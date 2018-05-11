Alaris Royalty's (ALARF) CEO Steve King on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTC:ALARF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Curtis Krawetz - VP of Investments & Investor Relations

Steve King - CEO, President & Director

Darren Driscoll - CFO

Analysts

Gary Ho - Desjardins Capital Markets

Anoop Prihar - GMP Securities

Brenna Phelan - Raymond James

Scott Fromson - CIBC

Jaeme Gloyn - National Bank Financial

Brian Pow - Acumen

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Curtis Krawetz

Thank you, Grace. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Alaris Royalty Corp.'s conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018, as well as a brief corporate update.

I am Curtis Krawetz, Vice President of Investments and Investor Relations, and I'm joined on the call today by Steve King, our President and Chief Executive Officer; as well as Darren Driscoll, our Chief Financial Officer. After a short presentation from Steve and Darren, there will be a question-and-answer session. The lines will be placed on mute until then to avoid background noise.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind our listeners that all amounts given are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. Listeners are cautioned that comments made today may contain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based upon a number of important factors and assumptions, and as a result, actual results could differ materially. Additional information concerning the underlying factors, assumptions and risks is available in last night's press release and our MD&A for the period under the headings Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors, copies of which are both available at sedar.com as well as our website.

Non-IFRS data is also presented and may differ from the way other companies present such data. As with forward-looking statements, please refer to yesterday's press release and our MD&A for the period for more clarification regarding non-IFRS measures.

I'll now pass the call over to Darren Driscoll, Chief Financial Officer.

Darren Driscoll

Thanks, Curtis, and thanks, everyone, for taking the time out in the morning to take part in our annual -- or quarterly results conference call. I'll start with a brief summary of the highlights from Q1, and I'll start with the -- a return to the pattern that we saw for several consecutive quarters that saw period-over-period increases in revenue and normalized EBITDA and a growth in a per share basis.

Q1 saw revenue up 13% on a gross basis to CAD23.6 million and 10% on a per share basis. Normalized EBITDA, up 11% on a gross basis to CAD20.1 million and up 10% on a per share basis.

Net cash flow from operations up over 40% on a gross and per share basis. The collection of the unpaid distributions from Agility certainly helped those numbers, but net cash flow was still up over double digits on a gross and a per share basis after you back that piece out, a payout ratio in the quarter of 83% after you take out the Agility collection and 69% including it.

Added another new partner in Heritage Restoration in January, a US$15 million deal with a one-year yield -- first year yield of 15%. Our bank covenants for the quarter are all well within allowable limits and a significant uptick in the fixed charge coverage ratio from December 31. Current capacity draw over CAD170 million based on current covenants.

Q1 also saw the successful redemption of our investment in Agility and included receiving all invested funds plus the 10% premium at US$22.3 million, all outstanding and unpaid distributions of US$2.7 million and a prom note and accrued interest of US$1.6 million. In the end, the 25% IRR on an investment was viewed as a problem investment for the last couple of years.

We booked a significant reserve in the quarter against the outstanding notes from Group SM and KMH. At December 31, 2017, the value for both those notes were derived from indication of interests that we had from third-party buyers. Since that time, those potential transactions have not occurred, and the businesses have seen further deterioration in 2018, which has created higher uncertainty as to the value and the timing and collection from both companies.

As a result, we have written both notes to nil, given they are not part of our continuing operations and neither one is a revenue-producing asset. It hasn't been for over two years. We will continue to use all legal rights, remedies and securities to collect on these obligations, but don't believe that the outcomes will be material to our business.

I'm pleased to report that we continue to see solid and, in most cases, outstanding performance from the majority of our partners. Accscient had a great 2017 and off to a solid start in 2018. Their first reset is January 1, 2019. ccComm, a terrific 2017 and a very strong start in 2018 with revenue and EBITDA up double digits over 2017 thus far.

DNT, coming off another max 6% increase year. First couple of months of 2018 are in line with last year. End of the Roll, our 14th year as a partner and they continue to produce tremendous results on the way to another nice increase that would be effective May 1 of this year.

Federal Resources, coming off a huge year in 2017 with a max 5% reset and 2000 off -- 2018 off to an enormous start after the first couple of months. Heritage just closed in January and producing as expected. No reset on this one for a while.

