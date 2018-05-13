The Nest Egg Portfolio: Bpost Is Now Yielding Almost 8%. Value Or Value Trap?

The management has more or less "promised" to maintain the dividend stable at 1.31 EUR/share and is willing to deploy the reserves it has built up over time.

The dividend is still (barely) covered by the free cash flow, but Bpost is running a tight ship.

Bpost's share price has been under pressure due to the light results, and an overambitious acquisition in the U.S.

The share price of the Belgian post company Bpost (OTCPK:BPOSY) (OTC:BPOSF) cratered (once again) after publishing its Q1 results. The company's share price has now lost in excess of 40% of its value in less than three months. An opportunity? Or should we be running away?

Portfolio update

Not entirely unexpected: Radial isn't delivering on its promises

The fact that Radial isn't doing fantastic isn't new. Nobody expected Radial to contribute to Bpost's bottom line before 2020, so that was a widely known factor. But the issues appear to be lying deeper. In the FY 2017 update, Bpost seems to admit it underestimated some operating expenses at Radial and specifically mentions the medical benefits expenses. On top of that, the competition obviously remains fierce, and Bpost/Radial seems to have some issues related to customer retention.

In one of the editions of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I mentioned I didn't mind Bpost paying 12 times EBITDA for Radial. But I was afraid of them managing a U.S. company "Belgian-style." And the Radial problems appear to be related to this. Not necessarily the direct management style, but the Belgians probably missed some issues when it checked Radial's accounts. For instance, medical expenses are pretty much universally covered by the government in Belgium and companies are only on the hook for the "extra's" they promise their employees (like for instance a one-person bedroom). So perhaps it didn't fully realize what the commitment in the U.S. is when it comes to health benefits.

I think it's now unlikely Radial will indeed start to contribute by 2020. Bpost has promised an update after the second quarter, and I would really like to see a plan (and a timeline) to improve the performance at Radial and to retain (and add) more customers.

There's one thing working in Bpost's favor. The U.S. dollar has been gaining some strength lately, and this should improve the Radial results when expressed in EUR.

But long story short, I still think PostNL (OTCPK:PNLYY) would have been a better and more logical fit for Bpost rather than a cowboy adventure in the Wild West.

But there were also some issues in Belgium: Bpost mentions the absenteeism was very high in Q1. And this hits Bpost twice as hard. Not only does it have to continue to pay the normal salary of the sick employees (which is mandatory in Belgium), it also needs to hire temp workers to cover (a part of) the work. Although no exact numbers were given, I would think this will have cost Bpost a few million Euro's. If an average of 15% of the employees remained home for 3 days, a total of 11,000 full-time equivalent days would have been "lost" due to absenteeism.

I don't think this is "just an excuse." I checked Belgian media and, according to this article, the flu season was only "moderately intense" but lasted for an exceptionally long period: 12 weeks. So I'm willing to give Bpost the benefit of the doubt, but the impact would probably remain limited to just a few million euro.

The free cash flows indicate the dividend is covered. Barely covered, but covered

Bpost has been a relatively consistent dividend payer, and the dividend was (and still is) part of its corporate mission. To cover the 1.31 EUR annual dividend, Bpost needs to generate 262M EUR in free cash flow (the company has 200M shares outstanding).

According to the company's financial statements, Bpost generated an operating cash flow of 126.3M EUR in Q1 2018, which is approximately 15% less than in the same period last year, despite paying less taxes. On a more adjusted basis, and taking the full tax burden into consideration, the Q1 OpCF would be approximately 106M EUR.

Multiplying this by 4 (for simplicity sake) would result in a full-year operating cash flow of 425M EUR, and after deducting Bpost's capex guidance (140M EUR), the full-year free cash flow result will (read: should, because there are more moving parts than ever before) be approximately 285M EUR. So technically, Bpost should be able to self-fund its dividend. And that's what really matters here, as Bpost is and always has been a dividend-oriented investment.

And let's also not forget Bpost is expensing the expected $35-40M integration expenses to incorporate Radial into the Bpost structure. This weighs on the EBITDA and free cash flow result as well.

