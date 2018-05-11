Celldex Trying To Regroup With Its Early-Stage Assets

It was clear back in April that Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) would be restructuring and realigning its priorities after the failure of its Phase III METRIC study of glembatumumab ("glemba") in triple-negative breast cancer, and after the first quarter earnings report, investors have a clearer picture of management's near-term plan.

Unfortunately, this new plan is still relying on assets that have either shown lackluster initial signs of efficacy (varlilumab or "varli") or are in very early stages of development. Assigning more than 10% odds of success to any of these programs based on the data seen to-date requires a leap of faith, but the good news (if you can call it that) is that the Street isn't assigning them much more value than that.

At this point, it really is about the data and management's ability to pull a rabbit out of its hat. Should the varli combo studies, or one of its other current clinical programs, show strong efficacy sufficient to support more robust odds of approval, the shares will likely react strongly and Celldex will be able to raise more cash on better terms. That's a long shot, and Celldex's poor drug development history shouldn't be ignored, but Celldex does at least still have multiple shots on goal and enough cash to get them at least to the point of early-stage data in human studies.

Paring Down To Conserve Resources

With its second major pivotal trial setback, Celldex has little choice but to conserve its limited resources and retrench around a smaller collection of assets. Management had already announced its intention to fire about 20% of its workforce back in April, and now the company has followed that up with a re-prioritization of its clinical pipeline.

As previously announced, all development of glemba has been ended. Celldex is also discontinuing CDX-1401, an early-stage antibody fusion protein that had been in the pipeline for a while without really going anywhere, and CDX-014, an ADC targeted at renal cell and clear cell ovarian carcinoma. Management mentioned the higher cost of ADC development as part of its justification for discontinuing the drug, and I'd also note that ADC development really hasn't been very successful across the industry (ADC drugs haven't really performed all that well in the clinic as a class/category).

None of these are meaningful losses in my book.

The New Priorities

Among those compounds that Celldex will be continuing on with, varli is the most mature. While I believe varli has no future as a standalone drug, the company is awaiting Phase II data on combination studies with Bristol-Myers' (BMY) PD-1 antibody Opdivo. Phase I data weren't very impressive, but it is still possible that this T-cell co-stimulator will show an ability to boost the efficacy of Opdivo. I'd also note that Merck (MRK) is moving forward with human clinical studies of an anti-CD27 antibody licensed from Aduro (ADRO), so Celldex and Bristol-Myers aren't alone in thinking this approach may potentially have merit.

Celldex is also moving forward with two other early-stage compounds - CDX-1140 and CDX-3379. I gave a rundown of these drugs in my last update on Celldex, and both appear to be at least worth developing through Phase II. CDX-1140 is another immune activator and this class of drugs (CD40 agonist) has likewise attracted attention from other biopharma companies, while CDX-3379 is a more novel compound targeting a key pathway in head & neck cancer.

Celldex is also continuing development of CDX-301, a dendritic cell growth factor that it would like to test in combination with CDX-1140. Early-stage data from a pilot study in lung cancer patients also undergoing radiation were not all that exciting (a little more than half of the study patients were progression-free at four months), but immuno-oncology drugs don't necessarily show their efficacy quickly and it is too early to dismiss this drug entirely.

Celldex also highlighted its ongoing preclinical development activities, including CDX-0159 (which it expects to bring into the clinic in 2019), its TAM program, and a bispecific antibody program, the lead compound of which combines CD27 co-stimulation with PD-L1 blockage. Bispecific antibodies are an intriguing class/category in the next generation of immuno-oncology agents, but there is very little information to go on at this point.

The Opportunity

With over $120 million and an ATM facility in place, Celldex management believes it has enough cash to take it into 2020. At a minimum, it should have the resources to generate clinical data on multiple early-stage compounds. Should one or more of those compounds demonstrate strong initial signs of efficacy, I believe Celldex could raise more funds on incrementally better terms.

I continue to be skeptical that the varli combo studies will generate good enough data to justify moving forward with pivotal studies, so strong efficacy in one or more of the subgroups would certainly be an incremental positive relative to my model. There's frankly too little data from/about the other compounds to say much other than that early-stage oncology compounds typically fail and Celldex's own track record has not been strong, particularly as management seems willing to push on with drugs that don't demonstrate clear-cut efficacy in early-stage studies. Still, even one success would represent major upside from today, as a drug like CDX-1140 could have multi-billion-dollar potential.

The Bottom Line

Although this is a very high-risk stock suitable only for investors who can accept significant losses, Celldex has multiple shots on goal (early-stage drugs with little-to-no data) and enough cash to fund multiple early-stage studies. I continue to believe that $1 to $2 is a reasonable valuation for these shares now. With the shares below $1, I suppose there is some speculative appeal, and investors won't have too long to wait for additional data on the varli combo studies.

