategic plan is affected:

Rough Projected Revenues (post implementation of strategic plan)

Annualized revenues: $105 million to $145 million

Adjusted EBITDA: in excess of $50 million

Assuming that net sale proceeds of $40 million is obtained, the Deerfield debt would be$160 million (if $40 million net proceeds applied) and $200 million if no sale is affected.

However, with the operational costs slashed, Aralez is a much healthier company financially and should be able to much more easily refinance its long term Deerfield debt.

On the above noted scenario, I expect that the Deerfield debt could be refinanced with debt in the 6% to 8% per annum range, which would cut interest costs by a further $6 to $9 million dollars per annum.

Financial Picture Post-Strategic Plan Implementation

Assuming the foregoing assumptions hold true, Aralez could be generating revenues in the $105 to $145 million per annum range while generating adjusted EBITDA in excess of $50 million. With total debt interest expense of only $10 million to $14 million per year, based upon my foregoing assumptions (including both the Deerfield debt and 2.5% convertible $75 million long term debt), actual EBITDA could be in excess of $30 million per annum.

In other words, Aralez could become a nice profitable company after the implementation of the new strategic plan (although a very different company from the vision Adrian Adams had when the merger between Pozen and Tribute Pharmaceuticals took place in February 2016).

Conclusion

While shareholders have been very badly hurt during the past few days and many have suffered a severe loss on their investment in Aralez, the foregoing is my attempt to provide an analysis of Aralez based upon the current state of affairs and their announced plans to implement the new strategic plan.

I am aware that many will disagree with my assessment as I have already received a number of emails, texts and comments asserting that Aralez has no value and explaining why they feel they were misled by management.

While I am also disappointed that the old plan wasn't successful, I do not hold management to blame. I appreciate their ability and willingness to pivot when it was clear to them that they needed to do so. I believe the new strategic plan makes a great deal of sense in the circumstances and if I was a board member I would have supported the plan as well. The new Aralez post implementation (after closing down the U.S. commercial operations) will be a very different company.

Effectively, Aralez will be a Canadian focused entity growing the Canadian franchise while collecting Vimovo royalties and maintaining a very small U.S. operations to manage the Toprol-XL Franchise. I believe Aralez will end up being a profitable company much sooner than shareholders may have expected, with its share price recovering.

Depending on what happens next, I expect we will hear the announcement of the departure of some of the existing U.S. based senior management team, especially with the closing of the 3 U.S. based Aralez offices. I also won't be surprised if the entire company is sold after the restructuring is affected. Equally I won't be surprised if the new Aralez starts to re-build again after recovering from the implementation of this restructuring.

With only 67 million shares outstanding, and based upon the foregoing analysis, Aralez's current market cap of $27 million grossly undervalues this company.

I have doubled my position in Aralez yesterday at $0.41 per year.

Risks

Aralez is currently a risky investment. There are no guarantees that the implementation of the new strategic plan will be successfully implemented or that my assumptions or forecasts will turn out to be accurate. In fact, I could be wildly wrong.

For further details as to the company's potential risks, please refer to the 10-K filings made by Aralez with the SEC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Prior to merger of Pozen and Tribute Pharmaceuticals to form Aralez in February, 2016, I was a director in Tribute Pharmaceuticals for many years. I have had no financial relationship with Aralez since February, 2016.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.