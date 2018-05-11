Canadian National Railway: Buy Or Hold?

Although the company is investing heavily in its infrastructure to expand the shipping capacity, it will take several quarters before we see any material results.

Investment Thesis

Canadian National Railway (CNI) [TSX:CNR] is Canada's largest transcontinental railroad company. The company has a good track record of growing its business and returning cash to its shareholders. However, the company continues to experience capacity constraint. Although CNI is investing heavily to expand the shipping capacity, it will take several quarters before we see any material results. At the moment, its share price appears to be fairly valued. Investors may want to patiently wait for a pullback so that they have a higher margin of safety.

Source: Financial Presentation

Reasons Why We Still Like CN Rail

A Network of Three-Coast System

CNI has a network of railroads that provides access to the Pacific Coast, the Atlantic Coast, and the Gulf Coast (see chart below). This is advantageous because compared to other means of transportation such as highways, it is far more economical to transport goods through railroads. CNI's vast network of railroads is difficult to replicate.

Source: Investor Presentation

The Ability to Renew Its Price Above the Inflation Rate

Due to its three-coast system, the company does have the ability to negotiate higher prices year over year. As can be seen from the bar chart below, the company is able to renew its price above the inflation rate every year.

Source: Investor Presentation

An Excellent Track Record of Leading Operating Ratio

CNI has an industry-leading operating ratio. As illustrated in the chart below, its operating ratio improved by 620 basis points to 57.4% in 2017 from 2010. As the chart below shows, CNI continues to lead its major Canadian rival Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) in terms of operating ratio.

Source: Investor Presentation

Investment Grade Balance Sheet

CNI has investment grade credit ratings (AA rating from Moody's, and A rating from S&P) with a stable outlook. It has a net debt to total capitalization ratio of about 38% and a low adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.65x in 2017. Its operating cash flow can easily cover its interest expense by a multiple of 11.5x in 2017. CNI's investment grade balance sheet will enable it to expand its infrastructure that is required throughout the year (See "Near-Term Challenges Continue" section).

Source: Investor Presentation

Share Buybacks and Consistent Dividend Increases

Last year, CNI raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to C$0.455 per share. Its dividend yield is about 1.9%. Its dividend is well supported by its growing free cash flow. Its payout ratio based on free cash flow is about 43.6% in 2017. The company has an excellent track record of increasing its dividend. In fact, it has increased its dividend every year since its IPO in 1995 and has grown its dividend by a compound annual growth rate of 16% over 22 years. CNI also has an ambitious share buyback program. Since October 2017, the company has repurchased over 9 million shares for an amount of C$925 million. This represented about 1.2% of its total shares outstanding. CNI's share repurchase program should provide some support to its share price.

Source: Investor Presentation

Near-Term Challenges Continue

Capacity Constraint and Rising Operating Expenses

During the past quarter, CNI experienced low resiliency and a harsh winter. Although its same store price increased by 2.7%, its revenue was flat due to declining volume of 4%. While the company experienced sequential improvements in March and April, constraint in capacity will continue to limit its volume growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

In the past quarter, the company's operating expense increased 9% year over year. This was mainly due to higher costs of labor, fuel, and services and material. As a result its operating ratio worsened by 600 basis points to 67.8%. CNI's flat revenue and higher operating cost also resulted in a declining EPS. Its adjusted diluted EPS decreased to C$1.00 per share from C$1.15 a year ago.

Source: Investor Presentation

A Plan to Improve its Service

Fortunately, CNI has a plan to improve its capacity. It includes double track and sidings, various yard expansions across the network, new locomotives and boxcars, and new crews. However, these investments will take several quarters before we see any material impacts. These investments will also require considerable capital expenditure. As a result, the company has increased its capital expenditure to C$3.4 billion. The capital expenditure includes C$400 million of new track infrastructure in Western Canada.

Source: Investor Presentation

Guidance Lowered

CNI lowered its 2018 guidance and now expects its EPS to be in the range of C$5.10 to C$5.25 per share. This represents about 2% to 5% growth rate (previous guidance was in the range of C$5.25 to C$5.40). This is not surprising due to capacity constraint. The capacity constraint will likely ease off towards the end of the year or early next year due to CNI's infrastructure investment.

Valuation

CNI currently trades at a forward PE ratio of 19.0x. Despite its shares now trading about 9% below its high, it is still trading slightly above its 5-year average PE ratio of 17.8x. Its current EV to EBITDA ratio of 12.6x is slightly below its 5-year average of 12.1x. As we can see from the table below, CNI's valuation is also trading slightly above its rival CP Rail. From the table below, I believe CNI's share price is fairly valued. However, its EPS growth prospect should improve considerably in 2019 after its infrastructure investment. According to the consensus estimate by 21 analysts, CNI's 2019 EPS may grow to C$5.85 per share. Using the PE ratio of 17.8x, we have a target share price of C$104. The return of 6.2% is modest compared to its current price of C$98 per share.

Forward PE Ratio 5-Year Forward PE Ratio EV/EBITDA 5-Year EV/EBITDA CN Rail 19.0x 17.8x 12.6x 12.1x CP Rail 17.4x 17.2x 11.4x 14.0x

Source: Created by author; Morningstar.Com

Investor Takeaway

CNI operates a vast network of railroads in Canada. Although the company had an excellent track record of business growth and returning cash to its shareholders, its business is facing capacity constraint and will require at least several quarters of capital investment to increase the capacity. The company's share price is currently fairly valued. Given the fact that we are in the late stage of the economic cycle, CNI's operating expense may continue to rise due to rising inflation. This may continue to weigh on CNI's margin. Hence, I think investors may want to apply a higher margin of safety and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

