The State Of REITs: May 2018 Edition

In April, REITs (3.36%) performed better than the broader market: S&P500 (0.27%), DJIA (0.25%) and NASDAQ (0.04%). Although REITs averaged a -12.32% YTD return at the end of February, that return has improved to -7.14% at the end of April. The REIT sector is still in the red after 4 months of 2018, but it is clear that a recovery is underway as 95% of REIT property types yielded positive returns in April. Large cap REITs (1.32%) were notably weaker in April than micro-cap, small cap and mid cap REITs, each of which had total returns in excess of 3%. In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Although large cap REITs underperformed by over 200 basis points in April, their performance year to date remains better than that of smaller cap REITs. After underperforming the sector in each of the first 4 months, micro-cap REITs have generated YTD total returns significantly below that of larger REITs. As can be seen in the graph below, thus far in 2018 there has been a positive correlation between REIT market cap and total return.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Although REIT performance varied meaningfully by market cap, there was a much greater variance of performance by property type, ranging from -1.67% (single family housing) to +11.56% (corrections) in April.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

19 of 20 REIT Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in April

This is up from 14 out of 20 property types with positive total returns during March. However, due to the severity of the January and February selloff, there are still only 5 out of 20 REIT property types with a positive total return year to date (up from only 2 at the end of March). For the 2nd month in a row, single family housing was the worst performing property type, primarily because of the poor performance of struggling Reven Housing REIT (RVEN). April marked the 2nd month in a row in which Reven (-10.73%) was the worst performing REIT. Corrections was led by the strong performance of GEO Group (GEO), which had a total return of 18.81% in April.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Although corrections had a stellar April, it remains one of the 15 REIT property types with a negative YTD return. Timber (+7.2%) remains the best performer year to date, led by the 18.4% total return for Rayonier (RYN). Shopping Center REITs (-19.3%) have delivered the worst total return over the first four months of 2018. 7 of the 20 worst performing REITs thus far in 2018 are shopping center REITs. In fact, all 19 shopping center REITs have yielded a negative return, ranging from -6.1% for Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) to a disastrous -62.4% for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR).

The continuation of the REIT rally in April led to an FFO multiple expansion for many REIT property types, with only Malls remaining in single digits. The average price/FFO of equity REITs rose from 14.3X to 14.5X in April, but remains lower than it began the year. Although market volatility will likely continue and could push prices in either direction in the near term, REITs have the potential for further multiple expansion in 2018 given that most REITs are still trading at discounted valuations.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

The multiples shown in the table above represent the average P/FFO of the equity REIT securities of each property type. The P/FFO figures in the table above exclude data from 11 REITs (down from 13 due to the addition of analyst estimates of FFO for Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) and Safety, Income & Growth (SAFE)). This exclusion is due to insufficient analyst estimates of 2018 FFO/Share. This is the reason that only 1 out of 4 Timber REITs are included. The 11 REITs for which there is no P/FFO data are marked N/A in the table below. Once 2018 FFO/Share estimates are available for these REITs, I will add the data to the table in future updates. It is important to note that when comparing across different property types, P/FFO may be the best valuation metric for securities of one property type, but P/AFFO may be more appropriate for securities of another property type (example: Office).

Performance of Individual REIT Securities

Although the average equity REIT has returned -7% YTD, performance has varied dramatically from the -62% freefall of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust to the tremendous 59% return of Quality Care Properties (QCP). For those who are interested, I have included in the table below the full list of REIT YTD total returns ranked from worst performance to best. Additionally, I have included the Price/FFO and dividend yields for each equity REIT (as of 04/30/2018) to provide the reader with additional relevant information that can be used to determine which REITs represent the most attractive opportunity.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 04/30/2018) to lowest dividend yield.