Kimco, as advertised, restarted distributions, as expected, in April of $100,000 amount -- U.S. per month, sorry, with a variable sweep subject to a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio and certain liquidity limits. Kimco is also current on all interest obligations on outstanding notes and has turned a significant corner here with the restart of those distributions.

Labstat had an incredible 2017, blew away the max reset of 6% and now paying us full distributions each month on an CAD8.4 million annual pace.

LMS, their audited statements came in and confirmed an 11.5% increase in gross profit, better-than-expected end forecast, adding another CAD0.01 per share to the already record total portfolio reset of CAD0.07 a share. We've previously disclosed the net new revenue amount of CAD2.5 million at year-end, and with the LMS adjustment, that number is now closer to CAD2.8 million.

So when considering that confirmed increased out of LMS, the final audited weighted average performance metric reset for our portfolio was plus 6%, even better than the 5.3% announced at year-end with not a single negative reset and, again, most at the top end of their respective collar.

Planet Fitness, another one that hit that max collar, a 5% increase and 2018 off to a tremendous start. Providence blew away the 6% collar. And while the first two months are behind the prior year, this business has the healthiest earnings coverage ratio by a significant margin. Sandbox, a top of the collar reset as well at 6% coming off 2017, and 2018 off to a good start.

SCR, as advertised, increased monthly distributions from CAD100,000 a month to CAD150,000 a month starting in April, and that payment has been received and also looking at a variable sweep based on a minimum liquidity ratio.

SBI, 2017 didn't finish as well we would like, but two months into 2018 and they are well ahead of the prior year. And our first reset isn't until the end of this fiscal year. A softer earnings coverage ratio this quarter is expected to increase in the coming quarters based on their project backlog.

Unify had a real big finish to 2017, resulting in a plus-2% reset, and 2018 is out of the gates, well ahead of last year.

Only one fair value adjustment in the period, another increase on top of the seven increases that were booked at year-end. That increase is for Planet Fitness. They have indicated to us that through a refinancing that they're working on with a favorable new senior credit facility, they will be redeeming $25 million of Alaris units.

The December 2017 fair value didn't include that redemption premium on this portion, which results in a $2.8 million increase to the fair value to reflect the price of the intended redemption.

On the expense side of things, total G&A was CAD2.7 million for the quarter compared to CAD1.9 million last year in the same period and a budget of CAD8.5 million, the increase due mostly to extra legal and accounting costs related to the KMH restructuring process, the Kimco refinancing and some transfer pricing work from our accounting firm.

Regarding our debt, we have -- had CAD150.8 million drawn at March 31, which is down from about CAD175 million at year-end as the Agility proceeds were applied against the debt, again leaving us over CAD175 million of dry powder.

Our outlook for Q2 2018. We expect revenues from partners of approximately CAD23.5 million, consistent with Q1 and up about 10% from Q4 of 2017. We expect expenses consistent with prior year periods, and again we are holding our budget at CAD8.5 million for G&A for 2018.

Our current payout ratio is at 90% with the resumption of partial payments from Kimco and the increase of the distribution from SCR.

Those are things I wanted to highlight in today's call. I'll turn it over to the President and CEO, Steve King, for further comments

Steve King

Thanks, Darren. I'll talk -- again, the focus today, mostly on the capital deployment environment, which I believe is probably the best we've had in our 14 years as a company. Three key items that are affecting that, one being, interestingly enough, the capital inflows coming into the private equity industry.

A lot of people would view that as a competitive risk. What it's actually done is it brought out a lot of companies to come to the market. This is generally viewed as the best time to raise money as a private company, so we're seeing heavily increased deal flow because of that.

Secondly, President Trump in the U.S. announcing his new tax regime put a limit on the tax deductibility of debt. That is hurting both mezz debt providers as well as traditional private equity companies who put a large amount of debt on their companies. Deriving returns from preferred equity dividends is a perfect niche in this new environment.

And then for the first time in a decade, the rising interest rate environment in the U.S. has had a very positive impact on our business in two different regards. First of all, mezz debt and levered equity deals have become more expensive for private companies as well Alaris only has -- is the only truly permanent capital provider out there.

