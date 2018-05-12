Get Rich (Safely) With Growth Strategies: 3 To Consider

We discuss three strategies that do not depend on your stock-picking abilities. Instead, these strategies deploy already well-known large-cap growth stocks or indexes.

For most people, it is really difficult to recognize the next Apple or next Amazon in their early years of growth.

Most of our articles are based on conservative or income-oriented strategies; however, this article is a bit of an outlier and focused on investing in fast-growing companies. Needless to say, one should expect higher risk and higher volatility from any such strategy in return for outsized performance. Based on an individual's risk-profile and time-horizon, one should only invest a limited portion of his/her portfolio in such a strategy. Even then, we must caution, it is not for everyone.

A vast number of folks (not everyone, of course), who are invested in the stock market, views it a place to get rich quick. They want to know which stocks are going to be next Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL). They want to know the stocks that would turn into multi-baggers (return hundreds of percent) and could make them rich rather quickly, in years rather than decades. At least, most people had that desire at some point in time in their investing career, usually in the early years. Though there is nothing wrong with that thought; after all Wall-street runs on greed and fear. However, it is not realistic. There are not too many people who invested in Apple in 1996-1998 when it was at its bottom. Most people could not imagine a scenario where its founder Steve Jobs would return and essentially turn the company upside down. Apple turned itself from a niche computer company into a highly successful consumer electronics juggernaut. Sure, there must be some such investors, but then a majority of them would have sold out of Apple just too soon before realizing an amazing 40,000% gain from 1998 to 2018, turning $1,000 into $398,000 by the year 2018. Apple is just one example, but there are many other such companies, but it is hard to recognize them in their early years of growth. Take the case of Home Depot (HD). It is not even a tech or a biotech company, rather very run-of-the-mill retail but well-managed business of home-improvement stores. However, its growth since the 80's has been nothing less than spectacular. A $1,000 investment made in Home Depot in1985 would be worth about one million dollars today (dividends reinvested). But again, it was hard to recognize the scale of potential back then.

Can You Recognize The Growth Companies In Their Early Years Of Growth? Fortunately, You Don't Need To:

Other than a few exceptions, for most people, it is really hard to successfully recognize the next Amazon, when they are in their nascent years with not much profit to show for. However, we believe, the good part is that you don't need to have any such special abilities to earn solid gains from growth stocks; we will tell you in a minute.

We wanted to explore if there are ways to capture a majority of growth in share prices of companies that are going to be future multi-baggers. Most such strategies would depend upon the investor's ability to pick companies that would turn multi-baggers. That's why most of such strategies fail in achieving their objectives because very few people can recognize such companies in their early stage of growth. Even if they do, they bail out too soon or sell them at the first sign of trouble, though it may turn out to be just a temporary setback.

Invest In Growth Strategies Rather Than Growth Stocks:

To avoid such pitfalls, we believe it is much better and safer to invest in systematic growth strategies. Of course, nothing is certain in life, and it is more so in the stock market. It is always good to remember the Wall-street adage "past performance is no guarantee of future returns." However, we believe that investing in a well thought out strategy mostly performs well and far better than no strategy. Investing in a strategy can help take out the emotions out of trading decisions. Most folks are not capable of taking good decisions in a crisis or panic situation. This is where pre-determined strategy helps and will stop you from making bad decisions. Of course, abandoning the strategy at the first sign of trouble will be no strategy at all.

In this article, we will lay out a few strategies with an aim to capture a large part of gains from the fast-growing companies. We will discuss three strategies.

Volatility-Adjusted Growth (BTF) portfolio.

A Simple Rotation Strategy based on Technology-based ETF or CEFs.

Invest in 10 fastest-growing large companies for a year and repeat.

Strategy 1: Volatility-Adjusted Growth (BTF) Strategy

Author's note: We use a similar version of this strategy in our subscription service "High Income DIY Portfolios." The strategy delivered 31% gains in 2017, and we are up 15% this year until the end of April.

