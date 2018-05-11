Ford's Q1 2018 Results More Than Offset April Sales Decrease

Investment Thesis

Ford (NYSE:F) posted a sluggish April with sales decreasing 4.7% after a solid 3.4% increase in March. Truck and SUV sales remain strong as consumer preference shifts to smaller automobiles due to lower gas prices. This sales mix is resulting in higher revenue and net income, which is evident by the company's growth rates in both categories in the first quarter of 2018. With a below-industry-average P/E and a near 5.5% dividend yield, I continue to recommend Ford as a buy.

Monthly Sales Data

Ford announced April 2018 U.S. vehicle sales of nearly 205K, down 4.7% from April 2017. This mid-single-digit decrease was on par with analyst forecasts from Edmunds. The industry as a whole saw a negative month as sales of new vehicles were expected to decrease between 3.6% and 6% for the month compared to April 2017. Consumer demand continued to weaken from the record highs in 2016; however, consumers continued the shift toward larger vehicles that helped push the average sales price to $35,411 in April 2018, which was a 2% increase from April 2017. Analysts are expecting U.S. auto sales to fall again in 2018 after the 2% decrease in 2017.

Ford wasn't the only automaker sliding in April after a strong May. Toyota (TM) was down 4.7%, Honda (HMC) was down 9.2%, and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) was down a whopping 28%. Other brands such as Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) bucked the industry trend by posting increases of 4.5% each. Please note that this is the first month that General Motors (GM) isn't sharing monthly results and is instead reporting quarterly. Based on the data, it's clear that automakers are selling fewer vehicles but are benefiting from the shift to more profitable SUVs and trucks. With this shift, the competition in the truck and SUV/crossover market is intensifying.

For Ford, see the below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales for the trailing 12 months. Aside from January 2018, U.S. monthly sales have remained between 200,000 and 250,000. Even with the year-over-year decrease in April 2018, the total number of sales is consistent with the trailing 12-month average.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly Ford press releases from Ford.com.

Ford's decrease in April sales was largely fueled by decreases in cars and SUVs of 15% and 4.6%, respectively. The only segment to post an increase was the Truck segment with a 0.9% increase. Despite the overall decline, Ford's average transaction price stayed above competitors' at $36,300 per vehicle. This shows that Ford has the right mix of cars to take advantage of the consumer shift to larger vehicles. This is approximately $4,000 higher than the average transaction price of new vehicles sold in April 2018. Ford's success is coming as a result of the success of the F-Series, Expedition, EcoSport, and Lincoln Navigator. The F-150 continued its momentum of sales growth as sales exceeded 73,000 trucks in April, which marked 12-straight months of year-over-year gains and posting the line's best April performance since 2000. Additionally, customers are continuing to move away from the base model and are selecting crew cabs and higher-trimmed vehicles. The Expedition and Navigator are moving off of dealer lots surprisingly fast at 17 days and 13 days, respectively. Lastly, the new EcoSport continued to gain traction in the United States with impressive sales in key NE metropolitan regions such as New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.

See below chart showing the monthly U.S. sales fluctuations for Ford compared to the same month a year ago. As you can see, Ford's monthly results have been all over the place and the decline in April is not unusual in the past 12 months. Given this information along with quarterly financial results, it shows that an investor should not get excited based on monthly results alone.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly Ford press releases from Ford.com.

Ford's vehicle inventory finished April high at 86 days' supply, which is up from 82 days in March. Additionally, this is an increase from the 83 days' supply from April 2017. While this level of inventory is concerning; however, it may benefit Ford given a disruption in its supply chain reported in early May. The disruption was a fire at Meridian Lightweight Technologies in Michigan. Meridian is a China-owned automotive-interiors supplier to Ford and other automakers. The impact to Ford is huge as it is halting all production of F-150 pickup trucks, which is the company's most profitable and popular model. While the company expects short-term headwinds, it doesn't expect any impact to 2018's guidance due to having these higher inventory levels. This will certainly be something to monitor in May and beyond.