We don't have a put right for a private company to partner with Alaris. They are completely eliminating refinance risk in the future, which, for the first time in a long time, actually has become relevant.

When I've spoken to entrepreneurs in the past, that has not been given much credence. It now is. If you're taking on mezz debt or private equity, you know you're going to have to refinance in four to five years typically, and that is putting your company at risk if you think that interest rates are going to keep on climbing or if the market for refinancing just closes off.

So things are extremely good. What this has done is brought a significant increase in large deal opportunities to us to go along with the continuing opportunities of small-cap and follow-on deals.

So we've steadily increased our capital deployment over the last few years, setting a new record last year. I would be very surprised if we didn't take our capital deployment to a whole new level in 2018, based on what we have on our table today.

I'll also talk a little bit about redemptions. People view this as a risk to our business model. I don't. As Darren talked about, we have received an indication from Planet Fitness that they are going to redeem a portion of our preferred shares. Planet Fitness has been an incredibly strong performer in our portfolio.

They could take us right out today if they wanted to. They have decided to be long-term owners of that company. They have decided that we are their long-term partner and have kept us in and are continuing to talk about different acquisition opportunities that would see us put more capital in.

With that being said, the company, because of their earnings growth, was able to get a refinanced debt facility. And as partners, long-term partners, we want to see them with the lowest blended cost of capital we can. It's good for their business, which is good for us.

So happy to take a nice premium on the amount that we get redeemed from Planet Fitness, happy to be their long-term partner and work with all of our companies to make sure that they have the optimal capital structure at all times, and thankfully, still in this case, that includes Alaris, so.

As I've mentioned in past calls, we do expect one or two redemptions each year. I've talked to, I think, the last three conference calls about the most likely one this year being Labstat. We still do expect that. But again, we'll have a very nice gain on that, if it happens.

And based on our pipeline, we know that, that will be redeployed and then some within a very short period of time once that happens. So the time is to just keep our head down and deliver results, and I'm feeling very confident that we'll do that.

So Grace, we'll open it up to questions if anybody on the line have any questions for Darren and myself.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Gary Ho with Desjardins Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Gary Ho

Thanks and good morning. Just first question, Darren, just on the bad debt accrual this quarter. Can you walk us through the decision to reserve for this? And how should we think about potential recoveries here?

Darren Driscoll

Sure, Gary. We -- again each quarter, for these loans receivable we have to sort of take all the information we have at our disposal to make our best estimate at recovery. And up to December 31, for both KMH and SM, we had indications of interests from modified third parties that were -- in KMH cases, is going to take out that entire $10 million secured piece and, in SM, take out a significant chunk of the CAD17 million unsecured piece. In SM, you saw at year-end, we made a provision against that to about CAD5.5 million, so there was CAD11.6 million left at year-end.

Now since -- over the last few months, or 60 days even in KMH's case, the group that is looking to buy the business, part of the deal was they actually got in there and were managing the business while completing their diligence. We had seen a significant runoff in volumes just in the last couple of months because of the position that the company was left in at the time of the term sheet.

So the terms of that transaction have changed. We are still quite hopeful that there is a deal, but that the certainty and timing, we just couldn't show our auditors that we had that same level of confidence that we did two months ago.

So in KMH's case, we just decided to write them of to zero. We do think there will be some recovery. But again, when we collect it, if we collect it, that's when we'll let people know. But we just wanted that to write off the books.

For SM, they've been through a very thorough process and lots of indications, lots of interest. And that interest has dwindled a bit, and we just didn't have a firm -- the one firm offer we had 60 days ago has gone away. And the others are really creeping in on that value on that CAD17 million of unsecured debt.

And so again, on that case, we just didn't have the evidence to show the auditors under these new accounting rules that we have certainty in collection of any of that amount. But again, that is a loan that they legally owe us, and that we will do everything we can to collect on that.

And if that means ruling a note or taking some sort of a longer-term equity position with a new buyer, the canvas is open, and we have lots of flexibility. We have the sort of rights and remedies in place. And again, when we collect, we'll -- anything, we'll let the market know. But for now, going forward, we wanted that to just be entirely conservative and write those down to zero.