In this strategy, we would select a set of 10-12 high growth stocks. The list of these stocks should be reviewed at least once a year and possibly would change from year to year. One way is to look for large-cap stocks that had a leading performance in the last six month and last one year. The name "BTF" is derived from our current list, which includes stocks from Biotechnology, Technology, and Financial sectors. We also include some treasury funds, which are used during times of stress and when stocks are not doing good. The list includes:

List of stocks:

(AAPL) Apple Inc. (AMZN) Amazon.com, Inc. (NFLX) Netflix, Inc. (JPM) JP Morgan Chase & Co (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc. (MSFT) Microsoft Corporation (MA) Mastercard Incorporated (V) Visa Inc. (PYPL) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (AMGN) Amgen Inc. (CELG) Celgene Corporation (REGN) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TLT) iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

On a monthly basis, we would compare their volatility adjusted performance over a period of last three months. Every month, we will select top three stocks, which have had the best volatility-adjusted performance. If none of the stocks are performing better than risk-free rate, we will invest in Treasuries. We repeat this process on a monthly basis.

There are two distinct benefits of using the strategy versus just investing in say 10-12 high-growth stocks:

The strategy would not punish you if you picked up a few bad performing stocks on the way, because we are only investing in the top 3 stocks every month. Second, the strategy will protect you from the downside by investing in Treasuries during any big corrections, or recessions.

For back-testing, we excluded Visa and Paypal since they do not have long enough history to include 2008/2009 recession. Here is the back-tested performance of this portfolio since January 2007 versus the Nasdaq-100 Index (QQQ).

Performance Chart - 1:

Strategy 2: A Simple Rotation Strategy

Portfolio Using Nasdaq-100 Index ETFs or CEFs:

If you find strategy-1 above too complex to your liking, you could adopt a simpler strategy. You could just switch between two securities, PowerShares QQQ ETF (QQQ) and iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) on a monthly basis, based on their 3-month relative performance. Here is the performance of this strategy in comparison with QQQ index from January-2008 to 2018.

Performance Chart - 2:

As you would notice, the strategy not only outperforms the QQQ index (NASDAQ-100 Index), there is a big difference in the drawdown (from the peak to bottom) and the worst year's negative performance. Buying and holding QQQ on Jan. 1, 2008, until April 2018, would have provided an annualized return of 12.79% compared to 9.56% from S&P 500. Not bad at all, however, you would have to tolerate the roller coaster ride of 2008/2009 with a drawdown of almost -46%. In contrast, using the above strategy, the annualized return would be much better at 16.32%, and the drawdown would be only -18% in 2008 with the year actually ending with positive gains, instead of a huge loss in case of QQQ.

An Income Oriented Strategy with QQQX:

If you need income on a consistent basis, instead of QQQ (which provides almost no income), you could choose one of the below Technology based CEFs.

Symbol Fund Name Dividend Yield QQQX Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) 6.41% STK Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) 8.11% BST BlackRock Science and Technology (BST) 4.77%

Out of the three CEFs, only QQQX has a long history going back to January 2008, which incidentally covers the last recession. We provide the back-testing results using the pair QQQX/IEF and compare with QQQ. By using QQQX, another advantage would be the consistent 6.4% income, a majority of the times.

This strategy provided an annualized return of 16.15% since January 2008, compared to 12.8% return from using QQQ. The big difference again was in the drawdowns. The strategy had a drawdown of only -19% compared to a whopping drawdown of -46% in case of QQQ.

Performance Chart - 3:

Here is a snapshot of performance comparison (from January 2008 - April 2018) of the two variations with Nasdaq-100 index and S&P 500 index.

Strategy Name Securities used Annualized Performance from 2008-2018 Max. Drawdown Rotation Strategy: 3-Months Relative Performance Using pair QQQ / IEF 16.32% -18.15% Rotation Strategy: 3-Months Relative Performance (with income) Using pair QQQX /IEF 16.15% -19.06% NASDAQ-100 Index (Buy & hold) QQQ 12.79% -46.06% S&P 500 Index (Buy & hold) SPY 8.11% -48.23%

Strategy 3: Invest in 10 fastest-growing large companies for a year and repeat

We provide this strategy only as food for thought. We are not able to provide any back-testing results for this strategy, as we do not have sufficient data available at this time. However, the strategy appears rational, simple to implement and in our opinion, should provide alpha over S&P 500 or QQQ.