Recent management comments pretty much imply the dividend will be protected

Being able to fund the dividend with the existing free cash flow is one thing. But there's one obstacle: Bpost's own dividend policy.

Bpost has committed to pay at least 85% of its GAAP profit. With an EPS of 0.31 EUR in Q1 2018, it will doesn't look like Bpost will generate 1.54 EUR per share in net profit, which would be the required level for the minimum payout ratio.

That being said, Bpost appears to be very serious to keep the dividend stable this year at 1.31 EUR per share. Not only will this result in a very high payout ratio, it's not unlikely the payout ratio will exceed the 100%.

Bpost says that's not an issue, as it has been building reserves to fund a shortfall of the EPS to calculate its dividends on. According to its 2017 balance sheet, an additional 173M EUR could be used to fund the shortfall. That's 86.5 cents per share, and this could indicate Bpost could use these reserves for a few more years to keep the dividend stable at 1.31.



Bpost definitely isn't in a comfortable situation, and I wouldn't mind seeing a dividend cut to bring the divvie in line with the cash flows and net profits, and to start reducing its net debt (234M EUR, for a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.4-0.45) again. Protecting a balance sheet is an important part of running a business, especially if your US subsidiary needs to be revamped.

Bpost is going ex-dividend on May 15 with a payment date of May 17 for a 25-cent final dividend.

Protecting the dividend, however, might have a positive consequence as well: it might attract a flock of dividend-investors who'd solely invest for the dividend. And as the free cash flow result appears to remain very reasonable (despite a negative contribution from Radial), Bpost could be worth a punt. I am adding 100 shares of Bpost at 16.50 EUR and am writing 1 put option with a strike price of 16, expiring in September at a premium of 1.05 for a total cash outflow of 1,568 EUR.

Other additions/removals

In a recent article, I discussed Repsol's (OTCQX:REPYY) (OTCQX:REPYF) financial performance, and I was pleased to see the dividend was hiked to 0.90 EUR per share. I have no intention to chase the share price, and writing a put option might be a better idea. I am waiting for an opportune moment to do so; I am sure we will see some weaker days on the oil market which could be dragging Repsol down. You can read my most recent update on Repsol here.

The options on ArcelorMittal (MT), Klépierre (OTCPK:KLPEF) and Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) (OTCPK:ELEZY) have expired out of the money, and the Nest Egg Portfolio pocketed all the option premiums. Arcelor and Endesa are trading relatively high these days, but I'm mulling over the potential to write another put option on Klépierre as I like the REIT's business approach.

Incoming dividends

No dividend update this time, but I will provide a more extensive dividend payment update in the next edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio when all companies will have paid their dividends.

The current portfolio + updates

This portfolio overview includes the incoming cash dividends and incorporates the purchase of an additional 150 shares of Bpost.

Other news from the European front

Vodafone (VOD) announced an 18.4B EUR deal to acquire the German, Czech, Hungarian and Romanian assets from Liberty Global (LBTYA). A huge transaction, resulting in Vodafone becoming the largest next generation network in Europe, putting more pressure on Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) (OTCQX:DTEGY). Vodafone expects to generate 535M EUR in synergy advantages per year from this transaction.

The market definitely didn't like BT Group's (BT) full-year update which included announcing a relocation and cutting 13,000 jobs. The dividend will remain stable at 15.4 pence, but virtually all free cash flow will be used to pay the dividend and fund the pension deficit (BT Group has agreed to a plan which requires it to deposit 13B GBP in cash in the 2018-2030 era). I'm still combing through all the details, and the next Nest Egg Portfolio update will very likely contain a more extensive update.

Conclusion

I am managing the cash position very carefully, but am deploying some of the cash to increase the exposure to Bpost. It looks like the management team has dropped the ball on this one, as it seems to have underestimated the impact of some details like health insurance. The company has proposed some radical changes on the domestic market as well (a reduced mail delivery scheme, completing deliveries of DHL packages, etc.), so at the current share price of 16.50 EUR, I do think there's some value here.

And whilst it's nice to see the dividend will be protected, I would be in favor of a dividend cut should the cash flows no longer support the 8% dividend.