Gary Ho

Perfect. My second question, just on the Planet Fitness intended redemption-ness on this, is this going to be a Q3 event? And also, you mentioned they're senior. There's debt in front of you. Are you comfortable with that now, just given that, obviously, they are higher in the structure?

Darren Driscoll

Yes. We have full consent rights over the whole transaction, and so we are very comfortable. This company has put up tremendous results year-over-year since we've been with them. So we are entirely comfortable with the new capital structure. We do expect it to be a Q2 event though.

Gary Ho

Q2, okay. And then just last question, Steve. You mentioned capital deployment and, just between, on the larger size opportunity. In terms of timing, can you help us out with this? Is this more near term? Or is this more kind of Q3, Q4?

Steve King

It's too tough to tell, Gary. We have deals in process, but we learned long ago it's too tough to put timing on deals that are in process. So we're working hard on them. We do expect to have a big year, as I said, but in terms of whether it closes before June 30 or not, too early to tell.

Gary Ho

Okay. Got it. That’s if from me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Anoop Prihar with GMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Anoop Prihar

Good morning, guys. Just a couple of quick questions here. First of all, on Kimco, would there -- when they're now paying their interest, is that a cash pay?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, yes. So they're paying us CAD100,000 a month, plus they're paying us on all the sub debt, that CAD6 million sub debt that we put in for the refinancing plus the CAD4 million of sub debt we put in before. So it's cash pay. Money's arriving on a monthly basis.

They're well within their fixed charge coverage ratios. We have that sweep that's in place. Our expectations for collection on the sweep are pretty low for the next quarter or two. But long term, we expect to see that pickup over time.

Anoop Prihar

Perfect. And then I noticed that there was about a CAD5 million working capital use of funds, relating to some sort of tax payment. What's the context there, Darren?

Darren Driscoll

We've got to -- U.S. tax is a little bit different when you experience a gain. We have to pay a tax on the current period on a gain in Agility, but you also have true-ups by March 15 in the U.S., where you basically -- you have to pay generally more than what you owe. We pay most of our tax bills in that first 15 days of March in all 50 states that we have obligations in. So Q1, you'll always see working capital tax burden.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. All right. And then just on the Planet Fitness. I know Steve, you talked a little about the context, but I'm not sure I fully understand. What was it about the business that led the owners to decide that they wanted to pursue a different sort of capital structure?

Steve King

So it's a company that's been able to grow quite quickly adding new territories, building new gyms. So they need -- they needed a larger facility. They also had some minority shareholders that they wanted to buy out and they wanted to take maybe a little bit of money off the table themselves as well in order to derisk their personal lives and stay in long term.

So they went to the market and got a tremendous facility from their bank, and that's the last part of that. They were able to get an extremely friendly senior debt piece that did all of those things, plus was able to take us down.

And for any company looking at the cost of different types of capital on their balance sheet, whether it's common equity or preferred equity, they could replace that with a less expensive form, obviously, in senior debt with very good amortization, terms and covenants.

But with that being said, they know that in order to keep growing, in order to do the acquisitions that they want to do going forward, they still needed a junior capital partner and we were viewed still as the best one.

Anoop Prihar

Okay. And then just lastly, I think in the last call, we talked about potentially new deals coming in the form of common equity as opposed to preferred equity. I mean, should we still expect, for some of your deployments over the course of this year, to be in that new form?

Steve King

There's nothing out of the large deals that I was referring to, there's nothing in that group that has any common shares in it, but it's still something that I think resonates and will resonate with a few people. It definitely won't be a largely used strategy, Anoop. Most of the people that do deals with us, they do it because they don't want to issue any common shares because their common shares are too expensive to issue. The companies are too good.

So the vast majority of deals that we do will still be just our preps. But in the odd situation, I would expect maybe one deal a year would have some form of common shares attached to it and that -- even that would be in a small way.

Anoop Prihar

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Brenna Phelan with Raymond James. Your line is now open.

Brenna Phelan

Hi, guys. Good morning. Can you talk about the types of yields that you're seeing and the potential deals that are coming across your desk?

Steve King

Yes. All of them are in the same range that we've done historically, 13% to 15%. I would say the vast majority of those would be 14% to 15%.