REIT Ticker Dividend Yield 04/30/2018 CBL Properties CBL 19.1% Washington Prime Group Inc. WPG 15.5% Government Properties Income Trust GOV 13.8% Uniti Group Inc. UNIT 13.3% New Senior Investment Group Inc. SNR 12.1% Global Net Lease, Inc. GNL 11.4% Select Income REIT SIR 10.8% Whitestone REIT WSR 10.5% DDR Corp. DDR 10.5% Global Medical REIT Inc. GMRE 10.3% Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. OHI 10.2% Senior Housing Properties Trust SNH 10.0% Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. SBRA 9.8% Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. SRC 8.9% Lexington Realty Trust LXP 8.8% Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. PLYM 8.7% Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI 8.7% Gladstone Commercial Corporation GOOD 8.7% Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 8.6% CoreCivic, Inc. CXW 8.5% Hospitality Properties Trust HPT 8.5% GEO Group, Inc. GEO 8.4% City Office REIT, Inc. CIO 8.3% MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. MRT 8.2% VEREIT, Inc. VER 8.1% Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. CDOR 8.0% EPR Properties EPR 7.9% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW 7.8% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CORR 7.8% Kimco Realty Corporation KIM 7.7% OUTFRONT Media Inc. (REIT) OUT.REIT 7.7% Independence Realty Trust, Inc. IRT 7.7% One Liberty Properties, Inc. OLP 7.6% Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX 7.4% Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust RPT 7.4% Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. GLPI 7.4% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. BRG 7.2% Colony NorthStar, Inc. CLNS 7.2% Sotherly Hotels Inc. SOHO 7.1% Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT 7.0% Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS 6.9% Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT 6.9% Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM 6.9% Farmland Partners Inc. FPI 6.7% Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE 6.7% BRT Apartments Corp. BRT 6.6% Welltower Inc. WELL 6.5% Gramercy Property Trust GPT 6.4% Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. SKT 6.4% W. P. Carey Inc. WPC 6.4% RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ 6.4% HCP, Inc. HCP 6.3% LTC Properties, Inc. LTC 6.3% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated CHCT 6.2% CareTrust REIT, Inc. CTRE 6.2% Physicians Realty Trust DOC 6.2% Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. BHR 6.2% Ventas, Inc. VTR 6.1% Front Yard Residential Corporation RESI 6.1% LaSalle Hotel Properties LHO 6.1% MGM Growth Properties LLC MGP 6.0% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK 6.0% Hersha Hospitality Trust HT 6.0% Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH 5.9% National Health Investors, Inc. NHI 5.9% STAG Industrial, Inc. STAG 5.8% Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.8% Retail Properties of America, Inc. RPAI 5.7% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) LAMR.REIT 5.7% Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. UBA 5.4% Chesapeake Lodging Trust CHSP 5.4% Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. XHR 5.3% UMH Properties, Inc. UMH 5.3% Investors Real Estate Trust IRET 5.3% Realty Income Corporation O 5.2% Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. CDR 5.1% Macerich Company MAC 5.1% Getty Realty Corp. GTY 5.1% Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA 5.0% National Retail Properties, Inc. NNN 5.0% Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG 5.0% Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. INN 5.0% STORE Capital Corporation STOR 4.9% Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. HTA 4.9% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. FCPT 4.9% Education Realty Trust, Inc. EDR 4.7% InfraREIT, Inc. (REIT) HIFR.REIT 4.7% Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. PDM 4.7% Taubman Centers, Inc. TCO 4.7% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation CLI 4.7% Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR 4.6% QTS Realty Trust, Inc. QTS 4.6% Franklin Street Properties Corp. FSP 4.6% Acadia Realty Trust AKR 4.6% Alexander's, Inc. ALX 4.6% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. ROIC 4.5% DiamondRock Hospitality Company DRH 4.5% Life Storage, Inc. LSI 4.5% American Campus Communities, Inc. ACC 4.5% Brandywine Realty Trust BDN 4.5% Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 4.4% GGP Inc. GGP 4.4% Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation MNR 4.4% Saul Centers, Inc. BFS 4.3% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB 4.3% Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. RHP 4.3% Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated HR 4.3% Urban Edge Properties UE 4.3% Agree Realty Corporation ADC 4.3% National Storage Affiliates Trust NSA 4.3% Gladstone Land Corporation LAND 4.2% Highwoods Properties, Inc. HIW 4.2% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust WRE 4.2% Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) CCI.REIT 4.2% CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT 4.1% NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. NRE 4.1% Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST 4.1% CubeSmart CUBE 4.1% Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA 4.0% Corporate Office Properties Trust OFC 4.0% Public Storage PSA 4.0% Liberty Property Trust LPT 3.8% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. DLR 3.8% TIER REIT, Inc. TIER 3.8% Regency Centers Corporation REG 3.8% CoreSite Realty Corporation COR 3.8% Columbia Property Trust, Inc. CXP 3.7% Apartment Investment and Management Company AIV 3.7% NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. NXRT 3.7% Vornado Realty Trust VNO 3.7% AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB 3.6% Camden Property Trust CPT 3.6% Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. FCE.A 3.6% UDR, Inc. UDR 3.6% Equity Residential EQR 3.5% Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR 3.5% Weyerhaeuser Company WY 3.5% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 3.5% CyrusOne Inc. CONE 3.4% CIM Commercial Trust Corporation CMCT 3.4% Safety, Income & Growth Inc. SAFE 3.3% SL Green Realty Corp. SLG 3.3% American Assets Trust, Inc. AAT 3.2% Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS 3.1% Potlatch Corporation PCH 3.1% Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP 3.0% Sun Communities, Inc. SUI 3.0% Prologis, Inc. PLD 3.0% Duke Realty Corporation DRE 3.0% PS Business Parks, Inc. PSB 2.9% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR 2.9% Cousins Properties Incorporated CUZ 2.9% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE 2.9% EastGroup Properties, Inc. EGP 2.9% Seritage Growth Properties SRG 2.8% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. FR 2.8% Paramount Group, Inc. PGRE 2.8% Rayonier Inc. RYN 2.7% Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI 2.7% Boston Properties, Inc. BXP 2.6% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. ELS 2.5% Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. ESRT 2.4% Kilroy Realty Corporation KRC 2.4% Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO 2.4% American Tower Corporation (REIT) AMT.REIT 2.2% DCT Industrial Trust Inc. DCT 2.2% Equinix, Inc. (REIT) EQIX.REIT 2.2% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. REXR 2.1% Invitation Homes Inc. INVH 1.9% Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. SHO 1.3% American Homes 4 Rent AMH 1.0% Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ALEX 0.0% Equity Commonwealth EQC 0.0% iStar Inc. STAR 0.0% JBG SMITH Properties JBGS 0.0% New York REIT, Inc. NYRT 0.0% Quality Care Properties, Inc. QCP 0.0% Reven Housing REIT, Inc. RVEN 0.0% SBA Communications Corporation (REIT) SBAC.REIT 0.0% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR 0.0%

