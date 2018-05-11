Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Very Soft First Quarter Fuels The Revolt

TRULANCE has real potential but the current situation continues to destroy value as the outcome for investors relies heavily on the current battle being fought.

The modest pick-up in sales fuels the grassroots movement, which want to oust management and even sell the business.

As recent as early March, I wrote an article on Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) in which I concluded by saying that things were looking better, but were not good enough to justify a long position (at least in my eyes). Now it is time to revisit this relative optimism after softer first quarter results.

The fundamentals have not improved (at least in relation to expectations, which called for much higher sales). The only real hope for investors is that a grassroots attempt to revolt comes to fruition to save the potential value of TRULANCE for current shareholders.

The Story Of Synergy

Synergy has gone public back in 2011, as its shares have been trading in a volatile and wide $2-$10 range, yet in recent times, shares have only been trading near the lower end of the range, and currently below that at around $1.50 per share. This is despite the fact that the company obtained FDA approval for TRULANCE in early 2017, and in fact received approval for a wider indication of this drug earlier this year.

This medication is designed to help adults who have chronic idiopathic constipation, as it helps to achieve stool consistency. This is quite a common diagnosis as an estimated 30 million people in the US are impacted by CIC.

As Synergy obtained FDA approval for CIC in early 2017, this decision triggered a spike in its share price to $6 per share, as the company fortunately took the opportunity to raise $120 million by offering 20 million shares. This initial enthusiasm faded quickly as first quarter sales came in at just $98,000, prompting shares to fall back towards $4 per share.

Second quarter sales came in at $2.3 million, as that did not comfort investors either as shares fell to $3 at the time. The main reason for the disappointment is the fact that the company hired 250 sales reps, which unfortunately were not very productive. The ballooning expenses resulted in a second quarter operating loss of $73 million! Third quarter sales rose to $5.0 million as operating losses narrowed down further to $48 million.

The Financing Story

As discussed above, Synergy continued to bleed a lot of money, even as losses were coming down from the Q2 2017 peak of $73 million (operating loss), thereby depleting cash balances rapidly, despite the $120 million equity raise at the start of 2017. Therefore, the company arranged $300 million in much-discussed financing in September of last year, with highly restrictive and negative terms to the company.

These restrictive terms and continued losses made that shares continued to be under pressure as the company was forced to issue another 22 million shares at just $2.50 per share in the autumn of 2017.

Recent Developments

Investors have seen nothing but continued losses as shares traded in a $2.00-$2.50 range at the start of the year and have now fallen to $1.50 despite some promising developments. In January, Synergy received FDA approval for TRULANCE to treat the irritable bowel syndrome with adults diagnosed with IBS-C. This comes on top of the CIC indication being approved in early 2017 and boosts the potential market for TRULANCE by some 50%.

Furthermore, fourth quarter results were quite solid as revenues grew to $9.4 million. This looks like a spectacular number given that third quarter sales came in at $5.0 million, yet it was artificially boosted by $1.9 million thanks to deferred revenue recognition practices. As such, the real revenue number came in at $7.3 million, allowing operating losses to narrow to $38 million.

Given the momentum in the prescription numbers and approval for BIS-C, I believed that $10 million in first quarter sales might be within reach, yet the results are quite underwhelming. First quarter sales for 2018 came in at $8.6 million, just $1.3 million more than the fourth quarter, after adjusted revenues between Q3 and Q4 of 2017 were still up $2.3 million. Despite the small tick-up in sales between Q4 of 2017 and the first quarter of 2018, operating losses were quite stable at nearly $39 million.

While sequential growth is good, I am quite concerned by the lack of growth compared to Q4 as my own estimates of $10 million in revenues already lagged compared to consensus estimates of $11.5 million.

What Now?

It is very clear that the situation is very unsustainable with operating losses trending at $150 million a year at the moment, while cash holdings have fallen just below the $100 million mark already. This makes that the business employs net debt already as debt, convertible debt and derivative liabilities combined come in at $128 million already.

Continued dilution makes that the share count has ballooned further to 247 million shares, which still gives the company a $370 million valuation at $1.50 per share. While that valuation might not be outrageous as the company owns a growing product with >$40 million in annualised revenues, the issue is the size of the losses, which keep increasing the enterprise valuation of the firm, as there are no easy options given the expensive debt and severe dilution by issuing stock at these low levels in the share price.

While >$10 million in first quarter revenues could have really made a dent in reducing losses and might have given hope for shareholders, the reality is that progress is far too slow to create a credible story in which investors can bet on further growth in TRULANCE in the coming years. While TRULANCE might be really valuable, current investors might be wiped out through bankruptcy or dilution in the meantime.

What Now? A Call Option At Best

There are still a few triggers for the business amidst continued growth of TRULANCE, especially after the wider indication received by the FDA, but this might be too little, too late. The $99 million cash position offers the company just a few quarters to remain in business, although executives stress they have access to $100 million in additional capital through their CRG facility, giving them a little more time. To have access to this capital, the company needs to make sure that sales of TRULANCE exceed $61 million. This might be a daunting task given the first quarter revenue number.

Investors are revolting in response to the mismanagement of the business. TRULANCE really has potential but it seems that current investors might be left out entirely either through bankruptcy or severe dilution. Therefore, investors have joined themselves in a grass roots movement, which addressed management and prominent investors, even desperately claiming that the company should be offered for sale, rather than led the bleeding continue.

Other than a sale, a real transformative equity or marketing deal would be required to keep investors ¨happy¨ and preserve value for them, otherwise the value destruction path is set to continue. Based on the fundamentals of losses, debt and poor management, the stock should be trading lower. Yet the underlying potential of TRULANCE, as well as ownership in the hands of a stronger management team could still create a lot of value.

The good thing is that tensions continue to increase and at some point will boil over. While shares still present a big valuation in dollar terms as the float continues to increase, and fundamentals do not warrant a position, the potential valuation of TRULANCE if marketed well is simply too large to ignore.

Hence I would approach Synergy as a potential call option, with a really valuable underlying asset, yet with the outcome of realising that value being highly uncertain, driven by many outside factors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.