Brenna Phelan

14% to 15%. And the feedbacks, like the commentary you're seeing from these types of companies, like what's the delta in mezz debt that they're finding makes your solution more attractive?

Steve King

Permanency. So the horizon is a big deal. So people that take any other form of capital are typically going to have to refinance some and find a new partner every certain number of years. So dictating their own horizon as entrepreneurs is probably the single biggest thing, the collar [ph] that we put on our participation. So they're giving us the downside protection. We're giving them more of the upside.

Economically, for a company that's growing by double digits per year, common equity is not going to be able to compete with us just on a hard economics basis. So those would be the two biggest things keeping the equity control, so just the softer issues of being able to keep their culture, keep the company running the way they always have. Those are, by far, the biggest items.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. That makes sense. I guess what I meant though is more so the rate. Like the types of companies that you'd be pitching a solution to, what sort of spread over LIBOR or whatever the floating rate is would they be paying? Like what -- how much of their alternative cost of funding increase relative to your 13% to 15% yield solution?

Steve King

Yes. Typically, though, we're competing against common equity. So in very few cases are we competing with debt. So you'd get the odd situation where they can do what they need to do with a blend of senior or mezz, some kind of a unit tranche deal. In that case, those types of facilities would be in the 9% to 10% range compared to ours in the 13% to 15%. So what you're paying for there is eliminating refinance risks, bringing in a partner that can grow with you long term.

Debt is typically a one-and-done option, whereas if someone's got a robust acquisition program, we would be a much better choice. You'd be -- instead of taking your money and paying off principal, you're reinvesting in your business which, for a high-producing business, is always a better economic outcome for your company.

So yes, we don't tend to compete that much with debt. And on the common equity side, traditional common equity, return expectations would be 20% plus, so higher than our initial yield on an -- in investment.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And the Kimco. The Kimco loans are fully interest accruing, including the subordinated debt. They're paying cash interest on those promissory loans.

Darren Driscoll

Yes. So we -- no approval required. We're booking the interest as it comes in, and they are current on all loans.

Brenna Phelan

And do you -- how long do you -- is that subordinated debt you provided a semi-permanent capital solution? How should we think of that duration?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, I don't think -- the sub that we just put in as a five-year term, so I do think that's not something we're expecting to get repaid here in the next year or two.

Steve King

Yes. Not part of our traditional business model. But to be helpful and appropriate in different situations like we had with Kimco, sometimes we'll decide to do that.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. And then last one for me. The Labstat, what kind of bids are you seeing for the business? Like what do you see is the most optimal exit from your point of view? Like an IPO, another buyout?

Steve King

It's totally up to them. That's one of the benefits of our structure is that we're not going to be leading that process. That's up to the company to decide what they do. We have a kind of a set number that they would have to pay to us to buy out our press. And so regardless of what they decide as a company, we would get the same number either way.

Brenna Phelan

Okay, so your sat [ph] independent of what strategy they choose.

Darren Driscoll

Correct.

Brenna Phelan

Okay. Thanks a lot.

Darren Driscoll

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Scott Fromson with CIBC. Your line is now open.

Scott Fromson

Hi, sorry, I missed part of the call. But just wondering, other than Planet Fitness and Labstat, do you have any inkling of other investment partners that may be contemplating an exit?

Steve King

Yes. Not on exit, no. And in fact, I had always thought that Providence because of their unbelievable success would be a candidate in 2019, but recent conversations have indicated that they would actually like to grow more with us.

There's another company in our portfolio that may decide to look at something similar to what Planet Fitness is doing or they would want to keep us in long term, but have a refinancing option that may take us down a little bit. So that -- there's -- that's the only thing that we see in -- even in the medium term here.

Scott Fromson

Okay. Can you give us a sense of the size of the potential investments in the pipeline?

Steve King

No. I prefer not to, Scott. All these things, until they're closed, we never like to comment too much on size or timing, but they are significant. They would be some of the bigger deals that we've ever done. And if there are a few of them that close, it would certainly lead to our -- by far, our biggest year in our history.

Scott Fromson

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Jaeme Gloyn with National Bank Financial. Your line is now open.