In another key market, Ford is trying to replicate this success in China where it announced another dismal monthly result in March with a year-over-year decrease of 11%, putting the year-to-date decrease in 2018 at 19%. While this is a much smaller number of Ford vehicles, at only 84K in March 2018 being sold in China compared with 244K in March 2018 in the U.S., it shows that Ford is struggling to replicate its success in China. This is likely to get even more difficult with China announcing tariffs of between 2.5% and 25% on imported cars. As a result of this tension, Ford's imports into China are being delayed at Chinese ports amid these tensions, which is bad news for the company which is anticipating an increase in shipments to China. At this point, it's difficult to get excited about Ford's possibility in China; however, the company is set to release a more upscale Ford Focus in China which could help boost sales.

Looking Forward

After a reduction in April, Ford needs to continue to push high margin vehicles such as the F-Series trucks, Explorer, Edge, and Expedition. It's not important to focus on transactions, but more important to focus on Ford's product mix. Not only from a make but also from a trim level and features standpoint. When the company released first-quarter 2018 earnings, it posted a quarterly revenue increase of 7% to $42 billion. The increase was largely due to the higher average transaction prices as a result of selling more SUVs and trucks. This is evident in GAAP net earnings where the company posted a profit of $1.7 billion in the first quarter, which was an increase of 9%. While the net earnings are seeing a boost from the lower tax rate, they're also benefitting from cost and efficiency opportunities being realized. This is a great start to 2018 and shows that the transaction counts shouldn't be the sole focus for an investor.

While continuing this momentum is going to more difficult in 2018 as the industry is forecasting that it will lose anywhere from 1.5% to 5%. The decrease is a result of increasing interest rates, less built-up demand, and an abundance of used vehicles on the market. Analysts expect the industry will likely see a normalized range in the next few years of 15.5 million to 16 million vehicles barring an unforeseen economic slump. This means the pie is likely to get smaller, which could erode not only Ford's sales but also its impressive transaction gains as competitors utilize higher incentives to attract business. Given Ford's ability to sell SUVs and trucks, I think it is in a good position to compete in a tightening marketplace.

In response to the consumer sentiment toward large vehicles, Ford has announced that it would discontinue the Fusion, Taurus, and Fiesta cars within the next few years. Ford wasn't the only automaker to respond this way with General Motors planning to reduce production on the Cruze compact car and considering stopping production on the Impala and Sonic sedans. As we saw with the Great Recession, consumer sentiment can shift at any moment, and with rising fuel prices, Ford shouldn't completely abandon fuel-efficient cars from its portfolio. However, with the SUVs and trucks becoming more fuel efficient, this shouldn't be an issue.

Ford, as well as other domestic auto manufacturers, is going to see uncertainty around tariffs going forward. Given the current administration's proposed tariffs on steel at 25% and aluminum at 10%, it is likely to result in higher commodity prices for Ford despite the company using mostly American steel manufacturers. Experts are estimating that this could have a $1 billion cost impact on Ford, which is approximately 12% of its profit in 2017. However, there is still a lot to be figured out as the administration is also considering ways to require imported cars to meet stricter environmental standards when entering the U.S. in order to protect domestic automakers. While there are certainly a lot of policy headwinds around Ford, I don't see the administration making any moves to directly harm Ford's position in the market.

After a sluggish month, the stock decreased slightly in value to approximately $11.06 per share from $11.18 a month earlier. At this level, the Price-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E) of approximately 5.8 appears to be undervalued compared with the current S&P 500 mean P/E ratio of 20.6, but more importantly the industry average of 13.3. I would expect Ford and the industry to be below the current S&P 500, given the current economic cycle and uncertainty regarding tariffs; however, Ford's P/E ratio shouldn't be trading at half of the industry average, given its ability to increase transaction price, which is evident by its Q1 2018 results.

Conclusion

Given the low valuation and the company's dividend yield near 5.5%, I believe the stock is attractive at current prices. While the domestic auto sales are expected to start retreating after a strong March, Ford is perfectly positioned to continue increasing its average transaction price with its larger vehicle offering, including the F-Series, Edge, Flex, and Explorer. Additionally, the company is focusing on China and autonomous vehicle-driving technology. I'm excited about the company's future, and I recommend owning the company's stock with a long-term view. With consumers purchasing more expensive vehicles, it will allow Ford to report stronger top-line and bottom-line growth going forward. Furthermore, I believe Ford has a strong product mix to take advantage of the growing market and will pay investors an above-6% dividend yield to own the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in F over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.