Every year, in January, we will run a stock screener to filter stocks using the following criteria:

Market cap is > 1 Billion

Daily Trading volume > 100,000

Sales growth over last 5 years > 10%

Earning growth over the last five years > 10%

Operating margin over last 12 months > 15%

Estimated earnings growth quarter over quarter = Positive

Minimum Sales Revenue > $2 Billion

This filter should provide more than 10 stocks. Select the top ten on the basis of one or more factors like market-cap or EPS growth etc. Invest in these 10 stocks in equal amounts for one year. At the year-end sell them off and start over for the next year. Please note that this strategy will not provide any protection from periodic downturns or corrections.

As we stated, we do not have any back-testing results to support the strategy, so it should be taken with a grain of salt and should only be considered an idea for further research.

We ran such a filter recently using a stock screener such as Zacks; we got about 40 companies. We then sorted them in the order of their size to get the top 10 companies as shown below. One could use a different sorting order like sales growth or EPS growth. However, we chose market-cap to select fast-growing but relatively safer companies.

Company Name Ticker Market Cap (in Billions) Avg Volume 5 Yr. Hist. EPS Growth 5 Yr Historical Sales Growth Operating Margin 12 Mo Annual Sales (in Billions ) Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) 735 2196097 15.05 16.32 20.55 110 Facebook, Inc. (FB) 519 28868074 78.07 50.82 45.05 40 Visa Inc. (V) 265 7344884 16.82 11.6 48.26 18 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 157 6528017 15.09 10.88 33.6 28 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 152 10874509 43.38 18.64 30.04 9.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) 115 2252285 41.53 14.93 26.22 7.3 Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) 104 323824.6 19.25 17.16 19.37 12.6 Broadcom Limited (AVGO) 98 3829569 52.19 64.9 38.13 17 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 85 7667851 39.82 22.24 41.23 26 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 83 1387449 13.95 10.64 18.03 20.9

Conclusion:

Normally, our work focuses on conservative strategies mostly for folks who are nearing retirement or already retired. Some of our portfolios and strategies are explicitly focused on how to generate income safely without reaching for yield and taking unnecessary risks.

That said, there is a place for growth stocks, especially for younger folks, who have many years before needing income from their portfolio. Even for retired folks, who may have pensions and social security income and do not depend on their investments for 100% of their spending needs, it may be desirable to invest a small portion of their investment capital in a growth strategy. Obviously, it will add a little more risk, but also bring some zing to their overall returns. That said, it is a question that needs to be answered by the individual investor himself based on their personal situation.

The second and bigger question is how to implement a growth strategy successfully. It is easy to identify the right kind of companies that provided outsized growth in the last decade. However, it becomes very challenging to identify the next Apple or Amazon of the next decade. That's why we think one needs to rely upon a growth strategy rather than relying on the ability to pick the exceptional stocks.

We have discussed three distinct growth strategies, none of them particularly depends on the ability to pick exceptional stocks. The second strategy also includes a version which could generate a regular stream of income while providing the same or better growth than the QQQ index.

Last but not the least, it is important for the investor to have the realistic expectations and recognize the higher level of risks with any growth strategy. One should always analyze their personal situation and risk-appetite before investing into any strategy.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.

If you liked reading this article, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of the article. We provide many of the strategies and portfolios similar to the one discussed in the article in our Marketplace Service High Income DIY Portfolios. The HIDIY premium service includes five portfolios, including two High-Income portfolios, a conservative strategy for 401(k) accounts, a Sector-Rotation strategy and a High-Growth portfolio. For more details or a two-week free trial, please click on the image just below our logo at the top of the article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, MON, ADM, MO, PM, KO, DEO, MCD, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VTR, CVX, XOM, VLO, HCP, O, OHI, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, UTF, EVT, FFC, KYN, NMZ, NBB, HQH, JPC, JRI, TLT, DAE , ARCC, JPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.