Jaeme Gloyn

Yeah, thanks. And good morning. My first question is around the competitive environment. And you talked about this being the best environment for capital deployment for yourselves, but that's obviously bringing out other players as well to compete for some of these deals. Has the traditional competitor changed or evolved over this time frame? And are you running into different players today than you were in the past? And what is it that perhaps they're offering that might be different than others?

Steve King

It doesn't seem that way, Jaeme. I was just in San Diego last week at one of the largest kind of private equity conferences of the year in the U.S., and met with probably 25 different advisers that don't just deal with us. Obviously, they deal with every private equity firm out there on behalf of their private company plans. They're not seeing much news. We follow the competitive landscape very closely.

We have seen -- well, the only change has been there are a few funds that have come out recently that are very much changing their horizon for their -- for the LPs that fund them, and they're trying to get longer horizons, 10, even 15 years as opposed to the traditional 5 to 7. So that is one change that would come a little closer to where we are in the market, but still, they're traditional control investors that would buy the majority of a company, dictate its culture and its timeframe.

So still nobody that directly competes with us. When we come in with our operating, we know that we're the only game in town. If they want to stay in, if they want to keep owning the majority of their common shares, that they want to dictate their own horizon, we're the only option for them.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right, okay. And in terms of deploying capital, you talked about this. Things are looking different in the second half of the year. Are there any deals that you may have been close on in Q1 or up to date that you've lost out on? And perhaps you can share what those reasons were.

Steve King

No. We didn't have any deals in Q1 that we had signed and walked away from. Q1 was spent kind of working on the deals that are currently in our pipeline and hope to close here. So no, it's been a very good year for us from a business development front and pipeline front.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right. I guess maybe just worded a little bit differently. Were there any deals that you were in the -- that you were in sort of the last three or last two options or solutions for that partner and you weren't able to get it across the goal line?

Steve King

I mean, that's -- we're looking at deals on a daily, weekly basis. So there's always deals that the entrepreneur just decides to sell out completely or we just had one today, as a matter of fact, that just got back to us and may have just decided that there's nothing that quite fits exactly what they're looking for and they decided to just do what they need to do out of their own daily operating cash flow.

So that's just a constant thing. I would say our win rate, if you compare us to a traditional private equity firm, is higher just because of how unique we are. But yes, that's just part of our business.

Jaeme Gloyn

Are you able to share what that win rate is historically and maybe in recent periods?

Steve King

Yes. It would depend on how you view win rates. So last year, we closed, I don't know, 4 or 5 deals, and we've bid on 52 of them. That's misleading though because there's a lot of bids that we'll put in where we're working with a new adviser, and we know that the situation isn't right for us. We know we're not going to do that deal but we want to put in a bid to show a new adviser kind of what we do and educate them about our offering because we are so unique.

So I would say of the deals that we actually kind of legitimately bid on with more of a firm LOI, I would say, would be probably about 1/3 that we would win, which I think would be very high for our industry.

Jaeme Gloyn

Okay, great. Then just one follow-up then on one of the portfolio companies, KMH specifically. What happened here exactly? I look at the MD&A, and it -- there are some Toronto real estate assets. Looking at the Toronto real estate market, whether it's commercial or residential what have you, it's pretty solid. So what exactly happened at KMH to drive a write-off to zero?

Steve King

It was really more of a focus issue. We still expect to collect. We agree those Toronto real estate assets definitely have value. We wanted to focus to switch both internally and, probably more importantly, externally on our company. We've got just -- as Darren mentioned, we went through all of these portfolio companies, and the results are, quite frankly, for our industry, incredible.

But everybody is -- has remained focused on SM and KMH. We just wanted to take them to zero and quietly collect every penny that we can and have people focus on what they should be focusing on, which is our continuing operations portfolio.

Jaeme Gloyn

Right, okay. And not to go against that grain, but in terms of SM and the CAD10 million prom note that's secured by AR, can you give us some color around where the AR is sitting right now? What industry would -- what type of counterparty? Is there any risk to that CAD10 million? Obviously not, based on your disclosure so far. But what could happen negatively that would take that CAD10 million down to something smaller or even zero?