Source: Table by Simon Bowler, Data compiled from SNL.com

Conclusion

During the first two months of 2018, REITs were sold rapidly, and in many cases indiscriminately, as investors panicked about rising rates. By the end of February, 96% of REITs had a negative YTD return. March, however, saw positive total returns for 70% of REIT property types and 80% of REIT securities. The rally continued in April with 95% of REIT property types and 81% of REIT securities producing positive returns. However, even after two solid months of recovery, only 22% of REITs are back in the black for YTD total return. With REITs so badly beaten down in the market thus far in 2018, it is worth considering to what extent such a selloff is warranted. REIT share prices should largely reflect the strength of the fundamentals on the sector and company level.

During times of great market volatility, however, the direction and magnitude of price changes can in some cases become disconnected from these underlying fundamentals. For this reason, a frequent and thorough analysis of REIT data can help identify relative value opportunities. Although I have written and will continue to write articles in which I present a buy thesis or sell thesis on individual securities, the purpose of my The State of REITs monthly article series is to present data and analysis in a largely objective fashion and allow the readers to utilize this data to determine which securities represent the best opportunity to achieve their investing objectives.

I am continuously compiling REIT data and analyzing it for value capture opportunities. I will continue to present this data and analysis in a monthly update here on Seeking Alpha. Additionally, I will continue to add further analysis or additional data to future updates. Feel free to let me know in the comments whether you have found this data and analysis useful and any other specific data or commentary that would be of value in subsequent reports. I will certainly not be able to fulfill all data requests, but I will attempt to add a couple of useful data requests to future reports.