Darren Driscoll

Tough to say. It's our view. I mean, it's several times covered in quality [AAC] and current AR. So we view absolutely zero risk to that amount, but I guess there's always something that could go worse than you expect. But our -- there's is another lender in behind us that will be doing everything to protect our CAD10 million. So we don't do any impediment to that collecting on that CAD10 million.

Jaeme Gloyn

Great. That’s it from me. Thanks.

Darren Driscoll

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brian Pow with Acumen. Your line is now open.

Brian Pow

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call.

Darren Driscoll

Morning, Brian.

Brian Pow

Can you -- just on the Planet Fitness, where do you expect the coverage ratios to land after the transaction's done?

Darren Driscoll

It will be slightly lower, but it'll still be in that same range, I think. We don't -- there won't be a material change in the coverage ratio. The debt terms that they're getting are extraordinary. One of our colleagues call it the best debt facility they've ever seen.

So there's very friendly amortization, very good interest rate. So I believe it's actually neutral, but it certainly won't be materially different.

Brian Pow

Okay. And is this a lender you've worked with before or you've seen before?

Darren Driscoll

Yes, on a few different files.

Brian Pow

Okay, great. As you look at the competitive environment, you've spoken to just the fact that it's a great market. Have you needed to change your offering at all beyond sort of the thought of maybe a common equity investment? Is there anything else that you've been approached to do that you might consider?

Steve King

Yes. And we had talked about this in the past, Brian, about a pay-in-kind component. So we have been approached on one deal about a very small PIK component, just to give a company more flexibility. At the end of the day, if somebody used a small amount of PIK as opposed to paying us all cash, it would compound that 14%. So it'd be fairly expensive for them to do it.

But some people like that flexibility. We don't mind it, especially if it's in a very small wave, like maybe 2% out of the 14% being PIK-able. So that's the only other thing, other than a small amount of common that we've offered up to people.

We haven't seen a need or another feature that would enhance our deployment. And as I say it right now, we're sitting on a lot of potential deal so we haven't really needed to do anything else.

Brian Pow

And in terms of collars, any change in sort of how you view the collar?

Steve King

No. The collar will move and locked up with the yield. So if somebody's looking for a lower yield but has a growth profile that we're comfortable with, we'll do that in exchange for expanding our growth participation on the collar. So just like with SBI last year, we gave them a 13% opening yield but expanded the collar, instead of 5% to 6% a year to 8% a year.

So we'll be back at our target kind of yield rate in a very short period of time. So we will do that, but there's nothing that we're looking at that would be outside of that 5% to 8% collar range.

Brian Pow

Okay. And then Darren, just a little bit more housekeeping. The sweeps for SCR and Kimco, have you sort of got a potential target for the year?

Darren Driscoll

Really low targets for 2018. I have -- my expectations are low, and so I'd rather over-deliver on those, but do expect sort of more material show up of the sweep in next year 2019.

Steve King

I would say though, Brian, it's safe to say that I think SCR will likely recover at a quicker pace than Kimco, just the nature of their business and also the lack of any debt provider in front of us on SCR.

Brian Pow

Okay, great. And then just remind me, on Kimco, the new owners, when can they take money out? Do they have to pay you guys back? Or how -- what's their ability to get -- pay on their equity they put in?

Darren Driscoll

Yes. We've got tremendous alignment with them. They stand to gain if they can turn this -- continue this turnaround and really on exit, but they've got to pay all of our sub debt. They've got to pay unpaid distributions that are [our booked], so about $4 million.

Anything that they're not paying today, we have agreed to sort of a pro rata. So they will have to pay us most of that first, but we will allow them to get some common gain out of that piece.

So there is a fairly significant amount of Alaris in front of them. But we did strike it so that if they do get to the EBITDA targets they think they can get, they will get a handsome return, and that's the way we like it in every case.

Brian Pow

Okay, great. Thanks for the insight.

Darren Driscoll

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Steve King, CEO of Alaris for further remarks.

Steve King

Thank you, Grace. Thank you, everybody, for joining us. We look forward to bringing you more good results in Q2 and beyond. We're happy to have Kimco - or sorry, KMH and SM, quite frankly, fully written off and behind us so people can focus on the results that we're going to keep putting out here. So thank you very much. We'll talk to you in three months.

